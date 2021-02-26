Two days after playing their first game of the season, 12 Scarsdale High School varsity boys basketball players were notified by school officials they were required to quarantine through Saturday, Feb. 27, after a player from the opposing team later tested positive for COVID-19. The six other rostered student-athletes who did not play in the game were not required to quarantine.
Scarsdale players and coach Joe Amelio confirmed the situation last weekend.
The home game against Pelham, a 39-36 comeback Scarsdale victory, was held Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the quarantine orders came down Friday, Feb. 19, a day after the team was snowed out of practice and prior to that day’s practice. The 10-day quarantine count officially began Thursday, Feb. 18, and any team members who did not show COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t test positive if they choose to get tested can return to the court as of Sunday, Feb 28.
“They’re still in high spirits,” Amelio said last weekend, adding, “It was a depressing day [Friday].”
Scarsdale was forced to cancel five games during the quarantine. Coach Amelio took 18 on the team, a large number for any varsity hoops team, and there were several reasons, including in case they lost personnel due to quarantine. In the tight win over Pelham, Amelio went 12 deep. Even if he played only 10, it is questionable that the team would keep playing this week with the end of its bench. Amelio said they definitely weren’t going to do it with the six remaining players.
“I think we were all really happy that Coach Amelio played a whole handful of guys at our first game,” senior Michael Waxman said. “At the time we were all excited so many got to see the court, but it turned out that means more people have to quarantine because one of the Pelham players tested positive.”
It is unclear, with four games already scheduled in the final nine days of the regular season, how many of those games can and will be made up.
The first post-quarantine game is scheduled for Monday, March 1, one day after the quarantine ends. It’s against Mount Vernon. “We hope we can come right back and enjoy the rest of the season with no more hiccups,” Waxman said.
Amelio’s goal is the get the team as many games as possible “without jeopardizing the health of our kids.” There will be a focus on league games.
Amelio’s plan was to keep the team motivated, in good spirits and as fit as they can be working out on their own and over group Zooms. “I know the guys are going to stay in shape during this time,” he said.
This was the second Scarsdale team to be largely quarantined after the school reported Feb. 16 in a community email that an unnamed team had two members test positive after last having been with the team in practice on Feb. 10. That team was retroactively quarantined and released as of Sunday, Feb. 21.
Though school officials from Pelham and Scarsdale said they would not confirm, deny or comment on the boys basketball situation, an email did go out to the Scarsdale community from the Scarsdale administration on Monday, Feb. 22, that in part stated: “Two students on an athletic team tested positive and were last in school prior to break. These students were previously quarantined due to a contact from an opposing team during the break. This is most likely a case of spread during an athletic contest.”
Athletic director Ray Pappalardi spoke in general terms about the team in the email this week. He said the quarantine for athletes with no symptoms or positive COVID-19 tests would last 10 days. For the two who tested positive the new quarantine would begin the day symptoms presented or the day the test was taken, whichever came first, and the end time would vary depending on the severity of each case. Pappalardi said the return protocol is handled by the school physician and nursing staff. He is notified when athletes are permitted to return.
As far as a team returning to play, Pappalardi said, “Kids’ safety comes first, so I work with the coaches to make sure the kids are staying in shape during quarantine and then after we see them in practice we can make a determination whether they are ready to play in a contest against that particular opponent.”
The basketball team was a bit shaken at the disruption in its season, but understood the weight of the situation. It appears they will be short-handed when they do return this weekend.
“I hope that whoever has it [on Pelham] is doing all right now, but for me this is the first time I’ve ever been quarantined and I’m not too worried,” Scarsdale senior co-captain Levi Ring said last weekend. “I think the board of education, coaches and everyone at school has worked hard to put together a bunch of protocols that keep us as safe as possible, even when we’re playing.”
Like Ring, senior co-captain Jacob Smith hadn’t had to quarantine prior to this. Both players said they plan to get tested for coronavirus.
“We’re still obviously being extremely cautious in quarantine,” Smith said. “I’m not really used to this. It’s definitely something new to get used to, but taking it one day at a time.”
