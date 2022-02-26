With two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior in the rotation, a young Scarsdale team headed across the bridge into an intimidating playoff environment to take on annual powerhouse Albertus Magnus in the opening round of the Class AA sectionals.
The Raiders played far from timid in the first half, trading jabs with Magnus — a physical team with players committed to Division 1 and 2 colleges. But the No. 12-seeded Raiders’ youth showed in the second half as the fifth-seeded Falcons pulled away to defeat Scarsdale 48-28 in the Section 1 Class AA opening round on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Magnus guard Sierra Linnin, who is committed to Division 2’s Le Moyne College, led the Falcons with a game-high 17 points. Forward Karly Fischer, a Division 1 Bucknell commit, added 12 points and was a presence in the paint.
The Falcons had defeated the Raiders twice during the regular season by scores of 61-50 (Dec. 28) and 50-33 (Feb. 3).
“I have tremendous respect for their coach,” Scarsdale coach Mike Blanco said of Magnus head coach Pat Buckley. “He prepares his team extremely well. Listen, they have a Division 1 player and a Division 2 player. But the effort was there all season long for us and it was never an issue.”
Sophomores Ivy Boockvar and Zephyr Connolly (4 steals) led the Raiders with seven points apiece. Freshman Hannah Wasserman had five points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Moira Conlan, the lone senior in the rotation, added five points and six rebounds.
Scarsdale trailed 8-4 midway through the first quarter. Connolly finished on a lefty drive but the Falcons quickly answered with two three-pointers to go up 14-6. Conlan, however, answered when she converted a three-point play to make it 14-9 with 47.5 seconds left. Wasserman found a cutting Isabelle Goldban to trim the deficit to 15-11 after one quarter.
The Falcons scored the first six points of the second quarter to go up 21-11. Boockvar stopped the run with a free throw and Connolly followed with a left wing three to cut the deficit to 21-15 midway through the quarter.
Scarsdale, however, couldn’t get any closer than a six-point deficit the rest of the way. The Falcons answered with a 7-0 run to go up 28-15. Boockvar converted on the break with 42 seconds left to cut it to 28-17, which was the halftime score.
“The problem with the first half is that [Magnus] went on too many streaks,” Blanco said. “When they go 6-0, 6-0, that’s hard to come back from when you’re not consistent from the perimeter or you’re not playing with the poise that we needed to play with and slowing the game down. We just attacked and we really didn’t have any structure.”
The third quarter proved to be the turning point for Scarsdale as the Raiders were held scoreless. Magnus’ offense was also stuck in neutral for the first four minutes of the third until the Falcons hit back-to-back threes. The first long-ball came with 3:26 left in the quarter and the next one was just 21 seconds later. Magnus scored with just five seconds left in the third quarter to take a 38-17 lead into the final eight minutes.
“Wide open shots in the third quarter we didn’t make and in the end, that’s what the game’s about,” Blanco said. “It’s about putting the ball in the basket and stopping them. We stopped them from scoring the first four minutes of the third quarter. But we didn’t score either so that became a real issue.”
Magnus went up by as much as 24 points in the second half but Scarsdale kept fighting until the final buzzer. Wasserman spun and scored midway through the quarter then Goldban converted on the break to make it 44-24.
Magnus boasts size inside and creates match-up problems for most opponents. The Raiders knew that boxing out and crashing the glass against the Falcons would be critical.
“We played really, really hard,” Blanco said. “The game was physical. We don’t have physical type players — we’re a finesse type of team. The referees did let a lot of things go in my estimation and that’s not sour grapes. We saw that quite often (during the season) because we are slight at the guard position. We’re not big, thick players. We get held and a lot of times it just goes by the wayside. The referees don’t call it.”
He continued, “But that was not the difference in the game. The difference was [Magnus’] effort and their ability to put the ball in the basket. And we didn’t — we didn’t make shots in the third quarter.”
It was a rollercoaster season for the Raiders. They started the campaign 5-10 and endured a COVID pause in January. But Scarsdale got rolling late, winning four straight league games to claim a share of the league title with New Rochelle. The Raiders bested New Ro’, Mount Vernon and edged rival Mamaroneck twice over the hot streak. It was Scarsdale’s second league crown in the last 30 years.
“I thought in January that we wouldn’t be able to finish the year,” Blanco admitted. “Not just because of our COVID situation but because it was spreading so fast I thought that ADs and administrators would turn around and say, ‘We’re not going to allow you guys to play anymore.’ I’m just thankful we got in 21 games this year. That was the goal — that was our championship. We exhibited the growth that we needed and we’re just very lucky that we were able to do that considering how quickly the disease was spreading.”
Scarsdale loses just three seniors to graduation in Conlan, Maeve Jacobson and Dani Hoyt.
The Raiders will use the sectional loss at Magnus as a building block for the future as they gained valuable playoff experience. And with most of their lineup returning — the future looks bright.
“Once again a Scarsdale team that’s very, very close-knit,” Blanco said of his squad. “They work extremely hard every single day — every one of them. The growth has been phenomenal, especially on the defensive end. Coach (Steve) Boyer and coach (Kevin) Carrigan worked with them really hard on the defensive end of the floor. We really improved. We knew we had to do that because we’re not consistent from the perimeter on offense. We did get better as the season went on and hopefully it carries through to the next season.”
