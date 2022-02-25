Carlos Rodriguez was having a memorable game as the No. 11 Scarsdale boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 6 Ossining in the Section 1 Class AA opening round. The sophomore was lighting it up on the scoreboard, running the offense and defending Ossining’s Jaeden Carr. The only question was which team would walk away remembering the intense game as a victory.
Rodriguez answered that question with one of the most remarkable game-ending plays in Scarsdale basketball history.
Down 61-60 with 5.1 seconds left on the clock and possession, the Raiders inbounded to the ball to Rodriguez, who dribbled down the left side, almost lost control against a defender, crossed mid-court, stepped back and took a long fadeaway three-pointer that banked off the backboard and went cleanly through the hoop as the buzzer sounded.
“It veered off to the left and I was kind of worried and thinking, ‘Please don’t miss this,’” Rodriguez said. “It kept going left and I was like, ‘Please go in.’ I didn’t think it was going to and then it falls in and I found myself running down the court grateful to God it went in.”
The Raiders celebrated a 63-61 buzzer-beater victory to advance to the quarterfinals.
“I told him with 5.1 on the clock if he gets the ball on the first dribble they were probably sending another guy to him, which is probably going to make him stop or hesitate and bring it to three seconds,” Scarsdale coach Joe Amelio said. “I told him to take the best available shot from there. And he did. He could have tried to force it, maybe take a worse shot, but he practices some of those weird shots and I’m always yelling at him to take game shots. And here we go and he made it.”
Rodriguez said he’s made shots like that in AAU, but this one is the most memorable for him and it capped off a 28-point shooting clinic.
“This was probably the biggest one,” he said. “The seniors on my team, I was doing it for them. I was doing it for everyone and our hard work this season. Ossining played a hell of a game and props to them. I’m grateful and happy it went in so we can play again.”
Scarsdale struggled early in the game, shooting 17% from the field in the first quarter before shooting 57% and 44% in the second and third, respectively. Rodriguez stepped up to lead the way in the second quarter with 13 points, hitting 3 of 3 three-pointers. In the third quarter it was freshman Jake Sussberg with 10 points and two threes, including a buzzer-beater of his own to close the deficit to 45-43. Rodriguez scored nine points in the fourth.
“We shot a little bit poorly in the beginning, but we came back, made big shots towards the and eventually Carlos made the half-court buzzer-beater, but it’s a team effort at the end of the day,” sophomore A.J. Booth said, noting he’d never seen a shot like that in person. “That was wild. Major props to Carlos. He played great. Down the stretch he was making big shots. I’ve got to give it to him. It was a monumental moment.”
Having Sussberg play “sparingly” early in the season to become the team’s sixth man as a freshman showed his tremendous development once he got used to the speed of the game not only at the varsity level, but in the toughest league in Class AA.
“His development and his potential are unreal,” Amelio said. “He made a big shot going into halftime and at the end of the third quarter as well. Throwing him into the fire is only going to help us moving forward. I’m proud of the kid and what he’s able to achieve so far.”
Amelio went deep into his bench with 10 players, all in the first quarter, getting seniors Julian Glantz, Ethan Lowey, Michael Levy and Adrian Duval in along with Sussberg in support of starting seniors Hunter Miller and Dylan Manin, junior Asher Krohn and sophomores Booth and Rodriguez.
“We went to 10 guys and if guys had fouled out we probably would have went deeper,” Amelio said. “I trust the team. Everybody contributes and competes in practice and I wish I could literally play every single person, but not once this season did I have a peep from anybody. I’m just proud of having the upperclassmen pushing that down to Jake, A.J. and Carlos.”
The Raiders got three key charges in the game from Booth, Miller and Lowey.
“I told Hunter even the call he didn’t get it makes them think twice the next time they come in because you’re ready to take one,” Amelio said. “It was important the kids laid it on the line and left it all on the floor win or lose. Hunter put it on the line. You could tell Hunter didn’t want to end his season today. The same for Ethan Lowey taking a big charge knowing he had a sub at the table. He comes out slapping hands. That teamwork and that camaraderie is exactly what we need to compete in the playoffs.”
It was a game full of big plays for Scarsdale, that also included clutch three-pointers down the stretch by Manin and Booth and a rebound at the end by Krohn. As important as any basket Rodriguez made was the pass he dished to Booth in the corner for the three-pointer.
“At the beginning of the season he wouldn’t have made that pass,” Amelio said. “He probably would have taken some bad shots. He’s maturing and he’s been more and more poised. I trust him with the ball in his hands, whether it’s scoring or making a play for other people and that’s a huge development from early on to now. For him to be a sophomore to still pass the ball and to make the game-winner, those are big shots to make. That’s trust from my end to him.”
It wasn’t a perfect performance for Rodriguez, who cringed when brought up the four straight free throws he missed late in the game.
“I was mad, but I locked in, kept my emotions down and prepared for the next play,” he said. “Everyone misses shots, makes turnovers, can’t get rebounds, but I told everyone to lock in, calm down and we’ll be fine because we’ve been in this position before.”
Amelio was crying foul all game — well maybe barking foul — as the calls were lopsided in the home team’s favor, just as the crowd was, limited to family for the visiting team. With 5:49 left in the first half, 10 fouls had been called on Scarsdale, four on Ossining. With 26 seconds left in the third quarter, Scarsdale left 6-0 in foul calls against.