Waxman made his varsity debut in the game, having been on junior varsity last year as a junior and while he was excited to be 1-0 in his career, he wanted to keep building on that number.
“We all knew this could happen, but we didn’t expect it to happen right after the first game,” he said, adding, “We just want to play as much as possible, so I guess this is better than ending the season like this.”
During the fall, Waxman had soccer teammates quarantine due to potential exposure at school, but the quarantine rules are much different now. Students are less likely to have to quarantine just for being in the same room as someone who tests positive, but when it comes to sports, especially a competition, it’s a bit different because of the closer contact, lack of social distancing and greater potential for the spread of aerosolized saliva.
“It’s a little more extreme, but unfortunately the world we live in,” Waxman said. “At least we got that first game in and I’m hoping we can get a bunch more when we return.”
Amelio doesn’t expect any major changes to come on Scarsdale’s end as a result of the situation since it was beyond Scarsdale’s control. He still wants to keep his players safe, healthy and engaged in a positive activity both physically and mentally. The wins and losses are at the bottom of the list, though when in the heat of battle the idea is to win.
“Moving forward we’ll maintain exactly what we’ve been doing,” he said. “If it had to happen it probably happened at the most appropriate time as crazy as that sounds. I’d rather them end the season on a high note rather than having something like this end their season.”
The players, who already suffered through the ups and downs of not knowing until earlier this month if they would actually have a season, learned once again just how fragile their season is.
“I thought it was going to be one of my mistakes or something, but it wasn’t,” Smith said. “We’ve all been very careful and I’ve been very cautious. I didn’t think we’d possibly play someone and get quarantined right away. I thought that was not going to be a problem. And it made me realize like, ‘Wow, I gotta be extremely careful everywhere.’”
But even being as careful as possible, the families and student-athletes knew that exposure was a possibility when signing the informed consent form for high-risk athletics that’s mandated by the Westchester County Department of Health.
“It kind of goes to show that even if you’re being as safe as possible, one little event [happens] and it seems like almost half of our season could be thrown away if we don’t get our games rescheduled,” Ring said, adding, “Anything that happens could switch around the season with a snap of the fingers.”
A long journey
Scarsdale’s saga started in December with offseason noncontact individual skills workouts as New York State did not permit full high-risk sports activities until Feb. 1, pending the go-ahead from local county departments of health. That eventually came and the Scarsdale Board of Education approved basketball on Feb. 8 to begin the next day.
“The great benefit of actually holding those workouts was it gave the kids an outlet not only just to play a sport, but mentally be outside of the house and to compete every day and to have a high spirit of playing basketball in the near future,” Amelio said. “We wanted to start developing our student-athletes in preparation for the upcoming season.”
The two-plus weeks of uncertainty between Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Jan. 22 announcement that high-risk sports could happen and the start of official practices was a bumpy road, but in the end it all worked out for the Raiders. It was “high hopes” one day and “diminished” hopes the next, Amelio said.
“Waiting in limbo was really tough for the kids,” Amelio said, who noted they just wanted a clear answer either way.
Based on the vibe and energy, that first official practice on Feb. 9 was “one of the best practices I’ve ever been part of,” the coach said, as the team hadn’t been together playing live basketball since the season had ended a year earlier.
“They displayed just how much they truly appreciated the game of basketball,” Amelio said. “The energy was top-notch and all the coaches were really energized as well and you could tell although they were rusty that the kids were working on their game.”
While that was a major positive, getting everything set in just six practices and playing the next day was “a struggle,” Amelio said.
“We really simplified most of our offense and the kids were fully engaged,” he said. “We watched film and we watched film through Zoom to prepare for the first game. Really we just wanted to make sure we were in a position to win and that required hard work and effort from the kids just going out there. Playing our brand of basketball was most important.”
Against Pelham, the Raiders didn’t come out and show the same intensity as the visiting team, trailing by a wide margin before picking things up toward the end of the half and dominating the third quarter. Scarsdale scored the first 12 points of the second half to go up 26-22.
