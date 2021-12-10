Attending his third high school in 15 months, Carlos Rodriguez made himself right at home at Scarsdale High School last month, on and off the basketball court. The sophomore was named the Most Valuable Player of the Maroon & White Kari Pizzitola Holiday Basketball Tournament, which to him meant one thing: his team started the season with a pair of wins.
In defeating Hastings 57-53 on Dec. 2 and Iona Prep B 64-38 in the finals two days later, the Raiders won their home tournament and got off to the 2-0 start they dreamed of. Rodriguez debuted by leading the Raiders in scoring in the tournament with 30 points over the two days — he also had 12 assists — with 17 points against Hastings and 13 against Iona Prep B, second on the team each day, though against Iona Prep B he only played 20 minutes.
“I’m not focused on myself — I’m focused on the win,” Rodriguez said when asked about his immediate impact on the team. “We need to win. Scarsdale hasn’t won in some years, so we want to be the group to get the school the win. I don’t think we played well both games even though we won, but over time we can improve and evolve into a better team.”
Rodriguez attended elementary school and middle school in Scarsdale and enrolled at Stepinac his freshman year of high school. He transferred to Iona Prep for this school year, but after a couple of months decided to come back to Scarsdale just in time for basketball season. “I was playing well, but it wasn’t the best fit for me, so I came back here,” Rodriguez said.
A.J. Booth is also starting as a sophomore after getting his feet wet in the shortened COVID-19 season last winter. He put up nine points — all in the third quarter — in the win over Hastings, including hitting a key 3-pointer.
Last year Booth started getting used to the pace of play and spent the offseason playing AAU to prepare. He also got bigger, taller and broader.
“I knew going into the season I had a big role to fill on the team and it’s been a blast so far,” he said.
The crowd against Hastings was “electric” in the tight game as the Raiders lost a lead late, but earned it back quickly in the fourth quarter. “I loved all the fans,” Booth said. “I loved every moment of it. As a team we were up at half and started to let it slip, but we got focused going into the end of the third and beginning of the fourth. We pulled it out and it was great.”
Keeping that intensity up in the second game — both on the floor and in the stands — and getting a chance to show the team’s depth in the third and fourth quarters was a good sign of things to come for Booth.
“Personally I want to win a section championship, so the back-to-back wins and winning the tournament is a good start to the season,” Booth said. “I feel if we build off this as a team we can really go somewhere this year.”
Coach Joe Amelio is excited to have the future of the team already strutting their stuff on the court.
“They have high energy, all they want to do is win and they’re vocal as heck,” he said. “On the court Carlos is more vocal and A.J. is more quiet, but in the locker room A.J. speaks up. I get after them, I coach them hard and they’ve been fully receptive. All I can say is how excited I am to coach them.”
The duo has fit into the team dynamic well and not only is the future bright, but the present is, too.
“They’re awesome and I know they’re going to develop into the best players they could possibly be because they have the work ethic, the team spirit and they’re where we want them to be,” senior captain Dylan Manin said. “They’re listening to us, they take constructive criticism, they’ve learned a lot and they’re going to keep getting better.”
Returning junior scoring leader Asher Krohn earned his All-Tournament honor by popping 21 points against Hastings, with 12 rebounds and six steals. The captain scored five points and had four rebounds in limited action against Iona Prep B.
“Out of the gate Asher was one of our leading scorers in that first quarter,” Amelio said. “He set the tone and made some big shots. He was great on the defensive end and had the assignment of guarding Josh [Thigpen], which is a big one, and he did a great job defending him in the first half, making him take difficult shots. He got Carlos involved early in his first game with us after only being here with us for two weeks. We needed everyone to buy in and be full team players and he led that first game for us.”
Conversely, Manin was in foul trouble against Hastings and scored three points and had seven rebounds in 17 minutes, but had a big second game to earn an All-Tournament plaque. Against Iona Prep B he led the team with 15 points and had eight rebounds. He popped a big 3-pointer and had a steal that led to a three as the Raiders started pulling away from a 9-8 first quarter lead to 34-18 by the end of the half.
“We’re always confident with Dylan,” Amelio said. “He’s got a great spirit about him and when he doesn’t have a great game he’s the first one to know he’ll come back. He was just happy to win. He’s all-in. He’s a team player and he’s had impressive growth from being the only sophomore two years ago and he developed into a senior leader.”
Manin admitted he had some opening day jitters for his first game as a senior captain and “wasn’t locked in mentally.”
“I didn’t start as much last year as I wanted to, so I came into this game [against Iona Prep B] with the mindset that I was going to do well, I was going to pass to teammates, create open shots and play hard on defense, take charges, get blocks, rebounds, steals — everything to make the team win,” he said. “At the end of the day that’s what matters most.”
Senior captain Hunter Miller took a two-points, seven-rebound, two-block performance against Hastings and elevated his game on the offensive end for 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists against Iona Prep B. The big man was working hard under the basket and took control to sink some shots in the second quarter.
“It’s great to see Hunter reward himself offensively,” Amelio said. “He does so much for us on the defensive end — rebounding, he’s vocal, he’s one of our captains — and I try to express to him to turn it up offensively, too, to go get rebounds and make the post moves. We work on that in practice. When he’s confident out there we play at a much higher level. It’s great for him to get the rebound and make the pass, but sometimes I need those easy gimme layups that he deserves. Today was just positive for him and his confidence level keeps growing. We can’t have Hunter just being a defensive player.”
For his leadership and his fortitude, Miller earned the tournament’s prestigious Miska Alanka Memorial Award.
Junior Jody Alter was the top spark off the bench for the Raiders, hitting a couple of 3-pointers. Returning from injury to suit up against Iona Prep B, Amelio had told him he wouldn’t be playing in the game.
“I put him into the fire,” Amelio said. “He gave me a look when I told him he was about to jump in the game. He leads just like his brother [Dennis] did, leading by example on the court and making some big shots. Not only did we need that today, but going forward he’s an asset off the bench.”
Senior Ethan Lowey also made his mark off the bench in the tournament — he had six points and four rebounds in the opener — and late in the second game the Raiders had everyone in there contributing, including freshman Jake Sussberg, who had a couple of plays that got the crowd back into it despite the blowout.
“It was great to see Ethan Lowey play really well,” Amelio said. “We had a bunch of guys come in, even our freshman, Jake, who made some buckets, got minutes under his belt and gained confidence. The crowd loved every move he made. We’re excited about our core group as well as the underclassmen who are up-and-coming.”
With the starters on the bench much of the second half against Iona Prep B, which was a large team that featured 15 seniors and two juniors, the top players had a blast cheering their teammates on and celebrating those unforgettable moments.
“I’m happy for everyone on the team to get in, excited for everyone to be aggressive and trying to score,” Rodriguez said. “They did really good things out there. They’re always cheering for us on the bench, so we’re happy to express our love to them when they’re on the court. They always support us, so we needed to support them.”
After playing in front of empty stands until the playoffs last winter, the Raiders appreciate having packed gyms and a big student section to open the new season.
“I really appreciate the support this year,” Manin said. “Last year we had no fans, so we didn’t have the same energy. I could really tell today how it gave us a boost to win this game.”
Scarsdale takes its 2-0 record into its next game on the road against Rye on Friday, Dec. 10, looking to get better and take home another win.
“Last year not having the tournament, starting late and being quarantined we went through a lot of stuff as a team, so we’re just excited to play hard in front of fans and to bring this championship back home,” Amelio said. “We’re happy, but we’re not content and we’re working hard. We’re ready to start thinking about Rye.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.