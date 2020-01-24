After spending nearly the entire 2018-19 season without Matt Lipsay, the Scarsdale boys basketball team had to put everything they had into surviving Tuesday’s game without their point guard, who this time had the flu.
It wasn’t easy against an aggressive, feisty Class B Valhalla team, but the Raiders got what they needed from their entire lineup for a much-needed 55-53 victory.
With senior captain Jayshen Saigal handling Lipsay’s role — just as he had last year — the Raiders needed someone to step up offensively and that player throughout the game was junior Jacob Smith, who scored 23 points to go along with Saigal’s 17.
The Raiders found out Monday that Lipsay had the flu, so it wasn’t a lot of lead time to prepare the team for the next day.
“Jacob Smith had the game of his life,” coach Joe Amelio said. “He played really well, he was confident, he made free throws. He really wanted it today and I expected so much out of him today in order to cover for Matt’s absence.”
But it didn’t end there for Scarsdale as clutch play on both sides of the ball came from a flurry of players.
Junior Levi Ring was called up at the end of sophomore year, but his progress was slowed when he required surgery to repair a torn ligament in the right thumb of his shooting hand. He played with the team in a league at Fordham and open gyms since the end of last season and was cleared for opening day this year, but his hand was still wrapped with tape until recently.
“It was annoying to shoot with, so I wasn’t hitting shots earlier in the season and they kept trusting me, especially Jay and Lipsay,” Ring said. “In the past few games when I’ve had no tape and I’ve been shooting a lot better they’ve been feeding me the ball. That’s been really good. The coaches have done a good job keeping their trust in me to go in and make shots.”
Increased minutes have come Ring’s way, but no game was bigger than the Valhalla win for him and his team that improves its depth each day.
“That was a large part from our trip to San Diego because we built a lot of trust for each other,” Ring said. “Being able to know that when Dennis made that big three, Jay knew he would knock it down. And Jacob came up big in the game. It’s all trusting your teammates. It’s a really good feeling to be out there with the team succeeding and getting a big win like that.”
Ring had an and-one of his own, completed Smith’s after Smith got hurt after being fouled and helped out with a big stop at the end of the game. He scored four points in the game.
“It feels great to say he’s shooting much better and I would say it’s just a confidence thing,” Amelio said. “He probably was very uncomfortable shooting with the tape, but his effort in practice has been unbelievable. I’m hard on him; I’m pushing him through. He makes big shots for us, especially as of late.”
Evan Kashanian also had big minutes, as did defenders Chris Saenger and Michael Callahan.
“Valhalla is athletic down low — they may not have the size of Mount Vernon — but they get after it just as much with their energy and physicality,” Amelio said. “We told Chris and Mike to go play the post areas and box out and rebound as if we were playing against 6-8, 6-5 guys. They did that really well.”
Fisher Waterhouse shadowed Sebastian Pacheco, Valhalla’s best guard. Waterhouse’s goal was to make his opponent expend as much energy as possible.
“Pacheco played well, but we kept making him work, nothing easy for him,” Amelio said. “He’ll score, make nice passes, get assists, a lot of steals in transition. But we wanted to make sure in the half-court he was constantly working, working, working. Fisher did a great job with that.”
Dennis Alter, despite being in foul trouble most of the game, hit a three-pointer with a few minutes left to put the Raiders up 48-44. Though the breathing room didn’t last, it was a big help at the time. Valhalla tied the game, but Saigal got the and-one for a 51-48 lead.
Smith soon drove to the basket and hit the shot, but hurt his knee coming down while being fouled. Ring came in to take and sink the free throw with 58.2 seconds left. It was 54-48.
Valhalla got it to 54-53. With under 10 seconds left, Valhalla took a pair of three-pointers. Alter grabbed the first rebound, was fouled and hit his second free throw.
“Dennis was in foul trouble all game, but still came in and made the big three,” Amelio said. “Even though he made 1 of 2 down the stretch, he made it a two-point game, so we were confident as long as we didn’t give up a three it was either overtime or the win.”