“Knowing we could wipe away a lead in four to six minutes is really important moving forward,” Amelio said.
Trailing 30-29, Pelham hit a three-pointer to take the lead back at 32-30 and another field goal made it 34-30. Smith hit a three-pointer to pull back within one and sophomore Asher Krohn tied the game on a free throw.
Smith put Scarsdale up 36-34 with 2:32 left to play and with 1:47 left Pelham tied the game. Krohn scored 25 seconds later for the eventual game-winning shot and Waxman hit the front end of his free throws after he made a crucial steal.
“Anyone watching the game to start, you could tell we had a little rust to shake off, miscommunication on plays, little stuff,” Smith said. “We kind of just realized this is totally our game to win. And at that point we had played the worst first half imaginable and we were only down eight. It was just kind of great to like be out again and like winning again and like playing basketball. It was just a lot of fun.”
Given the situation, Amelio knew that it would be a “grind” and didn’t expect it to be “pretty.”
“We haven’t played competitively in over a year, minus the six practices we had,” he said. “I tried to tell them Pelham has been through the same situation. There was really no excuse for how we were playing, but there were times last year where we had the same game but ended up on the losing side, so it was great to see them grind through it as ugly as it looked at times. We were able to fight through the adversity and nobody was pointing fingers.”
One of the highlights for Amelio was during timeouts and breaks in the action when the seniors and even Krohn stepped up to settle, refocus and motivate the team.
What was eerie was playing in a gym that was empty with the exception of essential personnel. Ring said it was an “awkward feeling” and Smith compared it to an AAU game. “I miss having my friends and family watching the games,” Ring said.
Smith, who made varsity as a sophomore and was a key player with then-seniors Jayshen Saigal and Matt Lipsay last year, scored 17 points in the victory.
Amelio put pressure on Smith at halftime and Smith took over the game from there. “I drew up the first few plays for him and he stepped up and really answered the call,” Amelio said.
Krohn scored eight points in his varsity debut, which was also his first start.
“He’s going to be a really great player for us, especially down the line,” Amelio said. “He made some young sophomore mistakes as expected, but he’s really a warrior and he helped us so much on the defensive end. Although he wasn’t making as many shots as he is capable of making, we anticipate him being our second leading scorer and definitely a bright future for the Scarsdale program for sure. I already have a ton of trust in Asher and we’re going to put a lot of pressure on him the next few years to keep us successful and relevant.”
Amelio had considered promoting Ring as a sophomore with Smith, but opted to keep him on junior varsity as a sophomore. He knew that as an upperclassman Ring would be a valuable piece of the puzzle.
“It goes to show that two people can meet up at the same point and now Levi is really going to contribute at a high level like Jacob is,” Amelio said. “The development still took place for Levi and he was rewarded for his leadership ability as captain.”
Senior guards Waxman and Jack Scheiner made their varsity debuts, Scheiner having missed much of last season when he would have been on varsity.
“I think those two guys are pressure defensive players that are really going to set the tone for us defensively and give us something different than we’ve had on the ball defensively over the last few years,” Amelio said. “I’m looking forward to their growth offensively, but I’m very happy where they set the tone defensively.”
With 10 seniors — Ryan Seibold, Max Roth, Jack Fried, Trevor Koch, Charlie Boockvar, Ben Miller, Smith, Ring, Waxman and Scheiner — the Raiders are looking to make a deep postseason run after they return.
“We’re excited about our squad and definitely look forward to the next few weeks as we can hopefully prepare to have some success coming down the line at the end of the year,” Amelio said.
During the quarantine, the Raiders planned to stay in shape and keep in touch over Zoom, in addition to playing video games and watching livestreams of other teams to keep relaxed.
“Not only are we talking, but we’re talking a lot about basketball and how we can play,” Ring said. “We’re watching other teams play and we really think honestly that we can be one of the best teams in the section if given the opportunity to make a big run in the playoffs.”
