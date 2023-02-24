The Ossining Pride won their fifth girls basketball New York State championship in seven tries in March of 2019, but the decade of dominance seems to have run its course. In the opening round of the Section 1 Class AA tournament, Scarsdale finally picked up a win over Ossining, the first time coach Mike Blanco has topped Ossining since taking over as coach for the 2011-12 season.

With back-to-back three-pointers by sophomore Hannah Wasserman and junior Zephyr Connolly, the Raiders took a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 39-18 halftime score and a 79-47 blowout, a little payback against Ossining.

shs girls hoops box 2-24 issue.jpg
Sc girls Claudia Rosenberg.jpg
Claudia Rosenberg
Sc girls Isabelle Goldban.jpg
Izzy Goldban
Sc girls Zephyr Connolly.jpg
Zephyr Connolly

