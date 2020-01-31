The Scarsdale basketball team is 4-2 in its last six games. Following a 0-7 start, it’s a major turnaround.
While the senior captain trio of Kayla Maroney, Meghan Quirk and Jess Solodar shoulders much of the heavy load, the rest of the team has taken all of the experience gained through ups and downs and is now helping the team win ballgames.
Scarsdale had its first win by three points against Mount Vernon on Jan. 15 and followed that up with a 14-point win over Suffern. After a 55-50 loss to Fox Lane and a 64-45 loss to Ursuline, the Raiders again won back-to-back games, topping Clarkstown North 51-45 and Westhill 47-40.
“The team as a whole is improving every game,” freshman Isabelle Goldban said. “It’s also showing from when we went 0-7 at the beginning. Now we’re starting to pick up wins and play more together.”
The Clarkstown North game was Goldban’s fifth start of the season as she’s among the top young players the team’s future will rely on going forward.
“Starting was definitely another boost of encouragement, but whether I’m starting or not, just having my team by my side and all the support, this team has been amazing,” Goldban said. “I’m definitely starting to get more comfortable. I can feel my confidence getting higher every game.”
Junior Abigail Talish joined varsity as a sophomore and was starting by the end of the season. As this season progresses she’s been making more and more big plays in key moments in games.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting a lot more time on the court and I feel like as I’ve gotten more time I’ve also gotten a lot more confident,” Talish said. “I’ve been working a lot on specific aspects of my game and especially now in January that extra work is starting to pay off. My shot is getting better. When you have more responsibility you’ve got to keep pushing yourself. I think the rest of the team is supportive and helps push each other in practice.”
With two freshmen and five sophomores on this year’s team, that memory of being young and paying her dues is fresh for Talish. She appreciates their growth — Goldban and sophomores Moira Conlan, Ava Londa and Maeve Jacobson have seen big minutes — and what they can and will bring to the table.
“It’s really nice to see them come into their own on the basketball court and become more confident,” Talish said. “It also gives us a lot more hope for next season because we’re losing some of our best players. We’re starting to see some of the younger players emerge as people who can fill those spots. It also takes pressure off the veterans.
“Everyone wants to win and everyone wants to work really hard and when you’re working hard you’re going to get tired, so it’s nice to know that kids coming off the bench can keep working toward the win.”
Talish was strong under the hoop against North, completely confident in her shooting — she scored 10 points — and her rebounding.
“The other thing we asked her to do in this game, even at the five spot, is run the floor,” coach Mike Blanco said. “She just beats everybody down. She’s just a great athlete.”
Talish took over late last season and in the playoff against Lourdes, even though she was sick, Blanco felt she was his best option to run the floor with Ava Lerner.
“We thought she’d do a good job on Ava Learn, and for the most part she did,” Blanco said. “Even sick, she belonged in that game. We felt Emmeline [Berridge] was great for us, but that Abigail would offer a little something different running the floor. It’s like having another guard.”
Talish has improved her touch this season. “Her hands are getting softer, which is key, because she was dropping a lot of passes at the beginning of the year,” Blanco said. “We’ve softened up her shot. She and Moira [Conlan] are working on the little things we need to win basketball games.”
Against Clarkstown North, Scarsdale had an eight-point lead that soon shrunk, but never vanished. Scarsdale never gave up the lead, never allowed North to tie the game. Every time North got close, Blanco used a timeout to slow things down.
“The first half their shots just weren’t falling as much,” Talish said. “We knew coming into the second half they were at home and they wanted to win, so they were going to come out aggressive, they were going to get more comfortable and the shots were going to fall. We had to work extra hard on the defensive end in order to really secure the victory. On the offensive end we had to keep moving the ball around and find the open players to keep the lead.”
Blanco is still searching for the right combinations, but with the players becoming more confident in themselves, he’s become more confident in them. “Moira Conlan had two very huge plays today,” he said. “Isabelle is being more solid, playing more like a junior or senior. Ava Londa made a three-point play that was unbelievable. That’s what you need to win games like this.”
Against Ursuline, with their star Sonia Citron out due to illness, but technically available if needed, Ursuline led only 28-25 at halftime. “We weren’t fearing their pressure,” Blanco said.
A 22-10 third quarter in favor of host Ursuline turned the tide and put the game out of reach, especially after a couple of baskets late in the quarter that really skewed the score.
“It was definitely really tough, but we came out super strong and we were ready,” Talish said. “We worked hard to keep the game as close as we could. We were only down three at halftime. Their best player was out, but they had other Division I players. Once they picked up the speed I think we started to panic a little. If we put in that same effort against a team that doesn’t have three Division I players we can definitely get the result we want.”
The Raiders have seven more games this season and Blanco told the team prior to North that every game is a playoff game for them as they need the wins to make postseason.
“The team has definitely grown,” Blanco said. “It’s a matter now of what group is going to be the right group for that particular game. We have kids that can do multiple things — maybe not all things like Sonia Citron — so we have to take those things and put them together.”
Scarsdale is determined to give themselves a chance to play spoiler down the stretch.
“We’re definitely going to push for more wins because we’re fighting to get into sectionals and do well in playoffs,” Goldban said. “We want to give teams that have a higher standing than us a tough time in the playoffs. We want to play well and keep working together, so playoffs would be a really big deal.”