Saigal grabbed the final rebound at the buzzer to seal the victory.
“It was kind of a relief after that last shot didn’t fall, but without Matthew Lipsay today, Jacob Smith really stepped up and carried us today,” Saigal said. “He’s been working hard in practice and it finally came up for him.”
Saigal did what he needed to do on and off the court to make sure his team walked away with a victory. He set the tone and his team followed.
“Jay is Jay for us, but just his leadership out there, constantly keeping the effort out there and also to keep Mike Callahan in line half the time,” Amelio said. “It’s just leadership. I can tell you from when I started last year, the leadership role he’s taken on has been indescribable.”
The other major challenge, aside from being without Lipsay, was dealing with Valhalla’s 32-minute full court press.
“They’re well-coached — they do a great job getting those kids to get after it,” Amelio said. “The thing Valhalla does so well, and I think everybody knows that, is they press full-court for 32 minutes. It’s 32 minutes whether they’re winning or losing — the same pressure.”
The team’s guards also create problems for opposing teams. Amelio described them as “very physical, athletic.”
Competing with the best
Scarsdale was coming off a 67-60 loss to Mount Vernon six days earlier in which they had a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
“To win there you have to play extremely well for 32 minutes,” Amelio said. “I don’t think we did. I think we probably played well for 28 minutes and you can’t win against topnotch, elite teams, especially on the road with that effort.
“It was a great job by the crew to compete, but I try to stress to them there are no moral victories with us. Although we competed, we feel we have the capability within the group to come through and win those games.”
Saigal, as he has done all season, showcased his talents. He had a big game at the Westchester County Center, scored 20-plus three times in four games in San Diego just prior to the new year and posted 31 points against Mount Vernon.
“That’s with their defense fully understanding that he is our leading scorer,” Amelio said. “He was seeing double teams, everybody face-guarding him, a lot of different defenses. It’s been an adjustment on his end to his motor to play for 30 minutes a game, but he knew that going in. We know what type of player Jay is. I wish he was here for another year, just as I wish Cole [Kattan] was here another year, as well.”
Saigal has six regular season games and postseason to continue to help his team and impress college coaches.
“He’s a talented kid and I’ve seen players play at a high level and he has the quickness to play at a high level and I firmly believe he’s a scholarship player,” Amelio said. “I stress that to the next level coaches. I have the belief in him. It’s great to see him put on a show day in, day out.”
The Raiders might have sacrificed some local wins for a tougher schedule against non-Section 1 opponents in premier settings, but they see it paying off now.
“I think those games have helped us a lot, especially the games in San Diego,” Saigal said. “They showed us what we can do against good teams that are not from our area. It showed us our potential. Even against schools that might not be in our class: Valhalla is a very good basketball team, Hastings and Dobbs Ferry are very good. They show us how good we can be at times and also what we need to work on so we can work off that.”
Last year when the Raiders got off to an 8-0 start the competition was not elite. This year the Raiders, who were hit hard by graduation, have an extremely difficult schedule from start to finish, including many games against those teams that won’t give them any sectionals points.
“I feel like we’ve come out of San Diego on top of our game,” Amelio said. “We’ve had way better practices and the positivity the kids and coaching staff have had has been incredible. It’s keeping positive through a lot of tough losses that left them scratching their heads and not understanding that it’s a long season. You have to be hot going into the end of January and into February. I think leadership, both from the coaching staff all the way down has been wonderful in keeping them level-headed.”
Scarsdale will face Mamaroneck twice, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon, Horace Greeley and Poughkeepsie.
“As soon as the schedule came out, Horace Greeley, Mount Vernon, New Ro, Mamo are definitely games you circle on your schedule,” Saigal said. “I’m looking forward to them since November.”
Scarsdale has shown its ability to compete with the best teams and play to the final buzzer.
“We have a lot of noise to make over the next six games,” Amelio said. “We’re going to go down swinging if we even go down at all. That’s the plan, to just lay it on the line every day.”
