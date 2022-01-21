With a mix of veterans and newcomers, the Scarsdale bowling team has had a strong first half of the season.
Fellow league teams Port Chester, Mamaroneck, Harrison and White Plains are also practicing and competing at Bowerland in the Bronx — vaccinations are required — while New Rochelle and Yonkers are bowling elsewhere and competing by comparing scores later on. The senior-heavy Scarsdale boys are 4-1, the junior-centered girls 3-2 in both in-person and virtual matches.
“The past two years have definitely been unique,” senior Ryan Cahaly said. “The matches have looked a lot different. You don’t get the same feel of a head-to-head match, but at the same time you’re almost able to focus more, I think. Being able to adapt to those differences has been challenging, but it’s starting to get easier now that we’re in year 2 of the new bowling scene.”
The bulk of the boys bowling has been done by seniors Cahaly, Bennett Abbe, Michael Kashanian, Jonathan Wallach and Reese Shelon, each with at least 11 games. Cahaly leads the team with a 153.17 average, followed by Abbe at 151.85, Kashanian 142.55, Wallach 134.62 and Shelon 132.29. Coach Greg Leong called that group “a great core.”
Senior newcomer Jamie Worth has competed in eight games and has a 135.63 average. Over three games, senior Will Andruss has a 130.67.
Cahaly, Wallach and Andruss are four-year veterans, while Abbe, Kashanian, Shelon and Worth joined the team this winter. Cahaly and Wallach are team captains.
“I want to credit the guys who joined this year for working hard to get better and become a productive part of the team,” Cahaly said. “Going into the year we didn’t think we had that much, and it’s been really nice to see guys who want to help the team win.”
Cahaly has high games of 200 against Port Chester, 196 and 167 against Harrison and 174 against Mamaroneck. Kashanian rolled a 188 against Harrison and a 163 against White Plains. Abbe has a 181 and three scores in the 170s. Wallach had a 173 against Port Chester, 170 against Mamaroneck and 169 against Harrison. Worth also posted a 169 against Harrison. Shelon is extremely consistent with 11 scores between 129 and 145.
When Cahaly started bowling with no prior experience freshman year he thought breaking 100 was “good progress,” and now his official goal is to break 150 each game, with a reach goal of 165 to really challenge himself and put the team “in a more competitive spot.” He’s worked on spare shooting, which is what every bowler looks to improve upon.
The boys team’s lone loss came on opening day against Mamaroneck.
“Our loss was in our first match of the year and it kind of left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” Cahaly said. “A lot of the kids were coming from other sports and they have that same sense of they hate losing more than they like to win, so that was a wake-up call that this isn’t as easy as it may sound. We’ve all been working really hard since then to improve our record.”
The boys will be hit hard by graduation next year as there are only two sophomores and two juniors on the team. Right now they are focused on getting the most out of the senior class.
“I have a bunch of guys who are really into it now,” Leong said. “Too bad they’re seniors and just joining. If I had these guys from Day One we’d be golden. They actually like bowling and they’re not there for the exemption. They’d sit there and bowl for 10 hours if they could. We stay a bit longer and they’re athletic and they’re improving. I wish I had these guys earlier. We shot an 860 the other day, which is good for them.”
Sophomore Vanessa Thurman and juniors Mattie Silberfein, Hannah Feuerstein and Katie Rosenblatt have each bowled 11 or more games over the first five matches for the girls. Thurman leads with an average of 126.45, followed by Silberfein at 114.55, Feuerstein 106.77 and Rosenblatt 105.14. Over seven games, junior Alessandra Hosseinbukus has rolled a 111.29 average and in four games junior Chelsea Berson is at 116.75. Junior Rachel Worth has a 98.20 over five games, while junior Dylan Cyzner is at 100.0 over two games.
Among the high games for the season are Silberfein with 157 and 144, Thurman with four scores in the 140s (140, 149, 143, 144), Berson 146, Rosenblatt 144 and 140, Feuerstein 143.
Thurman had a 422 series against White Plains (143, 144, 135) and Silberfein had a 405 series against Harrison (130, 118, 157).
Silberfein and Hosseinbukus are the team’s veteran captains. Lone senior Olive Jones is a first-year team member. The girls are looking to build this year and have a stellar 2022-23 season.
“I still have a decent core from last year on that team and we have a large roster of 13 or 14 to have a scoring team,” Leong said. “We added a bunch of new girls contributing besides our captains. With some of the other girls like Katie and Rachel, who are coming along, they’re making contributions.”
While the boys added a lot of seniors, the girls stocked up on juniors by recruiting friends.
“I think people did want something to do,” Silberfein said. “One of my favorite things about bowling is you don’t need to be extremely athletically inclined to be able to do it. When you come to a couple of tryouts and practices you can really pick it up and get the hang of things. Some people were looking for that team aspect and team bonding, which is something I really like about bowling.”
After a normal freshman season, Silberfein and Hosseinbukus had a virtual season last winter and this year it’s a hybrid. The good news is the team is getting valuable experience it can use next year, no matter what the season looks like, before having to go back into rebuild mode.
“Our starting four or five, a good amount are new to the team which is really interesting,” Silberfein said. “They’ve really stepped up and helped out the team. We only came back with a few returners from last year when our team wasn’t that big. Really everyone is stepping up because we want to win and keep winning. I also see us supporting each other if someone didn’t bowl as well as they usually do. They cheer them on and it’s helped the team and kept the spirit there.”
Leong’s message for Scarsdale is simple: start bowling earlier.
“They should try it sooner because they don’t know what they’re missing,” he said. “It’s not such a popular sport, especially in Scarsdale, but they now can tell you it’s competitive and there’s that individual challenge and the team challenges.”
