It was a great day to be a Scarsdale senior at the Section 1 Regional bowling tournament at Bowlerland. After completing a successful regular season in which the boys were league champs and the girls were a close second, it was one final chance to compete in a league that showed some parity compared to the northern teams in the section.
“I think the postseason tournament was an amazing idea that should definitely be carried over to future seasons,” senior Zoe Kulick said. “Usually, you only get to play in sectionals if you qualify individually or if your team wins the league. We came in a really close second in the league so the fact that we were still able to have some sort of last showcase was really fun. Having to play six games was definitely a new experience, but spending the entire day as a team one last time felt like a great way to close off the season.”
Kulick followed in the footsteps of older siblings Ben and Maya as a Scarsdale bowler.
“She was really into it and out of all three of the Kulicks I think she was into it the most,” coach Greg Leong said. “I saw improvement even from last year to this year with her technique. The funny thing was the two other seniors we had dropped out and it was ninth and 10th graders and she got along with them so well.”
Kulick’s teammates were all underclassmen this year and her 149 was about 35 pins higher than the next bowler on the team.
“She was a role model for them in terms of the scores you can achieve,” Leong said. “She shot a couple of 500 series or close to it, which is averaging like 160-something per game on that day. She was by far our best bowler.”
Kulick said it was an “emotional” day with a hint of “bittersweetness” after four years on the team making many friends and memories.
“Even though we had a shortened season and most of the team was made up of new players, I loved getting to know all the girls on the team and I’m so happy they want to continue playing next year, but it’s definitely hard to accept the fact that I won’t be there with them,” Kulick said.
Kulick put time in on weekends to practice different shots and techniques, while also challenging her dad to get that “competitive feel.” In the tournament she “relied on a clear and relaxed mindset” and she had a better afternoon than morning, which raised not only her score but her spirits.
“It was difficult to keep up that mindset because it was a pretty tense environment, especially since I kept thinking about how every frame was one of my last on the bowling team, but I was able to consistently bowl above my average in the last three games which really improved my series total,” she said.
Kulick proved again to be among the top bowlers in the league, taking home silver medals for high series and high game behind Kaitlyn Chun of Mamaroneck. She was the runner-up to Chun by 32 pins.
“I’ve never won any sort of individual award or medal for bowling before and that’s never particularly bothered me, but finally having something tangible to really remember my time and improvement on the bowling team made me feel very accomplished,” Kulick said. “Of course, there were moments during the day when I could have played better, but overall I felt really proud of my performance over the long six games and happily accepted the silver medal. Winning two awards was an awesome way to end my four years on the team.”
Boys battle, take 3rd
Individually it was tougher for the boys to compete with bowlers that were approaching 1,300 series. However, the senior-heavy Raiders had an exciting match as a team and they challenged Mamaroneck for the second-place plaque after Woodlands ran away with the regional title. In the end they fell 15 pins shy of runner-up honors.
“The energy level had some flavor of regular sectionals and they enjoyed it,” Leong said. “It would have been nice to take that plaque, but even the excitement was a nice way to end the season and their bowling careers.”
After the morning, Scarsdale was in third place, ahead of Ardsley by only one pin. The first game in the afternoon session was not strong and Mamaroneck extended its lead and Ardsley passed Scarsdale.
“The fifth game we shot like 792 and for the level of competition an 800 is a decent score,” Leong said. “And Ardsley fell off. We were up on them like 150 pins after the fifth game. We came back and we were only 78 pins behind Mamaroneck and that was our highest game so far. The sixth game we shot an 801 and we were beating Mamaroneck because they weren’t bowling well and we had it, but the 10th frame we left four open and ended up losing by like 15 pins.”
That comes out to a half a pin a game per player. “It made it exciting and we liked it because if we had real sectionals we’d have gone a long way to get blown out,” Leong said. “The bowling wasn’t the same caliber, but it was still exciting.”
The boys, which featured all upperclassmen, had one last chance to bowl together, especially the seniors who competed that day, Ben Hoexter, Brad Kauffman, Zach Schneider and Rob Fogel, and juniors Jon Wallach and Ryan Cahaly.
“We really came together as a team for this postseason,” Fogel said. “During these challenging times, I am very grateful that we had the opportunity to have the season. It provided a sense of normalcy in an otherwise strange and difficult year.”
This was Fogel’s first year on the team and he added some depth to the team. “I could see what bowling has meant to the seniors who have been on the team for all four years,” Fogel said. “Although I only bowled for one season, it is a great team to be a part of.”
Hoexter led the team with a 172 average on the day, an extremely strong performance over six games. Wallach and Kauffman were in the low 900s, Cahaly at 859. Schneider rolled four games, Fogel the other two.
“It was a very close and well-played match all around, and while we definitely wanted to win that match, everyone on the team gave it their best,” Fogel said.
For the boys and girls, having a bowling season during the COVID-19 pandemic ended up being a great experience.
“It was a good end to a season that otherwise could have been calamitous,” Leong said.
