When Asher Krohn, now a Scarsdale sophomore, used to watch older brother Caleb play basketball for the Raiders, he didn’t quite understand the level and intensity involved in a varsity basketball. This year he learned first-hand.
He had strong games and games that weren’t as strong, but when the playoffs came around this week, Krohn put up a performance his brother, who graduated in 2016 with 951 career points, could be proud of, scoring 22 points, his first career varsity 20-point game, including 12 in the fourth quarter of a 53-44 win over White Plains in the quarterfinals of the Section 1 Southern Westchester Group 1 regional bracket.
“It’s an honor,” Krohn said of following in his brother’s footsteps. “My brother left behind such a great legacy. I’ve always looked up to him and I was too young to really understand the level of play, but seeing it now I’m really seeing his greatness. It’s mind-blowing.
“This entire year I’ve been waiting for something like this, the team has been waiting for something like this and today I stepped up.”
Senior captain Levi Ring said Krohn “looked like an upperclassman” in the game, showing maturity and poise.
“He scored big buckets, was disciplined, knocked down big free throws at the end,” senior captain Levi Ring said. “I would say there’s a really bright future for the program.”
Coach Joe Amelio was equally impressed, but not surprised.
“He’s got a bright future with us,” Amelio said. “He’s obviously one of our most talented kids, a sophomore, so this was really good for him to step into the limelight. He’s had a few difficult games shooting low percentage from the field, but he’s been positive throughout everything… He’s constantly in the gym working hard, extra minutes, whatever he can do. He stepped up for us.”
Both teams were strong from the free throw line, 16 of 19 for White Plains and 15 of 21 for Scarsdale, but the Scarsdale free throws were clutch as White Plains was fouling late in the game when it was a three or four-point game.
“Even though we’ve had limited practices, Coach keeps putting in our heads to be disciplined and make free throws down the line and play good defense,” Ring said. “At the end I think we were 6 of 7 on our last seven free throws in the last quarter and Asher stepped up big-time and had 12 points in the fourth. I think Asher’s game and us being disciplined, playing great defense and knocking down free throws, got us the win.”
Amelio went 12 deep in the win. Those who logged between two and six minutes like Jack Scheiner, Ethan Lowey, Trevor Koch, Julian Glantz and Michael Waxman, were a big part of the win, along with Ring, Krohn, Jacob Smith, Roman Tirabassi and Dylan Manin in the 20s, and the Millers, Ben and Hunter, in the teens.
While Tirabassi and Smith each scored nine points to add to Krohn’s monster performance, Ring was the unsung hero.
“Levi Ring stepped up drastically defensively,” Amelio said. “He had to key in on their best player, their point guard, Tymer Greene, and he defended him for the whole 32 minutes while being our point guard. He kind of sacrificed some scoring to make sure we can shut down their best player. He truly stepped up today.”
The one team the Scarsdale didn’t see in the regular season is the one they faced in the opening round. They had to cancel the two games during Scarsdale’s quarantine, and coming in with only one win, the Raiders were certainly the underdog.
“We may not have had the wins to display how much we’d been getting better progressively, but I think the kids mentally have been more locked in over the last few games,” Amelio said. “We’ve had positive quarters and positive halves, but today we actually put a full 32 minutes together.””
The Raiders earned a third shot at No. 1 New Rochelle, which the team had lost to 56-28 and 63-39 recently.
Raiders girls sweep
The Scarsdale girls were the No. 2 seed at home against No. 7 Mount Vernon, a team they beat in back-to-back games during the regular season 52-45 and 48-45. This time it was a 41-35 win.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” coach Mike Blanco said. “They played us man pretty much the entire time and that’s what we wanted and we were missing so many easy shots it was crazy. And we got everything we wanted in terms of shot selection, but the ball just wouldn’t go in the basket. Defensively we switched up a few things that kept them under 40 and that was the key.”
Senior captain Abigail Talish led Scarsdale with 13 points and freshman Zephyr Connolly had 10, including a clutch three-pointer and a free throw to stretch the lead late in the game.
“It was almost identical to the last time and the freshmen guards were in at the end of the game, Zephyr and Ivy [Boockvar], and Ava Londa got in there for defensive purposes — we were going offense/defense for a little bit — but for the most part the freshman guards handled a lot of pressure at the end of the game in tense moments,” Blanco said.
The Raiders hosted No. 3 White Plains, whom they topped 42-41 in the regular season, in the semifinals on Thursday, March 11. The winner will likely face No. 1 Ursuline in the finals Saturday.
