Despite a tumultuous overall end to the season for the Scarsdale boys basketball team, the battle-tested Raiders feel confident going into sectionals.
After a 9-4 start, the Raiders lost five of their final seven games, with one of those wins being the 60-59 victory over Mount Vernon. Though they lost the rematch 51-42 on Feb. 10, under the circumstances — they were missing their two best players — the Raiders were pleased with their performance as they controlled all but the final 45 seconds of the first half and were a couple of shots away from a real upset in the second half.
“When we’re playing good we’re playing good,” sophomore Daniel Hoey said. “We’ve got to work on the consistency because when we played Mount Vernon the first time we were hitting shots, playing good defense and we were really running our plays. Then Tuesday against Mamo we’d fall into these lapses where they go on runs and we have a hard time picking it back up.”
Playing without senior Asher Krohn and junior Carlos Rodriguez, the team’s top two scorers, seniors Henry Rifkin and Noah Chappell stepped into the starting lineup with junior A.J. Booth and sophomores Hoey and Jake Sussberg.
“I think me and Noah coming into the starting lineup we did our best,” Rifkin said. “We had Oscar [Langford] step up, Danny [Pillette] come in for a big shot. I feel like we showed every team in the section in the first half that we have guys that can play. It’s not just a two-man team. A lot of players stepped up.”
On the board in the locker room was written, “Shock the world.” The Raiders nearly did just that.
“We needed to play the best defense of our lives because we can’t go in without those 35 points from Asher and Los,” Rifkin said. “We did well keeping their scoring low in the first half so we didn’t have to score as much, but the second half they stepped on the gas.”
Coach Joe Amelio told his players it was an opportunity to step up and his team did just that. Booth was on fire defensively and showed hustle and leadership on the court to set the tone right away.
“I saw everything I’ve been seeing on a daily basis in practice from him,” Amelio said. “I’ve been stressing to A.J. that he needs to be more aggressive. He can shoot the heck out of the ball and he does it at a high clip as one of our highest percentage shooters. I’ve been stressing to him about how important it is for him to be more aggressive. I think not having Carlos and Asher in the lineup allowed him to feel comfortable doing that. I hope down the stretch that Mount Vernon game not only built his confidence, but let him know that if he can score double digits it can put us over the top.”
The bench also stepped up. It was a breakout game for junior Oscar Langford in particular.
“Oscar came in and gave us great minutes, great rebounding and earned a lot of fouls,” Amelio said. “He was really physical down low with their bigs, especially Chris Fitzgerald. He’s a strong forward who really tries to do anything down low and be physical and I think Oscar met his intensity and more. He got some rebounds and made some big free throws and I rewarded him the next day with a start against Eastchester.”
The Raiders were on fire defensively in the first four minutes of the first quarter and built an 8-0 lead. Mount Vernon didn’t get on the board until there was 3:52 left in the quarter.
“It felt great, but we know Mount Vernon’s a second half team and we didn’t capitalize late,” senior Danny Pillette said. “Hopefully if we see them again we can do that the whole game and keep that lead.”
Mount Vernon chipped away and tied the game at 13-13 with 4:31 left in the half. The Knights took the lead with 3:20 left, but Rifkin tied the game at 15-15 and Booth hit two free throws to take the lead back. Langford and Rifkin each hit both ends of one-and-ones to go up 21-15.
Mount Vernon went on an 8-0 run in the final 42 seconds to end the first half leading 23-21 and never gave back the lead. Several times Scarsdale pulled within three, but couldn’t hit the big shots and Mount Vernon took advantage of the missed shots.
“It’s a big motivator knowing that Mount Vernon’s always one of the best teams in the section,” Pillette said. “Without two of our key players and still being able to compete with them, this is a team we know can go a really long way. Going into playoffs we’re going to use this as motivation. If we see them again we’re taking the best of three.”
In the loss, Hoey and Sussberg each scored nine, Booth scored seven, Rifkin six, Pillette three, Langford, Chappell, junior Conner Shigekawa and junior Sergio Vittori two each. The Raiders were 3 of 19 from three-point land, hit 12 of 30 from inside the arc and were 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Sussberg had eight rebounds and three assists. Booth, Langford and Rifkin had four rebounds each, Hoey three, Chappell two.
Dylan Colon led Mount Vernon with 18 points.
“Mount Vernon is a big basketball school,” Hoey said. “That name on the front intimidates a lot of people. We held them to no points for like the first four minutes. We’re a good defensive team and if we can hold teams to under 60 points and hit our shots — our captain, Carlos, tells us, “Hit shots and we win” — and that’s really what we’re focusing on.”
The Raiders lost big to Eastchester the next day, 77-41, still without Rodriguez. Eastchester broke the game open early, outscoring Scarsdale 24-10 in the first quarter.
Sussberg scored 11 points, Krohn seven, Booth and Rifkin five each, Hoey four, Pillette three, junior Noah Grossberg and Shigekawa two each, Langford and senior Mason Ruzumna one each. Sussberg, Hoey and Langford each had four rebounds, Grossberg three. Vittori had two blocks,
For Eastchester, Frankie Provenzale scored 26 points, Andi Hajdarmataj 18.
Amelio said his team had a bad day defensively, but credited Eastchester for being ready to go, being on top of its game and being well coached.
“Our effort was not on par with what we wanted to do, but I give a ton of praise to Eastchester the way they came out, the way they were fired up on senior night,” he said. “Their shooting was just unbelievable the entire game.”
Being in the starting lineup has been a new experience for Hoey, but he’s enjoyed the ride so far.
“Before playing on the team I hadn’t really played in front of big crowds like against Mamo on senior night, huge crowd, and even the first game against New Ro,” he said. “You really get told by the returners, since this is my first year on varsity, how to deal with those big situations and how to play well in those big situations.
“This year we have a lot of talent on the team and so it really helps other players because you don’t need to do everything. We don’t need a true hero on the team. We have times where people play good, but people stick to their roles and when we’re all playing together we’re a really good team.”
No. 6 Scarsdale will host No. 11 Ossining on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Section 1 Class AA tournament. The winner plays the No. 3 Mamaroneck/No. 14 Port Chester winner at the higher seed on Friday, Feb. 24 in the quarterfinals. The semifinals at the Westchester County Center will be March 2, the finals March 5 at 2:15 p.m.
“Showing what we did today vs. Mount Vernon losing by nine points shows we can beat anyone,” Rifkin said. “We beat them earlier and we might see them when we make it to the county center.”
