Heading into league play, the Scarsdale boys basketball team must shake its January trend. Despite two wins that brought them to 8-2 overall, the Raiders dominated the first half, but lost the second half against both Carmel and Ossining. That loss of momentum doesn’t often bode well historically against teams like Mamaroneck, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon.
“Our league is the toughest, I believe, in the section and every single team in that league plays for 32 minutes, win or lose, close game or not,” coach Joe Amelio said. “If our effort is not competitive and comparable to that for 32 minutes, that’s where our struggle will be in closing out those types of games. We’re gearing towards league play, so it’s important that we get that fixed immediately.”
After the league opener against Mount Vernon was postponed due to a school closure on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Raiders returned to action at home against Carmel on Jan. 8, winning 73-62 with no spectators permitted in the gym. The Raiders jumped to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and were up by 20 at the half, 48-28.
Carmel kept creeping back in the game and won the second half 34-25.
Junior Asher Krohn blamed a lack of “defensive intensity” for letting Carmel get back into the game. “We shouldn’t be letting that team put up 62 points on us,” he said. “That’s on me as a captain and we’ll go over it and work on it next practice.”
Part of the pushback late does come from Amelio using his bench to get them experience, but he’d still like to see them hold leads better.
“I make substitutions because you never know who is going to be hit with anything whether it’s sickness or injuries throughout the year, so giving opportunities left and right is really what I’ve always been about here at Scarsdale,” Amelio said. He added, “I think we have all the tools necessary to compete at the highest level in the section with this group, but I think if we do not have that effort and we cannot match the intensity of another team for 32 minutes that’s where the gap is right now.”
Against Carmel, the Raiders had double digits in scoring from four players. Sophomore Carlos Rodriguez led the way with 23 points and four assists. Freshman Jake Sussberg scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers, and had four rebounds. Krohn scored 12, with 4 of 8 threes, and had six rebounds and three assists. Senior Dylan Manin had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.
The Raiders continued their trend in a 65-53 win over Ossining at home on Jan. 11, going up 17-6 after one quarter and 42-18 at the half. They lost the second half 35-23.
The sophomores led the way as A.J. Booth broke out for 24 points, including four threes, and Rodriguez scored 19, with five rebounds and four assists. Krohn had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists, Manin had eight points and eight rebounds, and junior Jody Alter rounded out the scoring with four points.
“We’re geared up for league play,” Amelio said. “I’m hoping we can stay healthy, get practices in, get games in for the kids and then we’ll be as prepared as we can be. We hope we can reel off some wins in early January that make us get a good seed ultimately down the stretch.”
The wins were important for the Raiders with their two December losses coming in overtime against White Plains, including the last game before break. While White Plains is no longer in Scarsdale’s league, those are always pivotal matchups for both teams.
“Those two games are what me and my father went back over and watched,” Krohn said. “We said that’s what a Section 1 basketball game is supposed to be like. The intensity, the fight, we want to mimic that for the rest of the season and carry that mentality over.”
Freshman Sussberg’s role has evolved over the season, getting more time as the coaches got him “up to speed” and helped him work on his defensive game. After earning big minutes in the first White Plains game, he was temporarily sidelined with an ankle injury last month against Harrison, but now he’s excited to be back in action and contributing once again.
“I expect a lot of myself and I see myself doing a better job, like making shots in the second half,” Sussberg said of the slow second half vs. Carmel. “And free throws. Against White Plains I was 4 of 8 and I have to make those shots.”
Sussberg is also learning from his teammates, notably captains Krohn, Manin and senior Hunter Miller.
“They’ve taught me everything, basically,” he said. “Defense they pick me up when I mess up. I miss layups at practice and they pick me up. That’s definitely helped me with my confidence.”
Sussberg is part of a young core with sophomores Booth and Rodriguez having stepped up from the start of the season in the Pizzitola Maroon & White Tournament. The Raiders haven’t had an underclassman core contributing like this in a long time. “This year we obviously want to win, but it’s good for next year and the years after, knowing we’re going to have a good team,” Sussberg said.
Amelio is pleased with Sussberg’s improvement, recovery and overall attitude and commitment.
“He shows up every single day and it was good to see him give us that spark early on as some of our other players were struggling a little offensively and in foul trouble [against Carmel],” Amelio said. “If he can give us points like that shooting from the outside, and even rebounding I was impressed today, if he can play like that not only this year, I’m expecting things like that in the future, which will be bright.”
The veterans remain the driving vocal force behind the team, whether they are captains or not. Having young players is one thing, but when they play that many minutes at the highest level the older players need to set the tone for them.
“I need them to make sure that they are speaking to the underclassmen to let them know how difficult January and February are,” Amelio said. “We’ve had successful Decembers before and in this league you can be 9-1 and before you know it you’re two games over .500. That’s something we’re trying to keep away from this year. Our veterans have been great, have been vocal, but I still am expecting a ton more down the stretch.”
Miller has been key in that mission, as well as keeping the team focused on both sides of the ball. One of the team’s best leaders is senior Julian Glantz, who gives Miller a breather and brings a football mentality on and off the court.
“I think I actually probably underestimate how important he is vocally with the team,” Amelio said. “All he wants to do is win. He’s one of our veteran leaders. We do a quote of the day and whenever someone forgets theirs he picks one off the top of his head. He knows everything. He’s Mr. Motivation. He’s just an unbelievable presence, an unbelievable kid. Having leadership like that from someone who is not necessarily getting the most minutes I feel that’s second to none with being successful for us. I’m on him to keep that up.”
Krohn and Manin are getting the job done as leaders and being major presences on both sides of the ball. Krohn has been working on his shot selection and doing what he can to make his teammates around him better. Defensively he’ll be a key part of the team’s league focus.
“He needs to guard some of the best forwards in the league,” Amelio said. “He has the size and quickness to do so. I’m going to need him locked in defensively. He’s always going to give me offense and knock down shots, but defensively he has to be our best at the forward position because there’s a lot of versatile ones in our league that he’s going to have to guard. We need him to score and shut down. On the plus/minus side we need him to be positive for us to win games. He’s bought in, but I need it even more over the next six weeks.”
Scarsdale believes it has something to prove in league play.
“That we’re winners,” Krohn said. “We just talked about it in the locker room. All the other towns look at us like we’re privileged, which we are, but we’re more than that. We want to prove that we’re changing the direction that Scarsdale basketball is going in, Scarsdale athletics in general. Our goal is to win a gold ball and the time is now.”
The athletic program has many recent examples to point to including the boys lacrosse, golf, field hockey, boys soccer and girls tennis teams making finals and/or major winning championships since last spring alone.
“Every sports program — I’m a lacrosse player, too — we’re trying to carry over a winning mentality and teach it to younger kids like Jake over here to then carry it on,” Krohn said. “We want to see Scarsdale in the limelight, to see Scarsdale be respected for the first time in a while.”