“We played Ursuline this week and lost by 62,” Blanco said. “We don’t care about that. What’s great about that game is everybody cheering for everybody regardless of the score. Someone like [sophomore] Cammie Litofsky who came in and hit a three and a two that’s something we hope we can get from her in the future. She can shoot the ball and she’s very talented that way. But it was a good team bonding experience and if we’re fortunate to get there Saturday we’ll do the same things.”
Surging Panthers fall short
The Edgemont boys basketball team was involved in so many tight games this year and was gaining momentum as playoffs approached. Against No. 3 Byram Hills, the No. 6 Panthers couldn’t quite get over the hump, falling 58-45 in the quarterfinals.
Senior Sam Feldman and junior Mike Ferrante were back to their old ways as the 1-2 punch, each scoring 18 points, but only two other players, Matt Gallousis and Jordan Mensah, combined for the team’s other nine points.
“I can’t say enough about Sam Feldman and what he brought to our team this year,” coach Craig Moses said. “He was the engine that made us go. He’s got a huge heart wrapped up in a small package. He brought it every single day in practices and games. We’ll definitely miss his leadership going forward. I think he left an imprint on some of these younger guys that’s kind of the blueprint of what we want moving forward. We’re going to miss him desperately.”
Not having three-point shooter Brandon Caceres and only having spark Kirk Gialleonardo for the final stretch of the season made it tough for Edgemont to bounce back from in the short season.
“It was a rough game,” coach Craig Moses said. “We lost it down the stretch. I think the kids fought their hearts out and played really hard all game long. We faced a talented Byram Hills team. Their guard is an absolutely fantastic player and Kirk [Gialleonardo] did nothing short of an amazing job putting pressure on him all game, chasing him all over the court.”
The rest of the seniors also had a lasting impact for Moses.
“We certainly missed Brandon this year and Kirk defensively we’re going to miss,” he said. “I say this all the time whether it’s Chase [Feng] or Jordan or Gabe or Morai [Eman], all these guys that have been with me for all these years, whether they’re getting the minutes or not the mark they have on the program is one I’m proud of. We’re going to miss all our seniors.”
Moses challenged his juniors to remember this feeling and come back hungry next winter. “I want to see them come back next year after putting everything they have in the offseason working on their game,” Moses said. “We have a lot of guys that came in with a lack of varsity experience this year and came out with a lot of it. I’m really excited about what we’re coming back with.”
“A lot of there juniors have a lot of upside coming into next season. Obviously it’s no secret having Mikey come back next year another year bigger, strong, faster as a senior is something I’m excited about.”
Edgemont girls persevere
For Edgemont girls basketball coach Larry Giustiniani, it didn’t seem like a 1-11 season that ended with a 70-22 playoff loss to Byram Hills.
Giustiniani was giving up the 12- to 15-foot shots and Byram Hills was hitting those. After Edgemont collapsed the zone, Byram Hills started draining threes. When that was contended it was the rebounds and putbacks. Byram also dominated the boards, especially offensively, and Edgemont wasn’t able to get much offense going, despite some good looks early.
“By halftime we were just physically spent and they had a full roster of 12 players all pretty equal and strong physically,” Giustiniani said. “Not pure basketball players, but they’re really athletic, strong girls, enthusiastic and they come in groups of five and it was just too much.”
Edgemont played solid on defensive all things considered and for the second straight game, Giustiniani watched juniors Juliet Agoglia and Mehek Nanavaty step up.
“Mehek offensively has really come a long way,” he said. “She’s put a lot of thought into getting better this year. It’s been coming together. She facilitated in the fourth position the last two days in our offense just like Sharika Kaul did. She really flashed to the nail, kicked it to the wing, set ball screens when necessary, just great ball-handling and distribution of the ball and then crashing the boards and blocking shots. It was a terrific all-around effort.
“Juliet played so athletic today and threw her body around relentlessly.”
It was a one-win season for Edgemont — Giustiniani believes the team could have won five or so games —in which the team moved up to Class A and faced strong AA teams, too, but the team’s efforts, led by seniors Sammi Ackerman and Rachel Bortstein, made it feel like anything but a losing season.
“They were the perfect captains to have this year because they didn’t mail it in and they didn’t get lost in their own struggles they had at times this year,” Giustiniani said.
In a pandemic year, Giustiniani was grateful for a season with his team.
“Coming off 10 months of an awful experience it’s just inspirational to be around teenagers who are really playing as hard as they can at their competitive scholastic sport,” he said. “Seeing them deal with adversity and challenges, it just feels good.”
