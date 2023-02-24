The Ossining Pride won their fifth girls basketball New York State championship in seven tries in March of 2019, but the decade of dominance seems to have run its course. In the opening round of the Section 1 Class AA tournament, Scarsdale finally picked up a win over Ossining, the first time coach Mike Blanco has topped Ossining since taking over as coach for the 2011-12 season.
With back-to-back three-pointers by sophomore Hannah Wasserman and junior Zephyr Connolly, the Raiders took a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 39-18 halftime score and a 79-47 blowout, a little payback against Ossining.
“It’s important because when you earn a home game you want to win a home game,” Blanco said. “You do everything right to earn the home court advantage and you want to take advantage of that. I thought we did that, especially in the first half. I thought we came out very focused on what we needed to do with what our goal was. Second half they made a little run and then we hit them with a second run. I thought if we worked hard we’d be able to get 11 or 12 wins, but the way we’ve done it is better than I anticipated.”
Last year the Raiders came closer than ever to topping Ossining, falling 51-45 in the regular season.
“I think we’re a great team and we work hard,” junior Ivy Boockvar said. “It’s a great group of girls and I love seeing them every day. We work so well together and everyone is so motivated, so it’s fun. Last year we lost to them when Zephyr had COVID. We all worked hard that game and it was a tough game and a tough loss, so it was good to beat them this time. We practiced so much defense and I think we did a really good job communicating and working, passing the ball, and our shots were falling today.”
Even when Ossining was on top of its game, Blanco always looked to challenge his team against the best in the state. “We always fought so hard, but he had great teams,” Blanco said.
This year the win advanced Scarsdale to the quarterfinals against No. 2 Ketcham on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.
“Our team is really close,” Wasserman said. “The girls basketball team has always been close, so it’s fun spending time with everyone. On the court it’s fun to come back. We started 3-5 and then we beat Mamaroneck and we went on a winning streak and beat Ursuline, which was big for our confidence. It shows us we can beat this team and hopefully we can beat Ketcham if we work really together, move the ball and get our shots in.”
The Raiders didn’t see Ketcham this season and their only common opponent was White Plains. Ketcham beat White Plains and White Plains beat the Raiders by 28 points, though that was when the team was shy three starters due to injury.
“They’re a great basketball team and they have a great coach in Pat Miele and they play at a different pace,” Blanco said. “Pace doesn’t bother them. If you want to play slow they’re comfortable, if you want to play fast they’re comfortable. Albertus is like that, so they’re both tough to beat. The biggest thing that jumps out at me right now is limit turnovers and limit them to one shot. Then be efficient on offense in terms of shot selection. If we get that we can be tough.”
The Raiders are now one win away from playing at the Westchester County Center.
“We’re definitely going to work harder on shooting and defense,” Boockvar said. “We’ll work hard and hope for the best. The county center seems like an amazing experience, so we’re all going to work hard to get there.”
Extending their season with an opening round win was a boost to the team’s confidence and morale.
“It was so exhilarating,” Wasserman said. “Last year the first playoff game was not like this and we were really down and we were all hugging each other and sad about our seniors who were leaving us. This year it’s so exciting that we can keep going and keep being a team and have a chance at the county center.”
Despite having only one senior starter and suffering injuries to multiple key players this season, the Raiders are 13-8.
“They showed resiliency, especially in practice, where they just continued to work, but at the same time we were trying to keep everything loose,” Blanco said. “We didn’t want players to get tense. We wanted them to relax, keep playing, trust what we do and that’s what we’ve done. They’re calling out plays and I really don’t say much anymore. It’s like they don’t need me anymore. I’m thinking up a play to call out and then Ivy calls something out and it’s unbelievable.”
The Raiders switched up their defense to a switching man-to-man, which helped, and the team has become “very efficient” offensively, according to Blanco.
“We are doing better in the open court, we’re getting lay-ups and we’re getting wide-open threes,” Blanco said.
Wasserman and Boockvar were unstoppable against Ossining, Wasserman with 35 points, Boockvar with 24. Wasserman hit six three-pointers, Boockvar four.
“We’re a good team when that happens,” Blanco said. “This team is just as dangerous as the seventh seed team from 2015. Against Ketcham we have our work cut out for us, but I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Wasserman has a bright future ahead of her.
“Kayla Maroney and Hannah Wasserman I think are the same person. Hannah is brilliant,” Blanco said. “You show her something once and she does it. And she’s analytical. She asks about this, that and the other thing before we’re there yet, but it’s the next thing that’s going to happen in the progression of our learning. Unbelievable kid and she asks me all the time for film.”
The team is without sophomore Chloe Paquin for the second time this year. She was a starter as a freshman and when healthy came off the bench in January.
“She brings so much versatility,” Blanco said. “She can play guard, she can play forward, I can put her in Hannah’s spot and in a day she’d know what she’s doing. Very, very smart and has length. She’s a great defender and when she gets hot from three she’s tremendous. And she’s a very good passer. Teams can’t lose one of their top five or six players and expect to do what they normally do.”
In Paquin’s absence, junior Claudia Rosenberg has stepped up big.
“Claudia has stepped up very well and had filled an excellent role,” Wasserman said. “She’s the hardest worker on the court, she’s getting every ball, she’s working hard on defense. Then when [sophomore] Lilly [Tessler] comes in the game she works really hard. She’s good at running the floor, slowing down the offense, getting us into the play. Coach can kind of talk through her.”
Rosenberg scored seven points against Ossining.
“Claudia is someone who gets us additional opportunities on offense,” Blanco said. “She gets offensive rebounds, she runs the floor. When you have those five or six or seven players you can do well. For a few years it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Connolly added 11 points in the win.
“I think Zephyr and Ivy have become a real problem in Section 1 as a tandem and they relay on each other so much,” Blanco said. “There’s like a comfort level there and they just feed off one another without saying a word to each other. You can’t coach that.”
Between Wasserman, Boockvar, Connolly, Rosenberg and Paquin, the Raiders will have a potent offense going forward.
“This group is a blast to be around,” Blanco said. “They go off on little tangents in practice and it’s fun to watch. It keeps them loose. If I try to draw it in too much they play tense and I don’t want them to play tense. I want them relaxed. They know if they do something wrong on the court Coach is going to yell and say, ‘You didn’t do that in practice,’ and then we laugh. They know what they need to do. It’s a young team, but they have a lot of experience because they’ve played a lot their first two or three years.”
