As a coach, Mike Blanco is always prepared with his Xs and Os. Then came the one thing he had no in-season experience with.
On Jan. 9, Tara Keane Jacobson, the mother of Scarsdale sophomore Maeve Jacobson, lost her battle with an illness. The crushing moment came two days after Jacobson had earned a starting spot against New Rochelle, a tough assignment for your first start for sure. Jacobson wasn’t at practice the next day and didn’t return to the team until Thursday, Jan. 16, three days after her mother’s funeral. Jacobson played the next night, helping the team defeat Suffern, with a moment of silence for her mom taking place prior to the game as friends and families gathered in the stands at Scarsdale.
“We prepare to make ourselves better coaches — there’s no preparation for this,” Blanco said.
Teammates from field hockey and basketball were there to support Jacobson, as were other friends and community members, at her mom’s wake, with basketball providing that in-season lift she needed.
“It was remarkable to see,” Blanco said. “I tell a lot of people, coaching colleagues in the business, that one of the best things we have here is girls that care about each other. Our culture is phenomenal.”
Noted Blanco, “We don’t go away now that those things are done. She needs us now more than ever before.”
When Jacobson returned to practice, Blanco, who told her to take as much time as she needed, let her know she was “a sight for sore eyes.”
“It was a nice sigh of relief,” he said. “There was something missing and for a team that’s a big thing.”
In Jacobson’s absence, the Raiders, following a 0-7 start to the season, won their first game, topping Mount Vernon 44-41 in exhilarating fashion on Jan. 15.
“It was an outstanding victory, especially since the week was really tough,” Blanco said. “Sports does teach you a lot and after that win the girls didn’t know this, but I was emotional. For these kids to be down five after what they’ve been through to win a basketball game that I asked them to try to win, that’s just amazing. That ranked with some of the best things that we’ve done there.”
Yes, the Raiders were down 41-36 with about a minute and a half left on the road. Kayla Maroney hit a three-pointer to close the gap to 41-39.
“We got the ball back and ran the ball on the side out of bounds and we couldn’t get what we wanted, but Meghan [Quirk] drove up to the top and Jess [Solodar] was by herself at the three-point line and no hesitation she dropped a three. Then we hit two foul shots to finalize the score.”
Jess Solodar, who missed one game at the Stamford Tournament due to injury, came back with a vengeance and had she not had that open feed from Meghan Quirk — they are captains along with Maroney — the Raiders likely would not have won.
“It felt really good to win after that losing streak,” Solodar said. “It’s just the best feeling. We were really the underdogs. No one expected us to beat Mount Vernon. They were pretty solid. They have one girl, Sanaah Hamilton, who is incredible.”
Quirk called it “a special game.”
“The back and forth was very intense, very chaotic, but so exhilarating,” she said. “The adrenaline is so real. Everyone wanted it so badly. We worked the hardest we’ve ever worked to get that win and it paid off in the end.”
Mount Vernon isn’t as tall as it normally is and Hamilton “was a handful for us,” according to Blanco. Holding her to 12 points was a major victory.
“She’s a great player and she has great hands and if she misses a shot she knows where the ball is going and she aggressively goes after the ball,” Blanco said. “She’s really good at that. That created a huge problem. They have quick guards, which creates a problem. They essentially pressed the whole game and against their press we only had one turnover.”
In the game that ended up being played in honor of Tara Keane Jacobson two days later, the Raiders built a big lead at home, but Suffern hit some late three-pointers to make it interesting. In the end, the Raiders had enough of a cushion for a 15-point win. Maeve Jacobson didn’t start as she’s working her way back physically and emotionally, but her teammates had her back when she got into the game.
Blanco likes the spark Jacobson brings, along with her potential as a shooter, which is something the team needs. “We want shooters,” he said. “We want the ball to go into the basket.”
Beating Suffern was a direct result of beating Mount Vernon, according to Solodar: “I think our win against Mount Vernon was key in our win today and going forward. We kind of established ourselves and we’re playing more fluidly. We’re not letting go for a couple of minutes and getting far behind. We’ve been more consistent to play through the games.”
Scarsdale has gotten off to 0-fer starts in past years and has always managed to turn things around in January. This year took a bit of extra time, but the Raiders feel the tide turning.
“We need to take the momentum from these wins and use it to keep pushing us to go forward,” Quirk said. “We have three big games next week and we really want to win those. The passing skills from these games and the shooting will give us a good shot.”
As a team against Suffern, Scarsdale’s screens were better, the sets were “crisper, more precise,” said Blanco, who added, “We’re going to need that over the next couple of weeks. We also did good things defensively.”
Yet again, the younger players are continuing to show Blanco that he can go as deep as the end of the bench when he needs to and get positive results.
“Ava Londa has become a really good basketball player and she’s still growing and developing as a player,” Blanco said. “She hit two shots against Mount Vernon that were really outstanding. If we don’t get those, we don’t win. Yeah, Jess hit the one we’ll remember, but those two as a coach stand out.
“Isabelle Goldban has done an incredible job learning and we’ve put her in every single spot. Moira Conlan is always on the boards. Abigail [Talish] is more patient with her shots and she’s finding the spots so she can score.”
The coaches have been testing the waters in practice with different combinations and situations and seeing what works best in games. The time to experiment is running out, however, as the 2-8 Raiders, who lost to Fox Lane this week, are in need of second-half wins in order to make sectionals.
“Our goal right now is to make it to the playoffs,” Blanco said. “If we get there I think we can be dangerous. We have a nice rotation now and I’m not afraid to go all the way to the end if I have to.”
Now that the losing streak is over, the Raiders have to keep working hard going forward to support each other on the court as they have off the court.
“It’s really nice to see all of our hard work pay off, especially over these past few weeks,” Quirk said. “Now the results are here and we’re experiencing our wins. It’s nice to celebrate as a team. It was a full team win whether you were playing or cheering. Everyone had a big role in the win.”
Dealing with struggles on and off the court, the Raiders and their coaches have come together to provide a brighter place for one another from inspiring victories to moments of silence even on the darkest of days.
And now Blanco has the tools to deal not only with the Xs and Os, but the XOXOs, too.
