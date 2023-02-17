SHS boys basketball AJ Booth photo
Senior A.J. Booth stepped up in Scarsdale’s home game against Mount Vernon.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Despite a tumultuous overall end to the season for the Scarsdale boys basketball team, the battle-tested Raiders feel confident going into sectionals.

After a 9-4 start, the Raiders lost five of their final seven games, with one of those wins being the 60-59 victory over Mount Vernon. Though they lost the rematch 51-42 on Feb. 10, under the circumstances — they were missing their two best players — the Raiders were pleased with their performance as they controlled all but the final 45 seconds of the first half and were a couple of shots away from a real upset in the second half.

