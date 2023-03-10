Sc finals Asher Krohn 5.jpg
Asher Krohn gave his all in helping the Raiders battle in the Section 1 finals.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Since at least the late 1970s, the successes and failures of the Scarsdale boys basketball team have often come down to winning or losing against Section 1’s most dominant team, Mount Vernon, the owner of 36 Section 1 championships.

For the 2022-23 season, the two wins — and even the one loss — against Mount Vernon showed just how Scarsdale’s program has come under fifth-year coach Joe Amelio. The team’s 60-59 regular season win was the team’s first since the 2017-18 season and the team’s 64-58 Section 1 semifinals win at the Westchester County Center was the first time Mount Vernon had lost in the Section 1 semifinals since 1997… when Scarsdale beat the Knights 32-17.

Sc finals Henry Rifkin.jpg
Senior Henry Rifkin
Sc finals Jody Alter.jpg
Senior Jody Alter

