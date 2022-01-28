Being competitive in league play is a must for a Scarsdale boys basketball team that has high hopes for the postseason. The Raiders competed with Mamaroneck for almost three quarters, New Rochelle for the entire game and Mount Vernon for the first half, but came away with the same result each time, adding up to a trio of losses.
The Raiders did bounce back with a 52-36 nonleague win over John Jay-East Fishkill on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to move their record to 9-5 before they head back into a critical second time around the league.
“League games are always brutal, especially in our league against New Rochelle, Mamaroneck and Mount Vernon every year,” coach Joe Amelio said. “And it was like that when White Plains was in the league as well. So we know it’s a war for 32 minutes and in all three of our league games — and it doesn’t matter if it’s an up or down year for any of the teams — I just don’t think we’ve played a complete game yet, even in our nonleague games, for 32 minutes. And if we don’t play a complete game it’s almost impossible to win, especially against the elite teams in Section 1.”
The key for the Raiders is maintaining energy and intensity in the second half. Amelio said when the team is shooting well it plays better defensively. What he’s trying to get the team to do is focus on defense no matter what is happening on the other side of the court. “You don’t wake up having a bad day defensively,” he said, adding, “That is what’s really defeating us.”
Playing a full 32 minutes can happen, according to senior Julian Glantz.
“I definitely think we’re capable of it, but I think it’s a reflection of the way we practice and go about the way we prepare,” he said. “I think we don’t take it as seriously as we could. If we went to practice and competed for a full practice or were locked in from the second we wake up and we know we have a task, we’d be ready to go get it.”
The Raiders were without Hunter Miller and Michael Levy, who are out with injuries, for New Ro’ and Mount Vernon.
“We’ve definitely had to play smaller,” Amelio said. “It’s made us more undersized than we already are and it’s been tough having a captain and a leader such as Hunter out. The guys have been stepping up into different roles.”
Asher Krohn has played the five and the four more after typically playing the three. “He’s had to be slated down low and he’s doing a good job,” Amelio said. “It’s definitely more wear and tear on some of our players playing bigger and stronger down low and then having to exert a lot of energy offensively as well.”
After losing their 29-24 halftime lead against Mamaroneck in an eventual 62-51 loss on Jan. 13, the Raiders fell 42-41 to New Rochelle on Jan. 19. Scarsdale was down 11-7 after the first quarter, but went up 24-19 at the half. New Ro’ dominated the third quarter 14-4 to set up the narrow win.
“Our thing is we have brutal third quarters and we’ve had three straight in our league where Mamo, we’re up a decent amount at halftime and they come out and they jumped in the third quarter,” Amelio said. “The same basically happened against New Rochelle. We were playing pretty well and then another brutal quarter switched from being up five to down five.”
Krohn, after scoring 19 against Mamaroneck, put up 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks against New Ro’, while Carlos Rodriguez scored 10. Dylan Manin had five points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
After a 17-17 first quarter, Scarsdale trailed Mount Vernon 30-26 at the half at home on Jan. 21. Mount Vernon won the final two quarters 19-6 and 15-4 en route to a decisive 64-36 win.
“Here we were down three and before we know it at the end of the third quarter it’s a 17-point lead going into the fourth,” Amelio said. “We cannot play like that and be successful. Our margin of error is already slimmer than some teams, but we do have enough talent to win some of these games. We cannot have any lapse like that, especially a quarter stretch.”
Every year, Mount Vernon punches teams out in the second half without a drop in energy.
“It’s draining, so you really have to have the conditioning, you have to mentally be strong and you have to tell yourself you can do this, you can battle with them,” junior Jody Alter said. “We saw that in the first half and we just have to replicate it in the second.”
Krohn scored 12 points, Rodriguez 10, as each hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Against John Jay, the Raiders trailed 13-8 before going on to dominate the rest of the game. Rodriguez had a big day with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Krohn scored 14 and had six rebounds and three steals, Jacob Sussberg seven points and 10 rebounds, A.J. Booth five points and four rebounds, and Ethan Lowey and Adrian Duval pitched in with seven and six rebounds, respectively.
In addition to Krohn being locked in on both sides of the ball, Amelio sees Rodriguez stepping up and playing better offensively and appreciates how well Booth is playing despite being “a little banged up.”
“He’s definitely turned a corner and he’s on his way,” Amelio said of Booth. “Defensively he’s one of our best players. He guards typically their best guard every day and never complains. He’s got a long way to go and I’ve been impressed by his effort and what he’s been bringing to the table.”
Amelio has been using as many players as possible and once the Mount Vernon game got out of hand he put in a lot of subs in order to get everyone to understand the level of play and what it takes to succeed.
“We wanted to make sure Jake [Sussberg] was getting minutes today because this is what he’s going against the next 3.5 years,” Amelio said. “We wanted to make sure that kids are learning and accepting what the process is, seeing what it takes to win the section from a team that’s already done it before. We wanted to make sure guys were thrown into the fire today to get that experience, feel what it’s like to lose right now and then try to bounce back next time.”
Alter looks forward to round 2.
“We have to come back next week after having seen how they play, seen their pressure, so we’re ready for it,” he said. “There’s guys, this is their first year on the team like me, and we’ve seen how they play, so we have to be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.