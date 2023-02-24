Three-pointers, free throws and defense. That’s how No. 6 Scarsdale advanced to the quarterfinals of the Section 1 Class AA tournament in a 54-46 win over No. 11 Arlington at home on Friday, Feb. 17.
Scarsdale scored 30 of its points on three-pointers and 16 on free throws (16 of 20). And every time Arlington threatened to cut the lead, the Raiders made a stop and/or hit another big shot.
“There were spurts in this game, it was down to four points and we needed to make the big shot and every time we needed to make the big shot we made it,” coach Joe Amelio said. “That was important. It looked like we were more poised than in some instances earlier this season. We’ve dealt with these types of things before.”
The Raiders got huge performances from their big three scorers, Carlos Rodriguez, Asher Krohn and Jake Sussberg, who scored 19, 15 and 13, respectively, combining for the 10 three-pointers and 11 of 14 free throws.
“I think we played very well defensively,” Sussberg said. “We let up 46 points and we moved the ball well. I think we’ve got to hit more shots next game. We have to work on that, but defensively today we were great.”
Rodriguez, Krohn and Sussberg set the tone with seven, six and five points, respectively, in the first quarter as the team shot 42% and hit 7 of 8 free throws. Scarsdale led 20-10 and that lead held up the rest of the game, which was relatively even.
“It’s extremely hard to beat and we know the firepower we have when we’re on,” Amelio said. “The only thing we need to understand is that when somebody is hot we have to keep feeding him and kind of finding a common medium between who should get the ball and playing unselfishly so the ball ends up in the right person’s hands. They put that on display tonight.”
In the second quarter, Scarsdale shot 1 of 13, with the lone scoring on a three-pointer by Rodriguez and even though Arlington would answer with a big shot to creep into the game, the Raiders responded in kind to counter and held Arlington to eight points in the quarter.
“In the second quarter we were just not scoring, we weren’t connecting enough from the field and we came into halftime reminding them to be unselfish and we eventually did,” Amelio said. “We started to make more shots in the second half, which lifted the team defensively as well.”
The Raiders had a week between the end of the regular season and the first round against Arlington to prepare.
“It was a little stressful because everyone knew this might be the last time we’re playing, but that pushed us even more,” Jody Alter said. “Everyone made sure to be going 100% during practice because we knew this could be it. We’ve all had such an amazing time this season that none of us wanted it to be over.”
Alter has been out most of the season between a concussion and a broken thumb, but the team means so much to him that he’s been with them on a daily basis even if he can’t practice or play.
“I’m still with my family here,” Alter said. “I love every single kid on this team. I still enjoy coming to practice every day even though I’m not going to be playing. I get to be on the side and still have fun with my team, stretch with them and all that stuff. It’s really a family.”
Oscar Langford has had limited opportunities to get on the court this season, but he’s taken advantage of the ones he’s had. He knows his biggest impact comes in practice and on the bench.
“On the bench we try to bring energy and chant and clap, just anything to lift each other up,” he said. “If someone’s coming off the court angry we try to pick them up and get them back on track to get back out there.”
As for practice, he knows it sets the tone for games.
“You have to treat every practice as if it’s right before a game,” Langford said. “You’ve got to work hard and you’ve got to make other people work hard. The harder you work the harder you make someone else work. If I’m working against a starter I make the starter work hard if I work hard. It’s all about working hard and pushing each other.”
Langford appreciates the team because everyone holds everyone accountable.
“I think we’re just a close group of friends,” he said. “We’re really a well-rounded team and we’ll grind at each other, yell at each other, get at each other, but we also lift each other up just as much like our coach says. We get on each other to be better and to work harder.”
The Raiders earned a rubber game against Mamaroneck and if they win that one they could get a rubber game against Mount Vernon, as they split in the regular season against both teams, winning the road game and losing the rematch at home. It would be an incredible run to the finals to beat both teams.
“We want both of them, but playing a team three times is tough,” Sussberg said. “We each won one this season, but going to their place is going to be tough. It’s going to be war for 32 minutes and we’re going to have to play tough, play defense, move the ball. Were going to go hard in practice, compete and get ready.”
The week of practice to prepare for Mamaroneck was also key.
“Everyone has to be locked in,” Amelio said. “Mamo is a really good team and we can’t look ahead to county center. We know what’s next, but we have to focus on the game in front of us in a hostile environment. It always is, so it’s going to be entertaining. Both sides are gonna fight as hard as they can and it’s going to come down to who has a better game because we’re pretty equally matched with talent. It might come down to the last minute and who makes the most fantastic shot of the game. It’s gonna have that sort of atmosphere. I like games like that. I enjoy being on the winning side of that.”
The Raiders will have to up their game from their performance against Arlington in order to make the semifinals.
“The only thing we need to do a better job at is when shots are not falling we need to have the same intensity on defense,” Amelio said. “That’s what we’re trying to continuously convey to the team from the coaching staff. We have to have the same level of intensity from the first minute to the last and that’s going to help us come out on top whether we play well offensively or not.”
Scarsdale was 11-9 in the regular season and lost some games they didn’t expect to lose, especially toward the end of the season. The losses likely cost them a second home game, but the adversity is what makes them stronger.
“When we have our ups everyone is always hyped for each other, but when we’re down we still have to be picking each other up,” Alter said. “Going into this playoff run that’s something we’ve been focusing on, something we’re improving on. We showed that today. When we’d make mistakes we’d lock in on the next defensive possession.”
The Raiders are using all of the experiences from a long season to face their biggest challenges in win-or-go-home games.
“Our goal hasn’t changed,” Sussberg said. “We want that gold ball.”
