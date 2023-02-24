Three-pointers, free throws and defense. That’s how No. 6 Scarsdale advanced to the quarterfinals of the Section 1 Class AA tournament in a 54-46 win over No. 11 Arlington at home on Friday, Feb. 17.

Scarsdale scored 30 of its points on three-pointers and 16 on free throws (16 of 20). And every time Arlington threatened to cut the lead, the Raiders made a stop and/or hit another big shot.

shs boys hoops box 2-24 issue.jpg
Sc boys Alexander Booth.jpg
A.J. Booth
Sc boys Asher Krohn 2.jpg
Asher Krohn
Sc boys Carlos Rodriguez.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez

