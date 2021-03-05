Quarantining for 10 days was hard enough, but returning to the court to play back-to-back games against Mount Vernon after just two days of practice was a tough task for the Scarsdale boys basketball team, which fell 63-36 and 74-37 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Of the five games canceled during the quarantine, only the two New Rochelle games are scheduled to be made up, so the team will have seven regular season games total.
“I was really hoping to play more, but we’ve got these games and we’ve got to play them well,” junior Ethan Lowey said. “We had two of our starters out, but once they come back that will bring some energy. One of them is our captain and we definitely missed him. I definitely think we have the potential to go far. This was only one game.”
Mount Vernon was the start of a stretch of six regular season games over eight days that will stretch to 7 in 9 days when taking into account the first round of playoffs, and 8 in 10 should the Raiders make the semifinals.
“I think it’s going to be a rough ride,” junior Dylan Manin said after the first Mount Vernon game. “We already had to quarantine for 10 days, so I’m hoping we can look past that. It was hard getting back into the swing right away after two days of practice. I’m hoping we can get back into a rhythm.”
Coach Joe Amelio said it is “rougher than an NBA schedule,” so even on the off days when the team will have the chance to practice it will likely be lighter walkthroughs and film sessions.
“It’s tough, but the kids are going to have to play through it, just like I have to coach through it, to simplify things every day,” he said. “It makes our job tougher, but we’d rather that than not having a season at all.”
The Raiders did the best they could to stay in shape on their own, but matching the intensity, skillwork and team-building of a basketball workout was difficult given the circumstances of quarantining after their opening day win vs. Pelham.
“I didn’t feel any symptoms, I was fine, so I was running every day and I was training, staying in shape,” Manin said. “At times today it was tiring and we had some miscommunication because we hadn’t seen each other in a while. I feel like we could have pulled through at the end and put more effort in.”
It was also not easy playing without senior captain and starter Jacob Smith in the first Mount Vernon game and having him on limited duty in the rematch — he played just under 12 minutes — and not having junior starter and big man Hunter Miller until Friday. Both players are expected to bring skill and energy to the court.
“Not having Jacob and Hunter obviously hurts us in the post and also offensively,” Amelio said. “They set a lot of our screens and Jacob handles the ball often.”
Amelio said the two practices earlier this week were “real energetic,” but the team showed signs of “rust.” That showed in the home game against Mount Vernon, but Amelio said the effort was there for all 15 players who stepped on the court. Sophomore Asher Krohn scored 12, senior captain Levi Ring 7, Manin and Lowey four each. Seniors Michael Waxman and Jack Scheiner and junior Michael Levy also saw significant court time.
“I was just happy to get the kids out there to play,” Amelio said. “We were able to get everyone in today because six games in eight days we’re going to need every single body out there. They may not realize it, but it’s going to help the confidence of some of the players that haven’t played much yet.”
All things considered, the Raiders are making the best of the circumstances.
“I think we’re a little too down on ourselves,” Lowey said after the first Mount Vernon game. “We came out in the first quarter and it was only 12-7 and we had some turnovers. We were getting mad at ourselves. We’ve got to stay composed. This is a tough team and after 10 days we’re going to play rusty, but we had to play through that.”
The Raiders are upbeat about the final stretch of the season, appreciating it more than others who didn’t have a long stretch of the season taken away from them, and Amelio is helping them focus their energies on taking things one day at a time and savoring the experience.
“I told them early on usually winning a Gold Ball is the ultimately goal for everybody,” he said. “I think our goal is to go game to game and give our best effort and see where the chips fall. We are competitive and we have a good team and obviously the quarantine was unfortunate, but like life you have to fight through all the adversity when nothing goes as planned. Each of the kids are here holding their heads high excited to play.”
