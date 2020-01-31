The Scarsdale bowlers had the week off from match play, dedicating their extra time toward working on improving their form and approach to the game in order to hopefully turn this season around.
The boys, currently sitting at a record of 11-38, look to consistently stay in the win column with the hope of developing the young and raw talent of the juniors and sophomores into next year’s team-to-beat in the league.
After another lousy stretch — getting swept three times and gaining only two points against New Rochelle, while dropping the rest of the 26 points on the week — the boys are looking to get back on track through hard work, focus and determination to recover from the hole they’ve dug themselves in.
Junior veteran Zac Schneider understands the urgency of the situation the boys are currently in. “Practice is always important for the team, never just at one moment,” he said. “Our team has its ups and downs, but practicing helps us work on consistency and technique, so the more time we have to practice the better we get.”
Schneider has begun to come into his own this season, improving from a sub to an active role player in the starting lineup. The entire team needs to make strides in order to succeed.
“Specifically this week, our team should work on form and aim,” Schneider said. “We have lost many games where only half of the bowlers were playing well and others weren’t. Success for us is when every single bowler is doing well, so it would come down to every single bowler out there performing well. We just need to increase the likelihood of that happening.”
Schneider credits a lot of his improvement to coach Greg Leong, who has been at the helm of both the boys and girls bowling teams since their inception in 2006. Prior to that he was the adviser for the wacky, popular bowling club.
“He has definitely helped me greatly improve this season,” Schneider said. “I feel much more confident all around as a result of his help. Coach does a great job on noticing what each individual bowler does wrong, and helping them improve. He gives each and every one of us his attention and has personally helped me improve my aim, my hook, speed and control.”
The girls team’s consistency has been continuously evident after handling New Rochelle and Mamaroneck with ease before the three-day weekend. The girls are maintaining their status as a dominant force in the Bowlerland league and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The girls winning record is evidence of their rapid improvement, with their win total thus far landing them among the top teams in the league. What makes this feat so impressive is that the roster this year consists of only four returners, with the rest of the team made up of freshmen.
One of these returners, junior Carrie Ortner, reflected on what she is excited about with this new roster’s success and her hopes for the rest of the season and beyond: “I am really looking forward to winning even more matches in the future. Although there are only eight girls on the team, we’re much more close-knit now than at the beginning of the year. We have really great camaraderie and that makes bowling something I always look forward to after school.”
With a supporting cast of freshmen Mattie Silberfein, Allessandra Hosseinbukus, Megan Wolfe and Hope Masic, the girls future remains bright as Coach Leong is now going to focus on developing the young core the girls bowling team will utilize throughout the coming years.
“Coach Leong is very helpful with the team,” Ortner said. “The various tips and pointers he gives throughout a game and each frame really helps us to perform better as well as the whole team. One bad habit of mine is that I’ll be prone to rushing or releasing the ball at the wrong time. Coach Leong always reminds me to slow down and time it right so I can bowl in the right spot.”
With a full week of practice and preparation, the girls seek to get a winning streak going with their next match early next week and solidify a spot atop the league standings with the hope of going back to sectionals for the second year in a row.
