After going on a COVID pause after a Jan. 11 loss at Ossining, Scarsdale’s girls basketball team has gone 1-3 including two league losses. The Raiders did pick up a signature victory over Ardsley, a contender in Class A.
The Raiders defeated the visiting Panthers 44-36 on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Scarsdale led 17-11 at halftime and registered a 17-point third quarter but Ardsley’s offense also came to life with 16 points as the Raiders led 34-27 after three quarters.
“Offensively, we controlled the pace and that relates directly to our guards,” Scarsdale coach Mike Blanco said. “They are learning when to look for transition opportunities versus setting up in the half court. I saw during the holiday break that we were starting to understand where opportunities will come in the half court. I am a bit surprised at how the team has been able to build on that while being out for so long.”
Sophomore Zephyr Connolly and freshman Hannah Wasserman sparked the Raiders, netting 13 points apiece. Wasserman also had nine rebounds and blocked five shots. The clutch Connolly scored 8 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Isabelle Goldban added seven points in the win while senior Moira Conlan and freshman Chloe Paquin had four points apiece.
Scarsdale was able to hold Ardsley star senior Nicole Sanfilippo — who is committed to the University of Texas at Arlington — to just nine points. Goldban drew the assignment of guarding Sanfilippo and made it difficult for her to get open looks throughout the contest.
While the maturation of Connolly, a sophomore point guard, and freshmen Wasserman and Paquin has been important, the return of a senior leader and contributions from a senior off the bench have also been crucial for the Raiders.
“The development of Chloe, Zephyr and Hannah has been critical towards our improvement,” Blanco said. “But what has also been extremely important is that senior Moira Conlan is healthy and Maeve Jacobson has given us great minutes off of the bench and senior leadership. Ivy Boockvar, a sophomore, is also developing and although we are a young team we are starting to understand what it takes to win games against the competition we face.”
The Raiders ran into a pair of tough league opponents coming off the big win over Ardsley, falling to both White Plains and New Rochelle on the road.
Scarsdale lost to White Plains 49-27 on Monday, Jan. 31. The Tigers used their pressure to create turnovers and start the game on a 10-2 run.
Goldban led the Raiders with seven points while Wasserman and Paquin added six points apiece.
Scarsdale trailed an athletic White Plains squad 13-5 after one quarter, 27-8 at halftime and 36-19 after three quarters.
The next day the Raiders were on the road again as they fell to New Rochelle 54-33 to drop their fourth game out of the last five.
Scarsdale, which has a 5-8 record, has a busy stretch to end the regular season. The Raiders were scheduled to welcome Albertus Magnus yesterday (Feb. 3). They then travel to Ossining High for the Pauline Ricci Memorial Classic, where they will face North Rockland at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Scarsdale will then run the gauntlet with four straight league games over a span of five days with Mount Vernon (Feb. 7, 4:15 p.m.), Mamaroneck (Feb. 8, 4:15 p.m.), New Rochelle (Feb. 10, 5 p.m.) and Mamaroneck again (Feb. 11, 5 p.m.). The first two contests are on the road with the second two at home.
