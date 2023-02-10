Feb. 8, 2018, and Feb. 3, 2023, will always be remarkable dates in Scarsdale boys basketball history. They mark the two times the Raiders have defeated Mount Vernon this century, and both came on the road. In 2018 it was an 84-74 win with Mount Vernon missing two starters, and this year it was a 60-59 win with junior Carlos Rodriguez draining a game-winning three-pointer with six seconds left to play.

Both wins came on the heels of great adversity for the team. Five years ago then-coach Billy Murphy had just resigned/been fired before the team beat Mount Vernon for the first time since 1997 (http://bit.ly/3HGM7By) and this time around the team had suffered an unexpected 64-39 clubbing at the hands of Clarkstown South before rebounding to compete well with St. Francis Prep, beat Lincoln 68-36 and then hand Mount Vernon its first Section 1 loss in three years.

