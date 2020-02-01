On an easy day to make excuses, the Scarsdale boys basketball team chose not to. They just went out and played ball.
Despite being down three players who had the flu against a powerful, surging Horace Greeley team, the Raiders looked within for answers on Friday, Jan. 24.
Among the answers the Raiders found was plugging Jacob Smith in for point guard Matt Lipsay, who was out for the second time; getting Levi Ring to provide energy for defensive juggernaut Fisher Waterhouse; and taking junior Michael Wolfe up from junior varsity to help solidify the bench as Ryan Seibold became another victim of illness.
Without starters Lipsay and Waterhouse, an already unstoppable Greeley team took over early and never let up.
“Losing two starters is already 40 percent of our starting lineup, but the adjustment with the leadership those two provide and the toughness that they show, we saw it early in the first quarter as Greeley really jumped on us,” coach Joe Amelio said. “Those are the two we depend on for defensive stops early on. We missed that energy and taking charges and displaying toughness early on. We missed that, especially in the beginning.”
Greeley executed from the tip, Scarsdale did not and Amelio credited Greeley for its performance.
“I told the kids beforehand that we had every excuse to lose this game early on, but we needed to go out there and compete and surprise a lot of people,” he said. “We didn’t do that. The energy was there in spurts in the first half, but against a team such as Greeley you need to play 32 full minutes.”
As Amelio put it, his team was trying to fight back all game, never landing the first punch en route to a 69-35 loss.
Just like in the beginning of the season, Scarsdale’s shot selection was good, but the shots weren’t falling. That hadn’t happened in some time for the team, so an off day offensively combined with missing key players added up to a large deficit.
“I called a timeout early on and tried to speak to them about positivity because early on in the season we weren’t hitting shots,” Amelio said. “I wanted to make sure they understood it happens, to fight through it.”
Jayshen Saigal and Smith played well at times, but rarely at the same time and for long enough when the team could have used the boost. The energy was there from other players, too, but the spark didn’t often last.
Wolfe stepped onto the court overmatched in size and experience, but played without fear, taking a charge and racking up three steals and two rebounds in about 15 minutes in the game. He had one shoot-around and one practice with the varsity team, getting official word he was being called up for good the day before the game.
“We have a lot of continuity in the program, so the adjustment shouldn’t be much for him,” Amelio said. “We felt he was fully capable of moving up to help assist us.”
Like anyone else, Wolfe will earn his minutes going forward as he starts at the bottom of the depth chart and works his way up.
“It was good we were able to provide him some time on the court in a hostile environment such as this with the score being what it was,” Amelio said.
Wolfe was happy to have the opportunity to move up and showcase his skills.
“It was very exciting,” he said. “I was happy that Coach Amelio gave me the offer. I’ve been working hard for JV and I thought I proved myself and he thought so as well. I was really happy for the opportunity and it was really great to see that he believed in me.”
The speed of the game hit Wolfe initially, but he hung with the big boys despite very little time to prepare.
“You have to work much harder, play stronger and follow your team’s lead,” Wolfe said. “My team was very supportive today. It was really great. They’re already like family. I appreciate them. They’ve got my back and they helped me coming in.”
Wolfe hopes to become a scorer as time goes on and play a key role within the program. With his newfound experience of moving up a level, he also hopes to be able to mentor anyone who gets called up this year or next.
Most importantly, he said, “I hope my hard work can translate on the court and help to win games.”
For Scarsdale it was the “next man up” mentality, according to Amelio. Any time a player has an opportunity to show what he can do in a big situation, Amelio is paying close attention.
“With the experience Levi and Jacob have gotten with Matt and Fisher out, they may not have stepped into those roles and shown me a lot of bright spots,” Amelio said. “It’s shown me a lot having guys pick up different roles and I can place them accordingly in certain situations.”
With five games left in the regular season, the 5-10 Raiders have their work cut out with them facing tough opponents and the flu at a time when they were hitting their stride. It was a brick wall the team didn’t need to see, but in the end it could make them even stronger than ever.
“But I did want a better effort,” Amelio noted. “I didn’t feel like we left it all on the floor. That’s the message I delivered. It’s not wins and losses. There’s wins and losses coaches can live with and the loss without full effort is one that makes me scratch my head.”
