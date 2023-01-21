For the 17 years of Scarsdale High School fielding a varsity bowling program, the biggest legacy has been coach Greg Leong. From White Plains Bowl to Bowlerand in the Bronx, hidden largely from public view, Leong has been offering expertise to any bowler willing to listen, including kids from opposing teams.
Leong, who began teaching in Scarsdale in 1995 after coming from Hunter High School in the city, announced his retirement from being a computer science teacher effective at the end of this school year and while he expects to continue for at least one year with the boys volleyball program in the fall and the boys tennis program in the spring, this will be his last year coaching bowling. He is the only coach the program has ever known.
Even before Scarsdale had a team, there was a student-run after-school bowling club that had 80 to 90 members enjoying the sport on Fridays at White Plains Bowl in the early 2000s. The Little Lebowski Suburban Achievers were really into bowling and would come in ridiculous costumes each week to add to the festive atmosphere.
“They could have started the school team earlier and we would have been really good,” Leong said. “Surprisingly at that time we had a couple of kids bowling with two hands and I wasn’t that familiar with that at the time. We could have easily started a team earlier.”
Many of those bowlers on the boys side joined the varsity team in 2006-07, back when Scarsdale and five other schools had B teams in their own league, and Scarsdale was among the best in Section 1 in that inaugural winter. They won a league title and took third place at sectionals, trailing champion Arlington by 29 points at White Plains Bowl. Over the six games, the Raiders totaled 5,717 pins, a 952 per game average.
Then-sophomore Zach Walden had a monster day in which his lowest score among the six games was a 199. He shot 1,306, averaging 217.67 over the six games.
That team also featured studs like senior Michael Jureller and juniors Logan Berkowitz, Zach Gompertz, Evan Gross, John Kessner and Dan Matsuzuki.
Though some years the Raiders would chase 1,000 for a single game as a team, the boys would never again reach the heights of the first year. For several years the most memorable matches were against a similarly talented team from Edgemont.
Most years the girls struggled to field a complete team, but when they have they’ve been competitive. The lone girls’ state qualifier was Melissa Fisch, who qualified as a sophomore in 2008-09 and 2010-11 as a senior when she was the Section 1 champ.
Since getting kicked out of White Plains Bowl and moving to Bowlerland for the 2014-15 season, the southern league hasn’t been nearly as competitive as it once was, but that never stopped Leong from encouraging kids to have their own equipment, go see pro matches and join a Saturday league, in addition to giving advice and guidance. The bowlers who improved the most were always the ones who not only listened, but asked questions as well. He still stresses the importance of hitting those spares as a game of all spares will add up to a 190.
“When they’re listening and improving and it’s their first time doing it they can start to develop technique,” Leong said. “That’s the satisfaction of coaching at this level.”
Leong also always advocated for things to make the league better for the bowlers from structure to tournaments to scheduling.
Leong has kept his humor over the years, recently heard saying, “It’s not horseshoes,” after a bowler missed a spare by a hair, and, “A 95 isn’t passing.”
“At least we got kids excited about bowling over the years,” Leong said. “Last year’s group, I think they’ll keep bowling when they have the chance. For this sport I think if we can get kids excited about bowling that’s a major part of our job. Let’s face it, what other sport is there where they’re all beginners? Maybe the volleyball is the other sport. It’s a lifetime sport. This is one you can do when you’re older.”
Athletic director Ray Pappalardi knows how lucky he’s been at Scarsdale. When he was at Edgemont he was constantly hiring coaches just to fill the void.
“He has the technical background in the sport to coach kids and you don’t see that a lot,” Pappalardi said of Leong. “Many other schools, you’re trying to find a body to cover the bus and to cover the attendance while at the bowling alley and it becomes recreational. Greg has the expertise to coach kids even if they’re at an intermediate or advanced level.”
Pappalardi also appreciates Leong’s knowledge of the league and the coaches, calling the sport “an infinite matrix.”
“The experience he brings makes him incredibly valuable and he will be missed,” Pappalardi said. “Not only with type of kid we have at Scarsdale and his relationship with the community, but also just he understands how athletics works in general and that allows him to bring a little bit of a competitive nature to bowling. A lot of kids go for the cheese fries.”
Actually the snack bar was outlawed many years ago, but that used to be a big draw for bowlers throughout the league.
Pappalardi hired two assistant coaches this winter to learn the ropes from Leong, though he said he is not yet sure who will take over. The only known commodity at this point is that bowling will look very different at Bowlerland next winter.
This year’s Raiders
With a 44-12 record, the more veteran girls squad is looking strong within the league this season.
“I have veterans and they’ll be competitive,” Leong said. “I think the league average for the girls is like 90, so if you shoot 120s you’re rolling.”
Seniors Mattie Silberfein and Alessandra Hosseinbukus are the team’s lone four-year bowlers.
“It’s been fun to come and bring new people in every year,” Silberfein said. “Every year I’ve been doing it we’ve had new people join that have stayed. I enjoy coming to bowling, so I’ve done it every year. I think I’ve gotten better, but it’s really the team that has built since then. We only had one senior my first year and a couple my second year. It built up after COVID and it all came back together.”
Having high numbers on the girls’ side makes it easier to compete, needing five bowlers for a complete scoring team. While often there was no wiggle room, having a larger roster gives the team that flexibility.
