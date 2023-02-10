Feb. 8, 2018, and Feb. 3, 2023, will always be remarkable dates in Scarsdale boys basketball history. They mark the two times the Raiders have defeated Mount Vernon this century, and both came on the road. In 2018 it was an 84-74 win with Mount Vernon missing two starters, and this year it was a 60-59 win with junior Carlos Rodriguez draining a game-winning three-pointer with six seconds left to play.
Both wins came on the heels of great adversity for the team. Five years ago then-coach Billy Murphy had just resigned/been fired before the team beat Mount Vernon for the first time since 1997 (http://bit.ly/3HGM7By) and this time around the team had suffered an unexpected 64-39 clubbing at the hands of Clarkstown South before rebounding to compete well with St. Francis Prep, beat Lincoln 68-36 and then hand Mount Vernon its first Section 1 loss in three years.
“It was huge,” Rodriguez said. “Last year we got beat by 40 both times and they obviously had probably one of their best teams they’ve ever had and went undefeated. This year we had a chip on our shoulder from last year. Guys were making shots. I had the last shot at the end and I’m grateful that went in. And we want to do better next time and not have it go down to that last shot because you always think, ‘What if it doesn’t go in?’”
The Raiders studied video, including two games the Knights played against Mamaroneck, the second being decided by two points in Mount Vernon’s favor.
“We went into it with a mindset that we could win,” junior A.J. Booth said. “A lot of Scarsdale teams go in with a mindset that it’s Mount Vernon and we can’t win. We went down 10, but in the locker room we still had our heads high. The whole team atmosphere was great. We were lifting each other up. We went into the third quarter with power. We were passing, lifting each other up, we played great defense, came back and eventually won the game. Atmosphere was amazing.”
Mount Vernon held a comfortable 36-26 lead at halftime, but the Raiders won the third quarter 24-12 to go up by two points heading into the fourth.
After a “pretty even first quarter” that was 19-12 in the home team’s favor, Mount Vernon more than doubled its lead in the second quarter with a big run. Coach Joe Amelio called a timeout, telling his team they needed to chip away and get that down to eight or 10 points.
Rodriguez and Asher Krohn were hitting big shots in the first half to stop Mount Vernon from truly pulling away and Daniel Hoey and Booth set the tone defensively.
Amelio made some in-game adjustments and spoke to some key players who needed to step up. Sophomore Jake Sussberg was one of them.
“When he plays with confidence he’s an unbelievable player and I know he’s a sophomore and he has a long way to go, but when he’s playing with confidence he’s at his best,” Amelio said. “Sort of my motivation was asking him if he felt he can play at this level and he said, ‘Of course, Coach, and I’ll prove it to you.’”
Sussberg came out with fire in the second half and scored 11 of his 16 points as the Raiders knew they had to stop a team that often plays better and pulls away from teams down the stretch.
“They’re notoriously known to play well in the second half and we were playing at Mount Vernon, so we essentially had everything going against us,” Amelio said. “I just told the kids they had to believe, that nobody could play hero ball.”
Mount Vernon went on an early run, but the Raiders responded quickly.
“With four minutes left in the third quarter they had 49 points and they ended the game with 59, so that’s 12 minutes they were held to 10 points,” Amelio said. “That’s impressive at their place and against their fast style of play. Defensively is where I think the game changed. We got stops and we really took that momentum to the offensive end.”
Rodriguez, Hoey and Sussberg carried the load defensively, with Henry Rifkin putting in big minutes covering Mount Vernon’s top players.
“Everyone just picked up the slack and played really hard. It was mostly a group effort,” Amelio said.
Trailing by two with 12 seconds left, Amelio drew up a play with options.
“It was to the point where Jake was making a play to get the ball to Asher for two or Carlos for three,” Amelio said. “We had those two options developing. They took Asher away and they tried to take Carols away and the ball still made it into his hands. With confidence he really has closed games out for us. Last year with the Ossining game he was really comfortable with the ball in his hands. We knew, whether it was a two or a three, he was going to take a shot to put us over the edge, but make or miss we had all the confidence in the world in him.”
Rodriguez scored 17 points, hit three three-pointers and had three assists and four rebounds. Sussberg rebounded from a tough start to tally 16 points, with two threes, 12 rebounds, two assists and a charge. Krohn netted 13 points with three threes, six rebounds, four assists and a charge.
Hoey scored nine points and had five rebounds and two assists. Booth hit a three-pointer and had two assists. Rifkin scored two points.
The Raiders went two-deep on the bench with Rifkin logging 15 minutes, Noah Chappell 1.5. Sussberg and Rodriguez did not come off the court.
Mount Vernon tallied 10 fouls, Scarsdale four. The Knights were 2 of 5 from the line, the Raiders 1 of 3.
Mount Vernon was led by 18 points from Tavien Tyler and 12 by Elijah Morris.
