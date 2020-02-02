The Scarsdale bowlers were back in action Monday after a weeklong hiatus. The boys were able to return to the win column with a 7-0 sweep of Port Chester, while the girls struggled to muster anything on the day, with the Port Chester girls sweeping them of seven points.
The boys were successful in every aspect of their match, winning each game by an average of 31 points. In the first game, the boys were led by junior newcomer Archie Fanning, a breakout player within the last couple of weeks for the Raiders, who shot 149. Brad Kauffman followed close behind with a 144.
“I am very happy with the way the team executed all around,” said junior captain Brad Kauffman. “The way we were able to play up to the expectations needed to win was great to see after a break for practice and improvement. I loved to see the younger and newer teammates play an important role in this much needed sweep.”
In the second game, Ben Hoexter helped the Raiders earn a close second game victory with a 160, with a 144 added by sophomore Will Andruss to propel the Raiders to a tight 624-605 game victory. Hoexter additionally led the third game with a 143, collecting a series total of 422.
“We were able to pick up our spares when needed as well as hit the pocket consistently on our first ball,” Kauffman said. “We were able to take a sport which requires strong individual performance and transform it into an all around team effort.”
The girls struggled on Monday, falling by an average of 45 pins per game. After a long break for time to improve and tweak mechanics, the girls lost the momentum they had going into the break, coming off wins against New Rochelle and Mamaroneck.
Senior captain Lisa Thurman led the way throughout the match, putting up a dominant performance with a team best 398 series comprised of individual scores of 128, 130 and 140.
Thurman was pleased with her individual accomplishment, but is determined to help all her teammates figure out new strategies to deploy in order to get back into the win column.
“We weren’t focused to the extent that we needed to be,” Thurman said. “We were off our game and it was just an off day. It happens in sports, and we will look to capitalize on this newfound motivation which we now have and are hungry to stay at the top of our division.”
The girls were previously top three in the standings, but this sweep pushes them down a bit. Thurman isn’t fazed however, knowing the team has the capability to regularly compete at the highest level.
“We just need to come together as a team and pull through this stretch,” Thurman said. “We were all stressed outside of bowling due to the intense work ethic we all have needed for mid-terms and finals and now that we’ve gotten through that, we’re able to reset and focus on bowling. Our minds were just elsewhere during the match and now we can refocus our lens on what we need to do to win.”