“Overall we’ve only lost one full match and only a couple of games,” Silberfein said. “That’s been pretty cool. We also have more younger kids this year, so now we’ll have people for next year since there’s a bunch of seniors this year. I think we’ll have a strong team going forward as well. I’d be happy to come back next year and see how they’re doing. It’s been nice to build the team, but it will also be nice to give it over to the team and let them keep building it next year.”
Vanessa Thurman is a junior in her third year on the team and she’s enjoyed working with Silberfein and Hosseinbukus and mixing up the lineup.
“This year we have a wide variety of kids and it brings the community together with all the different grades we haven’t always had,” Thurman said. “In the past years it’s been heavily upperclassmen, but this year is a wider variety.”
Thurman credited Leong with leading the way. “We’ve definitely grown because a lot of us have stuck with it,” Thurman said. “We’ve had time to improve and Mr. Leong has coached us to sharpen up on our skills each year and I think that because we’ve stuck with it we’ve just gotten better over time.”
The boys, with a 38-25 record, are competing, but in a rebuilding season.
“They have that potential,” Leong said. “The good thing is that pretty much since our guys are all beginners we are beating the teams that have all beginners, too. And that’s worth something to take away.”
Junior second-year bowler Wes Ulrich said the team has made great strides this season alone as the inexperienced bowlers learn more about the sport.
“As a team overall we’ve been pretty good,” he said. “We’ve had some close matches that we should have won, but overall it’s been a fun experience. I think everyone is learning how to bowl, how to throw the ball in the lane to get certain pins rather than just chucking it right down the middle. One of the things I had to learn last year is if you throw it down the middle you’re going to get a split. You have to hit it in the pocket.”
Consistency is the biggest challenge for all of the bowlers. “I’m still struggling with that,” Ulrich said. “I’ll bowl a 150 and then the next game a 90. You have to get the repetition and the mechanics have to be the same every time. You have to go over the same arrow. That’s the hardest thing about bowling for sure. Getting the repetition is the only way you’re going to get it down.”
Freshman Aaron Gans had only bowled at birthday parties, but was looking for a winter sport to fit in the middle of football in fall and taking golf lessons in the spring.
“Everybody has been trying to help,” he said. “They’re supportive. If you do something wrong everybody pats you on the back and tries to help you on your next ball. I’m a freshman and I feel like they’ve been helping me out. If I stick with it I think I can get a lot better if I listen to what everybody’s telling me. And it has helped me a lot so far. I went from like a 110 average to a 135 average.”
Bowling roundup
On Dec. 19 vs. Yonkers, the girls won 7-0 with a score of 548-574-481-1,603 to 575 for the two Yonkers bowlers. Silberfein rolled 134-168-100-402, senior Dani Scheiner 124 and 126 in the first two games, Thurman 114-108-129-351.
The boys lost 7-0, 827-850-732-2,409 to 552-611-655-1,818.
Senior Austin Flaster rolled 120 in the first game to lead the team. Gans shot 158 and senior Nicky Rapaport 143 in the second game. Ulrich shot 166 in the third game, Rapaport 148, senior Nate Abraham 139.
The next day against Pelham, the Raiders both swept 7-0. The girls won 572-498-566-1,636 to 493-467-480-1,440. Hosseinbukus rolled 159-123-141, Silberfein 119 in the first game, sophomore Isabella Lu 162 in the third game.
The boys won 673-656-561-1,890 to 492-438-428-1,358. Junior Tyler DesChamps shot 157-130-147-434, Flaster 148-142-114, Ulrich 153 in the first game, senior Ethan Elkins 158 in the second, junior Jared Hoffman 132 in the second.
Scarsdale opened the new year with both teams beating Mamaroneck 5-2 on Jan. 4. The girls won 588-461-566-1,615 to 548-473-449-1,470, with Hosseinbukus shooting 178 in the first game, senior Hannah Feuerstein 127 in the third game.
The boys won 708-596-672-1,976 to 539-783-639-1,961 with Rapaport shooting 155-134-163-452, junior Gabe Levy 134-140-109, Ulrich 142 and 135 in the first and second games, Flaster 141 in the first game, Gans 136 in the first game, DesChamps 144 in the third and junior Luke Kermanshahchi 138 in the third.
On Jan. 9, the girls beat Harrison 5-2, scoring 461-562-551-1,574. Hosseinbukus rolled 124 in the first game, Feuerstein 130 in the second, Silberfein 127 in the third.
Harrison swept the boys 7-0, 636-722-674-2,032 to 590-641-572-1,803. Flaster shot 123-205-104-432, DesChamps 136 in the second game, Kermanshahchi 142 in the third game.
In a makeup rematch the next day, the girls beat Harrison 5-2 once again, 594-567-572-1,733 to 489-579-463-1,531. Thurman rolled 139-132-112, Feuerstein 136-120-161, Silberfein 124 in the second game.
The boys got swept again, 707-774-702-2,183 to 700-653-583-1,936 with a rare five-man lineup trying to pull off the upset. Levy shot 101-135-116, Kermanshahchi 158-126-146, Hoffman 166-125-105, Ulrich 131-126-92, Gans 144-141-125.
