Historically speaking, the Scarsdale boys basketball team has measured itself against New Rochelle and White Plains, Mount Vernon when the team is trending more toward an elite level and over the past decade even Mamaroneck, while for the girls it always came down to one team: Ursuline.
Though the wins have been few and sometimes far between, for the third time, one of coach Mike Blanco’s teams defeated Ursuline. Even more impressive it was the second time the Raiders did it on the road in Ursuline’s cozy gym.
With a 51-44 win Wednesday, Jan. 18, this year’s team, as it has healed from its December injuries to two key starters from last winter, has lived up to its goal to have a big second half heading into the postseason.
Previous wins in the Blanco era over Ursuline came in 2015 and 2016. The win in 2015 was momentous in that it came at Ursuline in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals and sent the Raiders to the Final Four at the Westchester County Center for the first time since the 2008-09 season. The No. 7 Raiders were down 28-19 at the half and came back to beat the No. 2 seed. Then Lourdes narrowly defeated the Raiders in semifinals 58-53, the team still yet to win a semifinal game in five tries this century.
The next year, the Raiders beat Ursuline 69-49 late in the regular season to share the league title.
Last year Ursuline was not in Scarsdale’s league and the Raiders won the league title.
In this year’s first league meeting, sophomore Hannah Wasserman and junior Ivy Boockvar continued to put up big points with 17 and 16, respectively. Senior Izzy Goldban scored seven, junior Zephyr Connolly six, sophomore Lilly Tessler three. Boockvar hit four three-pointers. Sophie Nascimento led Ursuline with 16 points.
The Raiders scored 28 points in the first three quarters to Ursuline’s 27. Both teams had a big fourth quarter, but Scarsdale won that battle 23-17. Wasserman, Goldban and Connolly each scored six in the fourth, with Wasserman going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, Goldban hitting one three, Connolly two, while Boockvar added five points, including a three.
“They started out pressing us and they had to take that off because we did a good job with it,” Blanco said. “Then they were man-to-man. Ivy hit a few shots from three, so they went into a diamond-and-one and that made it easier to get shots. We just defended to the end and Isabelle had two shots basically to take the lead with about eight seconds to go. She missed the first, made the second. To make the second after missing the first is really a tribute to her. She’s been playing great. The box score will not show it, but she’s been phenomenal.”
Most remarkable for the Raiders, according to Blanco, was the team’s effort on defense.
“Everybody played well on defense; we defended well in five,” Blanco said. “We changed our philosophy on defense. We went strictly to a switching type defense now because for us I’m not really worried about a small on a big in the post anymore. Technically the way we were doing it before is correct, but I think the athletes that we have and the sports that they play, this is more intuitive, something that makes more sense to them and they’ve adapted to it really, really well.”
Blanco credited his team for playing “poised” at Ursuline.
“That was the best defense Scarsdale has played yesterday that I’ve ever had,” Blanco said. “[Former coach] Luke [Vaccaro] was a defensive coach and he had great defenders and he had Hailey [Kanner] back to help out with blocked shots, but that was the best I’ve seen from one of my teams.”
Blanco only went two deep on the bench beyond starters Wasserman, Connolly, Goldban, Boockvar and junior Claudia Rosenberg to Tessler and sophomore Chloe Paquin.
“We went seven,” Blanco said. “We thought about eight, but the game was so physical we weren’t sure the younger ones would be prepared for that. We were lucky we were able to balance out the fouls and they just worked hard. Whoever went in out of those seven players, all seven worked hard.”
Blanco had studied film on Ursuline and knew how dangerous and balanced they are across the board.
“I thought if we hang tough and try to do something at the end we could stay in the game,” he said. “What really occurred to me is we are really understanding our offense better and that comes through repetition and the guards are showing tremendous leadership in getting us into something right away. Even if we’re out of sorts they go right into it. That’s important, the continuity on offense and the cohesiveness on defense.
“We needed that whether it was a win or a loss. We needed to find out where we are and now we can adjust and get ready for that last push and then the playoffs.”
Rosenberg said the team went into their games against Ursuline the last two years with “a strong mentality” and ready to “fight for a win,” and was thrilled to get the win this time around.
“This year it just felt like something different,” she said. “We were ready in the beginning, we all hustled, we all worked insanely hard and helped each other out. We’re all great teammates and we ended up pulling through this year. It felt amazing. The feeling after the game was indescribable. It was so rewarding, so exciting and overall just a great feeling.”
Keeping the energy up and working together were keys to the victory.
“We built off each small win throughout the game to create one big win,” Rosenberg said. “We also played a full game, which was super important.”
Tessler came off the bench to give Boockvar, one of the players who came back from injury this month, a rest at the end of the first quarter.
“It was a really close game and Ivy had been playing so well getting steals and driving to the basket, threes, everything,” Tessler said. “I knew I really had to pick up where she left off. I went in for a few minutes and I knew I had to make those same defensive stops and keep the intensity up to get her the rest she needed to come back in and keep our team going.”
Tessler was happy to contribute whenever the coaches called on her.
“I’ve played against these girls in the past and I know they’re really skilled and really good players,” she said. “But I knew that our team could compete and I was just really thrilled with how well we did. I was impressed with our team. I think it’s great and will really boost our confidence, but we’ve still got to keep playing the same way we have been and stay strong. We’ve still got to keep going.”
The team’s follow-up against New Rochelle didn’t go as hoped in a 40-36 loss on Jan. 20. The Raiders climbed back from being down by 12 and with 3:38 left in the game took a one-point lead. The team had great looks, but couldn’t get the ball in the basket enough to overtake New Ro in the end, despite holding Rylie Rosenberg, who led her team with 14 points, scoreless in the fourth quarter. The first time the two teams met, Rosenberg buried 29 points and New Ro won 54-43.
Connolly scored eight points, Wasserman seven, Tessler and Goldban six each, Paquin five, Boockvar four. The Raiders hit 9 of 13 free throws.
Against Suffern on Jan. 23, the Raiders rebounded to win 70-40. Wasserman scored 27, Connolly 15, Boockvar and Goldban 10 each, Paquin six, Tessler two. Connolly hit four three-pointers.
Scarsdale is now 8-6 on the season with league rematches against Lincoln, Mount Vernon, Mamaroneck and Ursuline left to play.
The Raiders believe they should have won several of the league games they lost this season and will look to make up for that in the final stretch before playoffs.
“I think we’ve got to have that mentality that we have to keep winning, that we can’t give up now,” Tessler said.
