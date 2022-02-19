Ryan Cahaly kept setting the bar higher for himself in his senior year of bowling for Scarsdale. He went from trying to get scores in the 160s to aiming for 180s and beyond as the season went on.
Four years of hard work paid off for the boys team captain as he ended the regular season with a 188 average over 28 games, led the team to a second place league finish behind Mamaroneck and qualified for the individual Section 1 championships at Fishkill Bowl for the first time.
Cahaly competed in the team regionals postseason during the COVID year last year, but it was nothing like the experience of a true sectional championship.
“I was definitely proud to make it this year,” Cahaly said. “I worked really hard on raising not only my expectations for myself, but also meeting those expectations. I kept raising my goals every week. Being able to go to sectionals was a culmination of all that work and it was nice to go.”
At sectionals, Cahaly’s scores over the six games ranged from 139 to 188, with a couple of scores in the 160s in the mix.
“It wasn’t my best day and I definitely feel like I could have done better,” he said. “I had some decent scores, but it’s unique bowling three games in the morning, three in the afternoon. That’s not anything I’d ever done before, but I liked it.”
In his four years bowling for the Raiders, this was only the second time Cahaly bowled at a house other than Bowlerland — the team had one road match against Woodlands this winter — so it definitely put him at a disadvantage.
“A lot of people don’t realize but when you bowl at a different lane it actually changes a lot,” he said. “The lane patterns are a little bit different and you’re bowling with people you don’t normally bowl with. The competition level was heightened definitely and I feel like competing against guys who have strong skillsets can motivate you to do better.”
Coach Greg Leong watched as Cahaly developed into more of a finesse bowler over the years rather than just “chucking the ball down,” instead starting to understand ball speed and angles. “He made progress over the years,” Leong said.
Cahaly thanked Leong for “a great four years,” adding, “He definitely helped the team get better, especially with a lot of new guys. Big shoutout to him.”
Cahaly was joined at sectionals by fellow senior Reese Shelon, who joined the team for the first time this year at the suggestion of senior captain Jon Wallach. Shelon rolled 29 regular season games and averaged a 180, remarkable for a rookie.
“Jon took me and my other friend because he knew we were going to join the team and our first time going was definitely not successful after hearing the score we’d need to shoot at a tryout,” Shelon said. “Let’s just say I shot far less than what I was told I needed to shoot.”
Shelon focused on learning about the sport and using his athleticism and hand-eye coordination — he also plays football in the fall and does track in the spring and has done wrestling and track in the winter — and took advice from Leong to up his game.
Shelon learned that bowling isn’t as easy as people think it might be, which made him appreciate his decision to challenge himself by going outside his comfort zone in the first place.
“I wasn’t expecting anything,” Leong said. “I brought them there, they were into it and they got to see it and experience it. They got to see some better bowlers and see what kids their age are doing. They could have bowled better, but I consider it a success.”
Cahaly and Shelon were football teammates in the fall — they’ve been playing together since third grade — and enjoyed heading north for sectionals to have that familiar face to both support and push one another. “It helped ease the nerves,” Cahaly said.
Shelon didn’t have his “best performance” at sectionals, struggling to find consistency in the middle of the six games and dealing with a ripped up thumb as he was changing his delivery. Still, he believes the experience “strengthened” his level of competitiveness.
“Ryan definitely kept his composure a lot more than me,” Shelon said. “I could tell he was a lot more comfortable. It’s so cool to see because I’ve known Ryan from playing football since third grade with him and seeing him excel in so many sports — he’s literally a captain of a sport every season this year — is amazing.”
Regular season roundup
During the regular season, the Raider boys finished 75-9 and placed second in the league to Mamaroneck, which was 77-7. The two teams split the season series, but Mamo’s opening day sweep made the difference despite Scarsdale winning the rematch 5-2.
“For a lot of the team it was their first time bowling ever,” Cahaly said. “We ended up beating them in our rematch and unfortunately it wasn’t enough to get over that hump, but we showed a lot of growth.”
In addition to strong play from the sectionals qualifiers, newcomer seniors Mike Kashanian (150 average, 208 high game), Bennett Abbe (148, 181) and Jamie Worth (148, 201) made a major impact. Veteran Wallach averaged 146 with a 217 high game. Shelon had the best series with a 607, while Cahaly had the best high game of 218.
“With the new guys I had I have no regrets about the season,” Leong said. “My job as coach with four new guys in the lineup bowling is to get them interested in the sport. Reese, Bennett, Jamie and Mike, if I let them bowl 10 hours they would bowl 10 hours. They had the bug and really fell in love with the sport. In that sense alone it was mission accomplished. They had talent and were very good considering it was their first year. If I had them four years we’d be in the money. I think they will continue bowling.”
The boys return four nonstarters next year, so they will have to rebuild once again.
On a girls team with one senior, sophomore Vanessa Thurman led the team with a 123 average over 18 games. Junior Mattie Silberfein shot 118 over 29 games, junior Alessandra Hosseinbukus 116 over 21 games, junior Hannah Feuerstein 109 over 26 games with a team high score of 163, junior Katie Rosenblatt a 108 average over 29 games.
The girls won the league title with a 66-18 record ahead of Mamaroneck and Port Chester, each going 64-20. Several teams didn’t enter their scores until late in the season, so when they were all tallied up the Raiders found themselves on top despite having several matches late in the season where they didn’t field a complete team.
“We ended the season surprisingly in first and we ended on a high note,” Leong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.