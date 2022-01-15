With head coach Mike Blanco in quarantine, Scarsdale’s girls basketball team picked up a comeback win over Horace Greeley, a blowout victory over Mount Vernon and suffered a road loss to Ossining over the course of six days.
In a 48-44 road win over Greeley on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Raiders overcame a 32-27 deficit at the end of three quarters.
“We let them have only one shot and they missed,” assistant coach Steve Boyer said of the fourth-quarter surge. “They made three 3-pointers in the third quarter. They kicked it out and girls hit shots. In the fourth quarter they didn’t do that but I think with our defense we picked it up. We also made an adjustment with how we ran our offense, so we got more girls involved.”
He continued, “We all grew up a lot today and hopefully coach Blanco is happy with a couple wins while he’s out.”
A runner from freshman Chloe Paquin cut the deficit to 36-31 with 5:24 to play. Junior Isabelle Goldban then converted a three-point play after she finished through contact on a fast break. On Greeley’s next possession, Goldban stole the ball and was fouled. She sunk two free throws to tie the game at 36-36 with under five minutes remaining.
A Paquin corner 3-pointer was followed by a Zephyr Connolly bucket to give Scarsdale a 41-38 lead with 3:50 remaining. Greeley answered with a basket but Ivy Boockvar’s right corner three extended the lead to 44-40 with 2:50 left.
“Once we went ahead, I think our girls picked up their intensity on both ends of the floor and felt more confidence,” Boyer said. “Chloe hit a big shot and Hannah [Wasserman] played great all game. Izzy, Chloe and Hannah were our big three, and Zeph hit a big layup. But I think defensively is where we picked it up in the fourth quarter. We limited them to one shot, got the rebound and converted on our fast breaks.”
Both teams failed to convert over the next few minutes but freshman Hannah Wasserman finished inside with 30 seconds left to seal the victory, stretching the lead to 46-40.
“We created more space in the fourth quarter,” Boyer said. “We only had one turnover I think in the fourth and I think that helped us.”
Paquin made 1 of 2 from the line with 14.4 to go. The Quakers nailed a three, which was followed by 1 of 2 from the line from Wasserman to make it 48-43. Greeley was fouled on a three-point attempt with 4.6 seconds remaining but could only make 1 of 3 and the Raiders held on.
Scarsdale led 20-11 in the second quarter after a Connolly top of the key three and Maeve Jacobson short jumper. But the Quakers closed out the half on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 20-17 at the break.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Raiders with Connolly (10 points), Goldban (9 points), Paquin (9 points), Wasserman (8 points), Boockvar (7 points) and Jacobson (5 points) leading the way.
Wasserman and Paquin, both freshmen, have been pivotal in the paint for the Raiders.
“Coach Blanco figured those two girls were going to make immediate impacts and they have,” Boyer said. “Hannah and Chloe are really good and they also block shots. They’re going to make freshman mistakes because they’re young but they’re the future of the program.”
The Raiders routed visiting Mount Vernon 59-41 on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Connolly scored a team-high 16 points while Wasserman and Goldban added 14 points each.
In a 51-45 loss to host Ossining on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Paquin tallied 13 points with Wasserman and Boockvar netting 11 points each.
The Raiders trailed just 21-18 at halftime and were down 36-31 after three quarters.
Boockvar drove to the hoop and scored on a runner to cut the deficit to 42-40 midway through the fourth quarter. Ossining answered with a three but a top of the key 3-pointer from Paquin had the Raiders within two points again with less than three minutes to go.
With 2:17 remaining, Wasserman stepped to the line and made two free throws to cut Ossining’s lead to 46-45. But Ossining responded by going on a 5-0 run to close out the game and hand the Raiders a tough loss.
Scarsdale, which stands at 4-5, was scheduled to host rival Mamaroneck in a league game on Jan. 13. The Raiders then head to New Rochelle for another league contest at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
