Historically speaking, the Scarsdale boys basketball team has measured itself against New Rochelle and White Plains, Mount Vernon when the team is trending more toward an elite level and over the past decade even Mamaroneck, while for the girls it always came down to one team: Ursuline.

Though the wins have been few and sometimes far between, for the third time, one of coach Mike Blanco’s teams defeated Ursuline. Even more impressive it was the second time the Raiders did it on the road in Ursuline’s cozy gym.

