Since at least the late 1970s, the successes and failures of the Scarsdale boys basketball team have often come down to winning or losing against Section 1’s most dominant team, Mount Vernon, the owner of 36 Section 1 championships.
For the 2022-23 season, the two wins — and even the one loss — against Mount Vernon showed just how Scarsdale’s program has come under fifth-year coach Joe Amelio. The team’s 60-59 regular season win was the team’s first since the 2017-18 season and the team’s 64-58 Section 1 semifinals win at the Westchester County Center was the first time Mount Vernon had lost in the Section 1 semifinals since 1997… when Scarsdale beat the Knights 32-17.
While this year Scarsdale had Mount Vernon’s number, in the end it was North Rockland topping Scarsdale in the Section 1 finals — the Raiders’ first appearance since 2016-17 — by a 52-40 score on March 5.
“It was important for the program to take this leap forward,” coach Joe Amelio said. “In consideration of where we were when the season started and midway through the season, the understanding that we just needed to work hard in order to get to this point was really important for the current team and the teams to come.”
He added, “I wanted this more than anything for the kids.”
After shooting 51% and getting off to a hot start against Mount Vernon two days earlier, the Raiders shot 28% and trailed big in the second quarter against North Rockland in the finals.
“We ended up taking a few shots that we didn’t even draw up that led to quick fast breaks and then we were trying to make up for some of our mistakes by taking long shots and long threes,” Amelio said. “We regrouped at halftime. We understood what we needed to do and the type of shots we needed to take, but it was very difficult to avenge a 17-point deficit and be able to have the legs down the stretch to finish the game.”
The Raiders took a 2-0 lead 1:17 into the game on a putback by sophomore Daniel Hoey, but would not lead again until the fourth quarter. North went up 14-8 after the first quarter and held a commanding 29-12 lead at the half.
Scarsdale spent the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter going on a remarkable 14-1 run with baskets by junior A.J. Booth, junior Carlos Rodriguez, Hoey and sophomore Jake Sussberg, while the defense picked up the pace.
Scarsdale entered the fourth quarter having cut the deficit to six points at 32-26.
After North missed a pair of free throws, Hoey hit a pair to make it 32-30. After a timeout with 6:11 left, Sussberg drained a three-pointer with 5:55 left to give Scarsdale the lead at 33-32 for the first time since the first basket of the game.
“The reason we got back in was we went into a high half-court 2-2-1 press instead of man because we were just getting killed when we were in man in the first half, so they couldn’t score against us,” Hoey said. “Shots really weren’t falling the whole game, but we were executing more on offense in the second half, especially the third quarter.”
Kobe Nwosu scored on a putback with 5:29 to go and North took back the lead 34-33. After North went up 36-33, Rodriguez made it 36-35, but an 8-0 run by North for a 44-35 lead as Scarsdale took a timeout with 2:25 left began to seal the victory.
Down 44-37 after Rodriguez hit two free throws, Scarsdale began fouling in the final minute.
With 49 seconds left Amelio took out his lone senior starter, Asher Krohn, and emptied the bench soon after.
Amelio was proud of his team for bouncing back, even if it didn’t work out in the final minutes of the game.
“We preached going out swinging,” he said. “Win or lose, if you put all the effort in on the floor good things happen and we were right there. When you have a huge deficit you essentially have to play perfect the remainder of the game and basketball’s a tough game to play perfectly. I’m so proud of this group and I know the whole coaching staff is. The way they came back, they really understood it’s a culture here that we built. They did it the right way and I hope the young guys understand that all 32 minutes of a basketball game are important.”
North Rockland had lost to Mount Vernon last year when Mount Vernon won its 18th Section 1 title and eighth state title in 29 years under coach Bob Cimmino. The Red Raiders had been on the losing side and came back to win the next year. The Raiders of Scarsdale hope they can do the same in 2023-24 and win the fourth gold ball (1979, 1988, 1992) in program history.
“We beat Mount Vernon and Dylan Colon and Elijah Morris, who were main guys on the state championship team last year,” Hoey said. “North Rockland lost the Section 1 championship last year. They had experience. Maybe not in this building, but in tough games. Even second round against our rival Mamaroneck, we had to find that energy. We didn’t have a lot of experience, but now we’ve been to the finals and been down and come all the way back. Those experiences are all very valuable.”
Amelio hopes the loss resonates with the team. “Those guys that were able to return for North Rockland know what it feels like, so as North Rockland’s holding up the gold ball, those are mental pictures that we want to take to drive us to be motivated enough to obtain that next year,” he said.