“We probably had everything going against us coming down the stretch,” Amelio said. “They were shooting bonus early on. We were in foul trouble the entire game, mainly with a lot of starters, but I know sometimes we waiver off our camaraderie and teamwork and our emotions got the best of us, but I think in that last two minutes the kids were just locked on. All they wanted to do was win and when you’re playing on the road against a team that’s pretty hot and with a scorer like Jaeden Carr, who is unbelievable, you need to stick together.”
After Ossining went up 3-0 and a Scarsdale pass went into the stands, a shouting and shoving match ensued, but ended quickly with a timeout and a substitution. Miller got the Raiders on the board and Rodriguez soon tied the game at 6-6. The Raiders trailed 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Ossining struck first once again in the second, but Rodriguez scored next. Ossining hit a couple of free throws and Krohn and Rodriguez both put the ball through the netting to make it 17-13 with 5:27 left in the half.
Ossining struck again, but Booth hit a three-pointer and then took the defensive charge on the next play, giving Scarsdale possession and leading to a Rodriguez three to tie the game 19-all with 4:24 left.
The teams traded baskets until Rodriguez hit the first of several long threes in the game to give the Raiders their first lead at 24-21. Thirty seconds later he did it again for a 27-21 lead. Carr countered with a long three of his own with 28 seconds left in the half and a free throw and tip-in by Ossining tied the game 27-all. Ossining’s attempt for a three at the buzzer was no good.
Sussberg struck first in the second half with a basket, but Ossining went on a 6-0 run for a 33-29 lead before Rodriguez broke that and Booth tied the game 33-33. Ossining went up 36-33 before Sussberg hit a layup, but Carr scored twice to go up 40-35. Rodriguez scored, but Ossining’s Vinny Bernardo hit a three and then a pair of free throws for a 45-37 lead. Sussberg stepped up again with a three-pointer with 59 seconds left in the third and with 2.2 seconds left on the clock Rodriguez inbounded the ball to Sussberg for a three-point buzzer-beater to close the gap to 45-43.
The fourth quarter was also a back and forth battle. Krohn scored the first two baskets on fades for the Raiders to tie the game at 47-47. Rodriguez tied the game again at 49-49 and then gave the Raiders the lead back at 51-49 with 5:48 left to play.
Ossining got even with two free throws and then Rodriguez came down to Earth by missing four straight free throws, but he then scored for a 53-51 lead with 3:51 left. After Ossining hit a free throw Manin had his big moment with a three-pointer for a 56-52 lead with 3:15 left to play. After Miller took a charge Booth hit a free throw for a 57-52 lead with 2:58 left.
Carr made a layup and the and-one to close the gap to 57-55 and then scored again with 1:07 left to tie the game at 57-all. Bernardo made a steal and went all the way for a 59-57 lead with 43 seconds left.
Rodriguez hit Booth for a go-ahead three-pointer, 60-59, with 26.8 seconds left. Carr had a ball go in and out and Krohn had the defensive rebound, but lost it to a jump ball with 11.6 seconds left to play. Miller thought he had a clean block with 5.1 seconds left, but Dominique Bautisto hit both free throws for a 61-60 lead. That set up the Rodriguez winning shot.
Scarsdale travels to No. 3 Fox Lane Friday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 with the winner heading to the semifinals on March 2.
“The best thing is I get to spend the week with the team,” Rodriguez said.
Jack Kaminer took the Raiders to the county center routinely in the late 1970s through late ’90s, in 1997 for the final time. Though Barry Bergen never got the team there, the next three Scarsdale coaches — Jon Rapaport (2004), Jon Feld (2008) and Billy Murphy (2017) — each got them there once. In his fourth year, Amelio is looking to join that group in the Final Four.
The 2004 team, featuring Ted Detmer, Ben Rudin, Kyle Dudley, Kevin Dudley, Brian Groark and Marc Robins lost to White Plains 55-40. In 2008, Mount Vernon dominated 78-49 against David Zaitz, who scored 21 points, Evan Livingston, Seth Goldwasser, Lucas Radov, Jack Detmer, Jon Trock, Stephen Koenig and Greg Garfinkel.
The 2017 team beat Yorktown 61-44 in the semifinals before suffering a brutal 67-61 overtime loss to Mount Vernon in the finals. Trailing 44-18 — a 26-point deficit — Max Bosco, nearly single-handedly, got the Raiders back in the game with 28 points in the second half alone, a 37-11 run to tie the game 55-55 on a Will Hoffman three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon dominated the four-minute overtime.
That featured starters Bosco, Hoffman, Leo Katz, Jared Shulman and Nash Goldman, who had big games in the quarterfinals and semifinals with 30 and 19 points, respectively, and Trevor Nossel off the bench, with two future stars later under Amelio in Cole Kattan and Jayshen Saigal.
The Raiders lost more close games than they’d like to remember this season — most notably to White Plains and New Rochelle — which cost them in their record and seeding, putting them in a tighter spot with less margin for error in sectionals. However, they learned to be resilient from those games and to finally not have the type of third quarter letdown that had plagued them all season.
“I feel like we learned that down the stretch we’ve got to keep pushing,” Booth said. “We found ourselves in these positions in the third quarter where we go down, we start a bit slow, but we have to get back in the game. We learned to keep chipping away at the deficit and keep going.”
