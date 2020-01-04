Walking off the court last Saturday, the Scarsdale girls basketball players knew they would have to wait until 2020 to pick up the first win of the season.
It wasn’t that the Raiders lost their game — they just never got a chance to finish it. One of the officials had a medical issue just two minutes into the second quarter of Stamford’s Kuzco Tournament consolation game, which subsequently ended early.
Scarsdale was down 16-13 to Westhill, but about to head to the free throw line for a pair of shots when the official went down and the game was called. Win or lose, the Raiders had found themselves in yet another competitive game that they would have liked to play to completion.
Having lost in the opening round 54-44 to the host team, the Raiders fell to 0-5 on the season. Like their opening game of the season against Truman, a game against White Plains and others, the Raiders felt like another opportunity passed them by.
“It’s exciting to play these close games,” senior captain Kayla Maroney said. “It’s on edge and every point counts. It’s exciting to play, but when the other team takes a late lead it hasn’t been going in our favor lately. It takes a toll and ruins your confidence a little bit. You try to avoid it and keep playing your game, but if they go on a little roll it’s hard to bounce back.”
Playing close games and closing out games are two different things and that’s something the Raiders will work to change starting Friday, Jan. 3, against Arlington.
“We just need to learn how to finish games,” Maroney said. “We start games strong. We usually have a lead and then we end up losing it. Once we get over that hump and are able to finish games we’re going to have an exciting season. Hopefully all the games start going our way.”
This was Scarsdale’s fifth year playing in the Stamford Tournament.
“What’s great about this tournament is whether we play Stamford or a team like Colby Cathedral that’s in it now, they look a lot like New Rochelle and Mount Vernon,” coach Mike Blanco said. “It gets us a little prepared for league play, similar to White Plains with the pressure and all the different things it brings to the table. It definitely helps us 100 percent.”
Scarsdale was without senior captain Jess Solodar for the tournament after she injured her knee off the court.
“Jess scores,” Blanco said. “She’s ice water — she doesn’t care. If she catches and she’s open, she’s going to put that ball in the basket. From a defensive standpoint she’s strong and she rebounds a lot for us from the guard spot.”
With Solodar out of the lineup, it was another chance for Scarsdale’s young players to show their growth.
“I’m really proud of Maeve Jacobson, Ava Londa, Isabelle Goldban and Phoebe Shearer, with a couple of rebounds and she made her second free throw,” Blanco said. “That shows me a lot. You might not go that deep into a bench if it’s a league game, but something like this you have an extra opportunity to see who is going to step up. For us that’s going to help us.”
Junior Abigail Talish, a second-year varsity player, understood the implications of Solodar’s absence and chipped in with 10 points.
“It’s definitely difficult not to have one of your captains and starters on the court,” Talish said. “She brings a lot to the floor. Mentality, too, in that she’s able to keep us calm. By the end we had three sophomores and a freshman on the court because Jess was out and our captains had fouled out. Definitely it was hard under the pressure, but it’s good experience for them to learn how to handle that pressure.”
Maroney was proud of her younger teammates for stepping up.
“We have some younger players like Ava Londa and Maeve Jacobson who play Jess’s position,” she said. “Obviously Jess is an amazing player, but the other girls are molding into the team really well. They know how to play her position and make up for when she’s not here. It’s everyone, not just me and Meghan [Quirk], who make up for her loss.”
The more the Raiders see tough full-court pressure, the better Blanco hopes his team will be at breaking it in the second half of the season.
“Stamford is a very physical team and here they allow you to play a little more physical, especially on the rebounding end,” Blanco said. “Girls like Maeve and Ava haven’t seen that type of pressure like this before and they’re not used to scoring. They’re finding their way still.”
Talish thrives on the high level of competition Scarsdale faces throughout the season. She felt her team put up a good fight against Stamford.
“The way we played them, especially the first three quarters, gives me hope for the rest of the season,” Talish said. “I think we just need to learn to finish it off in the fourth quarter, put our heads down and work when we have to. I think we can when we face teams in January that are like this.”