It wasn’t quite the 2017 comeback led by Max Bosco where Scarsdale came back from a 44-18 deficit against Mount Vernon in the finals to force overtime, where the Knights eventually won, but going from down 29-12 to up 33-32 was quite a feat against North.
“I felt like I was a kid at the county center again watching Max Bosco, except this time I was on the court playing,” Krohn said. “It gave me a big flicker of hope with every basket. It grew brighter and brighter and brighter and we saw the lead diminish and eventually we took the lead. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re seriously going to do this.’ Then North Rockland responded and responded and kept responding and we had no answers for them towards the end. It was a magical rollercoaster to be a part of.”
Krohn, in three seasons that included a shortened COVID-19 season as a sophomore, averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and hit 70 three-pointers. This season he averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Amelio called Krohn the program’s “anchor” in his three years on varsity and four years in the program.
“He’s been a foundation of what we’ve wanted to build, the passion for winning,” Amelio said. “He’s someone that I’m going to have to find weird ways to replace him, but he’s someone that’s essentially irreplaceable. His effort is second to none and I’ll be missing that for sure.”
Krohn credited coaches Amelio, Jordan Griffith and Jason Villalobos for meaning “the world” to him the last four years.
“This coaching staff is really special and they really played a big part in my life outside of basketball,” Krohn said. “Freshman year I was 235 pounds and they advised that the entire program at the time go on a nutrition plan and I hopped on it and I lost 60 pounds in three months and that sent me off to be in the position I was in today playing in the county center for a gold ball… And lacrosse, too.”
Krohn called the finals loss, which also meant his final high school basketball game, “a punch in the face” for himself, and he hopes the returning players use it as “a steppingstone towards building a better program.” Though he helped put the lacrosse team on the map with back-to-back Section 1 titles and a New York State semifinals appearance, Krohn’s favorite sport is basketball going back to watching his oldest brother, Caleb, a 2016 SHS graduate, play for the Raiders, and he’s always wanted the program to be elite.
“I’ve grown up playing basketball and I’ve admired other towns and seen their dominance in basketball and I just wanted the same thing for Scarsdale,” Krohn said. “I guess that’s what I’ve been trying to do my entire high school career, trying to put Scarsdale on the map, change the narrative, get some respect for Scarsdale.”
Senior Henry Rifkin was another invaluable player as the team’s sixth man.
“Tremendous leadership,” Amelio said. “That’s as simple as I can put it. He just brought a winning mentality every single day. He helped keep everybody accountable, even himself. He’s a tough one to replace for sure. We all love not only his effort but just the type of kid he is and we understand how successful he’s going to be in his future.”
The Raiders will also graduate Jody Alter, Noah Chappell, Daniel Pillette and Mason Ruzumna.
“This group was really great,” Amelio said. “I know we have several players that have been part of section championships and Henry with a state championship as well, and finding that type of leadership for a team is really important. We’ve been pretty good with finding seniors that are solely driven on winning and this group here I’ll miss especially. They’ve already helped develop some of the leaders out of the young group and I hope the young group understands what that leadership actually entails and how much it helped us during the season.”
Scarsdale returns four starters — Booth, Hoey, Rodriguez and Sussberg. Rodriguez led the team with 17.6 points per game this season and had 4.2 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per game. Sussberg scored 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
“It’s hard to even think of the excitement of the group we have back,” Amelio said. “I need us to understand that what we just did here was not only special, but it sets the tone for what’s to come. I think the hard work and the effort we put in and the experience we gained with the young group, I’m excited to see them flourish and not only avenge a type of loss like this that we just experienced, but to win a gold ball for the group that just didn’t get that chance.”
Despite the disappointment of the loss, Rodriguez looked at the journey the Raiders took to get there. They lost their final three games and went 11-9 in the regular season before putting it all together for the playoff run.
“It’s where we started to where we are now that’s the huge improvement for everybody from the starters to the 14th or 17th man or whatever,” he said. “Our growth as a team, we were mediocre at first and now we’re No. 2.”
The Raiders will take everything they’ve learned into next year.
“I think now that we have this experience we’re going to be very dangerous,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to be very mature in that we have that experience at the highest level coming back, beating Mount Vernon twice, beating Mamaroneck, playing out of section games in Florida. Next year I think we’re going to be very hard to stop because of all of the adversity we’ve had already. As a core unit we’re a lot stronger heading into next year.”
Hoey looked forward to practices and games for four months, including the extra time the team earned with every playoff victory.
“You really love playing basketball with a group like this and going to dinner after, building connections,” he said. “We have nine returners, which is good, but we’ve really built a nice connection with the six guys that are leaving. They really made basketball more fun, the season more fun and made life a lot better. It’s just unfortunate that we’ll never be able to play with this team again.”