In the previous win over Lincoln on Feb. 1, Krohn and Sussberg scored 15 each, Hoey 13, Chappell and Conner Shigekawa seven each, Booth four, Jody Alter three, Daniel Pillette and Rifkin two each. Sussberg and Hoey had six rebounds each, Sergio Vittori five. Booth had four steals, Krohn three assists.
Next up after Mount Vernon was a home rematch with Mamaroneck, whom the Raiders had beaten 61-55 the first time around.
“It was a huge win for us, for the program to beat a team like Mount Vernon, but we took that win and started to move on to Mamaroneck,” Amelio said. “If we dwell on that win we’re going to go into our senior night and not be prepared. Then we play Mount Vernon again on Friday, so it’s a quick turnaround.”
Mamo gets revenge
From the highest of highs on Feb. 3 came a disappointing loss four days later on Feb. 7 in a 62-51 loss to Mamaroneck. Mamo won all four quarters by three, one, two and five points, respectively, in front of a crowded gym at Scarsdale.
The Raiders honored seniors Pillette, Chappell, Rifkin, Alter, Krohn and Mason Ruzumna before the game, but, in accordance with the wishes of the senior class, Amelio went with his normal one-senior starting lineup, with the other five seniors ready to play when they were called upon.
Mamaroneck started to pull away in the second quarter, but Krohn was having none of it, scoring 11 points that frame to single-handedly get his team back in the game.
“Nobody wanted it more than him,” Amelio said. “He looks forward to these type of matchups, big league games. We knew he’d put it on the line. He wanted the ball in every situation. He’s a warrior. He’s a gamer. Down the stretch foul trouble pushed him away from taking advantage of some of the situations he wanted, but he played tremendously hard and made some really important shots that kept us in the game.”
Krohn scored 20 points, hit the team’s lone three-pointer and had 12 rebounds.
“Asher really impressed me today,” Rodriguez said. “He wanted the ball. I got hurt really early and wasn’t effective, forcing some bad shots. That was on me and I started to find guys. But Asher kept on going.”
Mamaroneck led 31-27 at the half and started out with a 9-0 run to build a 40-27 lead. Again, the Raiders got back into the game to get within six points at the end of the third quarter, but Mamo stayed hot in the fourth.
“For our team it all starts with defense,” Booth said. “We try to get kills, which is three stops in a row. If we can get three or four kills in a game that’s a good sign for us to win. We went into that third quarter and went down 13. We went into the huddle saying we needed to get kills. We came out on defense and started to make a run and make some stops and came back a little bit. Unfortunately the and-one three-pointer kind of messed things up for us.”
Krohn was hit with a technical foul for his fifth foul with a few minutes left to play after arguing an out of bounds call the Raiders felt should have been their possession. He then got hit with a second technical foul on his way back to the bench, which means he won’t get to play his final regular season home game against Mount Vernon.
Mamaroneck, which hit 18 of 23 free throws, was led by Ethan Glassman with 18 points, freshman Brandon Burrell with 16 and Aidan Roy with 12.
Krohn led the Raiders with 20 points, Sussberg scored 15, Rodriguez eight, Hoey four, Rifkin two. Sussberg had 10 rebounds — his second straight double-double — Rodriguez six. The Raiders hit 18 of 25 free throws.
“Mount Vernon was the highest high we had had all season and I think we tired to carry it over into the Mamo game, carry that momentum, and unfortunately we couldn’t deliver tonight,” Booth said. “Shots weren’t falling. It sucks to lose on senior night, but I think this is going to be good momentum to go into Mount Vernon at home and eventually into the playoffs, where we look to make a deep run.
“It’s Mamo and we want to win every single time against Mamo. That rivalry with them is always a meaningful game. These games mean a lot to us. We were fighting, fighting, fighting the whole time.”
The 11-7 Raiders have games against Mount Vernon and Eastchester on back-to-back days Feb. 10 and 11, their final challenges before sectionals.
The key for Rodriguez is getting the team healthy, including himself as he’s hobbling on a couple of shaky ankles. “I think we can beat any team by a lot,” he said. “We need to play as a team and not get too emotional.”
Amelio believes his team is completely prepared for any situation between their trip to Florida playing teams from around the country, in addition to tough games against Section 1 and the likes of St. Francis Prep.
“I’m completely about adversity during a season and coming from a huge win the other day and then playing a very good team today and losing and now facing Mount Vernon again before moving into the playoffs, I embrace that adversity,” Amelio said. “I am trying to get them to understand that if you learn lessons you learn them in January and early February to prepare them for situations they’re going to face hopefully into March. That’s the ultimate goal.
“If we could choose between winning on senior night and getting to the county center, I think the kids would choose getting to the county center any day. They may not know and understand it today, but that’s the ultimate goal. We’ll take this, learn from it and apply it to situations we’re going to face down the road.”
