Coming off a thrilling buzzer-beating win over Ossining in the first round of the Class AA playoffs courtesy of a deep three-pointer from sophomore Carlos Rodríguez, Scarsdale was riding high heading into the next round.
The No. 11-seeded Raiders, however, couldn’t keep the momentum going as third-seeded Fox Lane shot lights out from the perimeter to hand Scarsdale a 62-36 defeat in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 25. The Foxes made 12 three-pointers for the game and outscored Scarsdale 36-6 at the three-point line.
Fox Lane’s hot shooting started from the opening tip as the host Foxes went on a 23-4 first-quarter blitz. Aidan Giannelli’s three from the left wing gave the Foxes a 6-0 lead. Charlie Shevick then nailed a three from the left wing to make it 9-0. Giannelli followed with another three and it was 12-0 not even three minutes into the game.
The Raiders finally broke the ice on a Jake Sussberg putback with 4:25 left in the first quarter to make it 12-2. Justin Allen’s 3-pointer was followed by Matt Toscano’s three to increase Fox Lane’s lead to 20-4 with two minutes left in the quarter. Dylan Watson made the Foxes’ sixth three of the opening quarter and it was 23-4 after one quarter.
“[Fox Lane] came out with a ton of energy and I feel like we had energy early on,” Scarsdale coach Joe Amelio said. “But I think we got deflated once we saw how many shots they were making consecutively.”
He continued, “I think us having a slow start against a three seed that is playing at a high level, making shots consistently and guarding us toughly — I think that was just the icing on the cake for them.”
The three-point barrage continued in the second quarter as Fox Lane’s Michael Lombardi and Shevick added long balls. Rodriguez energized Scarsdale in the quarter, scoring eight of his game-high 17 points. But Fox Lane continued to seize control of the game as an Allen step-back jumper with 45 seconds left gave the Foxes a 37-15 halftime lead.
“They went 8 for 10 from three in the first half, which is really tough, obviously, to guard. Kudos to them,” Amelio said. “They did a great job of sprinting and pushing in transition and making some of those early shots, which really dictated the entire first quarter. Their energy level definitely exceeded what we came out with early on.”
He continued, “Them making shots energized them to a different level. We started missing shots. Going 1 for 10 from three (in the first half) while the other team is going 8 for 10 definitely makes it tough to compete at a high level.”
Everything continued to go the Foxes’ way in the third quarter. After corralling a loose ball, Shevick hit a desperation contested three to beat the shot clock buzzer to make it 46-17 with 4:20 left. Shevick later added a corner three to extend the lead to 51-19. Scarsdale senior Dylan Manin hit a pair of free throws, then Rodríguez converted a three-point play as the Raiders trailed 51-24 after three quarters.
Outside of Rodríguez’s game-high 17 points, the rest of the team combined for just 19 points. Junior Asher Krohn (three blocks) and Sussberg, a freshman, each tallied five points. Manin added four points.
The Raiders were missing a critical piece as senior forward Hunter Miller did not start. He’s had a nagging knee injury the last few weeks and he woke up the morning of the game with discomfort. Amelio was able to get the senior in the game for a short stint in the closing minutes.
“Hunter’s had issues over the last two weeks,” Amelio said. “He was fine all week but he woke up today and his knee felt a lot different, so he really couldn’t go. Thankfully, he’s a senior and we were still able to get him a few minutes down the stretch so he could get a standing ovation like he deserved.”
Despite the loss, Amelio was happy the Raiders were one of the final eight teams playing in Class AA as a No. 11 seed.
“I told the kids early on that my expectation was to complete a season and that was because of COVID and with everything going on,” Amelio said. “We exceeded expectations in that. We didn’t know if we’d have a complete season. These kids brought it every day. They were there consistently working hard with excitement. An 11 seed making the elite eight was icing on the cake for them and I just want to make sure that, moving forward, they understand that we’re trying to compete to make that final four and move on in the section.”
Scarsdale concluded the season with a 13-9 record. The Raiders started the season strong, winning 8 of their first 10 games but ran into a roadblock when they reached league play as they went 1-5. Scarsdale, which plays in a grueling league with Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, got its lone league win by defeating rival Mamaroneck 45-34 on Feb. 8. They netted a signature win before sectionals, defeating Roy C. Ketcham 51-45 on Feb. 12 and then of course won the buzzer-beating thriller in the first round at Ossining, 63-61, on Feb. 19.
The Raiders lose eight seniors to graduation in Manin, Miller, Alec Rosen, Adrian Duval, Julian Glantz, Mike Levy, Ethan Lowey and Jonny Lee.
“Two of our captains have been here three out of my four years,” Amelio said. “Having that core group when I started was important. We’re really going to miss a lot of our leaders from that senior base. Dylan Manin and Hunter Miller, they played varsity as sophomores. I always told them as leaders they have to develop other leaders, so hopefully they pass the baton down and we can develop more and more throughout the next four years.”
