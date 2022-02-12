In a mirror image game of the first meeting when Scarsdale boys basketball led in the first half and lost in the second half to Mamaroneck, the Raiders rebounded in the exact same way against the Tigers the second time around on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Despite trailing 24-16 at halftime, the Raiders focused defensively in the third quarter to hold Mamo to three points and kept its offense consistent with nine points, and then in the fourth quarter the offense exploded for 20 points en route to a 45-34 league victory to improve to 11-6.
“The biggest difference was our defensive intensity,” senior captain Hunter Miller said. “Coach [Joe Amelio] was preaching all week that if we’re gonna win it starts on D, so when our shots weren’t falling we made up for it.”
To take that into the fourth quarter and see the shots finally falling — Asher Krohn had two three-pointers, A.J. Booth and Dylan Manin one each — was a relief for Scarsdale. “It was like we were playing with a lid on the rim, but we kept on telling the shooters to keep on shooting with confidence and they eventually fell,” Miller said.
Sophomore Carlos Rodriguez led the Raiders with 17 points, including six in the fourth quarter, along with five rebounds and four assists. Junior captain Krohn scored 12 and had six rebounds. Sophomore Booth racked up nine points, six rebounds and two assists, senior captain Manin seven points, six rebounds and four assists. Senior Julian Glantz added four rebounds and two assists, senior Michael Levy four rebounds.
Isaac Friedman and Ethan Glassman combined for 31 of Mamo’s 34 points as the team was 3 of 11 from three-point land and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line.
It was the first time since the Maroon and White Tournament over the first weekend of December that the Raiders were able to have a big crowd and it certainly helped late in the game. Yet again, the winning team’s fans stormed the court as the rivalry between the two schools is as strong as ever.
“In terms of the fans, though we don’t condone the end of it where they stormed the court, they were great all night and provided great energy,” Miller said. “This was our first game with that many fans in the stands since Dec. 4. This late in the season I feel that we really kept on believing in each other. We knew that we could come back at any time.”
Amelio said the crowd was a big motivating factor, but his team used the energy early on to take three-point shots that the crowd wanted to see — they weren’t falling — instead of channeling the energy more positively. Late in the game, however, the energy synced up with the game plan and Scarsdale rode the good vibes to victory.
“Not having a crowd of that sort since the beginning of the season when we started off well did take a toll on our kids,” Amelio said. “Early on in the game they were playing into the crowd a little bit. They were missing shots, taking a lot of threes in the first half that we didn’t need to take that we settled for, which I think played into what the crowd wanted. But once we started actually making some baskets and finishing our layups and getting steals we started to get the crowd into the game the right way, as opposed to just feeding into them early on.”
At halftime the coaches saw the team was hitting about 25% of their field goals and that number was only as high as it was because Rodriguez was shooting as well as he was.
“The point that I tried to make to them is if we’re shooting 25% from the field and it’s an eight-point game at halftime, that we still had an opportunity to win that game,” Amelio said. “All we had to do was get better defensively. It’s not that our shots were the worst shots or that they were inefficient, but we just weren’t making shots. What you can control is defensively getting stops and making sure that Mamaroneck doesn’t score and that will give you an opportunity to win.”
That’s exactly what happened as the team chipped its way back into the game with the 9-3 third quarter, trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter. For the Raiders it was essentially a fresh start.
“I think just bringing that to a two-point game into the fourth quarter gave us all the confidence in the world that we could come back and complete the game sort of like Mamaroneck did against us,” Amelio said.
Krohn, Rodriguez and Manin led the charge offensively in the fourth quarter. Manin had missed some games and this was his second game back and he was back to being himself for senior night.
Rodriguez just kept up his strong play from earlier in the game and Krohn added to the mix.
But it all came down to the defense allowing 10 points in the second half.
“I think when it came down to getting stops, A.J. Booth and Julian Glantz really led us on the defensive end to really put pressure on Mamaroneck’s offensive guards and their big guy Ethan Glassman,” Amelio said. “He had a helluva game yesterday and a helluva game against us at Mamaroneck as well. Julian and A.J. really led that force defensively and their energy was contagious for the group, which obviously helped lead us to the win.”
Booth and Rodriguez combined for seven steals in the game.
Miller also stepped up as Amelio noted players like Glantz and Miller “do things that are second to none” that “don’t always show up in the scoring sheet.”
“They’re as vital in our success as Carlos, Dylan, A.J. and Asher are,” Amelio said. “They fill the stat sheet in different ways that I see when I watch film. I was impressed by their effort and how energized they were and how they wanted to leave it all on the court.”
Scarsdale hadn’t played in a week and it was a good time to rest, refocus and reset in preparation for the second time around the league after going 0-3 the first time through against Mamaroneck, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon, the first two of which were winnable games.
The Raiders took the time to recover from injuries, watch film and “take a step back” to evaluate and “adjust” on and off the court, according to Amelio. That went for the coaches, too, as they reexamined offensive and defensive philosophies.
“I always feel like whenever we have that week off in the middle or end of the season it’s time for an adjustment,” Amelio said. “It’s never easy to play our league once, so we know playing our league twice there has to be steady adjustments and the coaching staff included had to make adjustments as necessary.”
The Raiders honored seniors Duval, Glantz, Levy, Ethan Lowey, Manin, Miller and Alec Rosen prior to the game.
“Especially for our seniors, we’re all just playing like there’s no tomorrow because our season can be over in 10 days or a month,” Miller said. “We’re giving it everything that we got and everyone in our locker room believes that we can get a gold ball.”
