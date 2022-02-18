Back in December, Scarsdale coach Mike Blanco could tell in practice that he had something brewing on his hands.
“This team was starting to jell in late December,” Blanco said. “I saw in practice that they were more confident within the offense and the defense was starting to pick up its intensity.”
The young Raiders took their lumps early and got off to a slow start. They went 4-6 in their first 10 games. Following a win over Ardsley, the Raiders lost four straight games to drop to 5-10.
But a flip switched during league play once the Raiders’ rivals showed up on the schedule. It started with a one-point road win over Mamaroneck after a clutch 3-pointer from sophomore Ivy Boockvar in the final 30 seconds on Feb. 8.
The streak continued with three more league wins to make it four in a row as Scarsdale secured a share of the Conference 1 League B title with New Rochelle. Each team finished 5-1 in the league while splitting a pair of games against each other.
“This year Ursuline was not in the league so we all had a shot at it,” Blanco said. “The title is a representation of all of the hard work all of the players and coaches put into this season. It’s a great accomplishment for a young team.”
Scarsdale pulled off a big league win over visiting New Rochelle, 52-38, on Thursday, Feb. 10. Freshman Hannah Wasserman netted a team-high 16 points. Boockvar and freshman Chloe Paquin added 14 points each.
The Raiders, who led the Huguenots 25-19 at halftime, bested a New Ro’ team that finished the regular season with a 13-6 record and received the No. 6 seed in the Class AA playoffs.
“New Rochelle was all about pace,” Blanco said of the key to the victory over the Huguenots. “We played at our pace offensively and it produced very good shot opportunities that we were able to convert. The defense in that game was very aggressive and Isabelle Goldban did a great job on one of their top scorers.”
Scarsdale made it three straight league wins when it defeated rival Mamaroneck for the second time in three days. This time the win came at home as the Raiders handed the Tigers a 34-19 loss on Friday, Feb. 11.
It was also Scarsdale’s Senior Night and senior Moira Conlan netted 10 points in the victory. Wasserman and Boockvar each added 10 points.
The Raiders won their fourth straight league game when they defeated host Mount Vernon 60-33 on Sunday, Feb. 13.
“What is interesting is that we are recognizing what the defense is giving us and we are taking advantage of it,” Blanco said of the four game winning streak. “Defensively, we continue to work extremely hard and that has been the combination in our recent success.”
The next day the Raiders went on the road and lost to Our Lady of Lourdes 55-44 to close out the regular season. “We had chances late in that game and couldn’t convert,” Blanco said. “The execution was really good though.”
Scarsdale finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-11 and secured the No. 12 seed in the Class AA playoffs. The Raiders will travel to fifth-seeded Albertus Magnus for the opening round on Tuesday, Feb. 22. They lost to Magnus twice during the regular season by scores of 61-50 (Dec. 28) and 50-33 (Feb. 3).
“Our goal at this point is to try to win the next game,” Blanco said. “Difficult opponent in Albertus Magnus and it’s never easy on the road but we will try to implement a good game plan and try our best to execute it.”
