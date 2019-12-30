The Scarsdale bowling teams continued their match play this week, squaring off against Port Chester and Yonkers. The boys grabbed their first win of the season against Port Chester, following up with a loss against Yonkers. The girls got off to a rough start with a loss against Port Chester, but finished up the week strong with a win against Yonkers, their second victory of the season.
Three matches into the season, the boys have a record of 7-14, winning one and dropping two matches so far, all determined by sweeps. Conversely, the girls stand at 14-7 with two sweeps and one loss.
Second-year bowler Ryan Cahaly weighed in on Tuesday’s boys against Port Chester: “I was very happy that each individual player was able to pull together as a team and perform up to expectations in order to grab our first win of the season. It was a great comeback win after a shaky first performance and I think it showed a lot of the team’s true character while seeing flashes of improvement from everybody on the team.”
In the first game, Bradley Kauffman led the way with a solid 178. The team was able to win the first game with a pin total of 662, compared to Port Chester’s 520. The second game also saw strong performances, totaling up 640 pins led by Ben Hoexter at 157 and Andrew Bernstein with 155. The third game saw 590 pins for the boys, with the highest series on the day coming from Hoexter with a 432.
“I was really impressed with both captains’ abilities to lead the team and to keep everyone focused,” Cahaly said of the first two games. “Because bowling is a sport that requires patience, sometimes people’s concentration begins to dwindle a little bit during a long practice. But the captains do an incredible job of keeping everybody in line as well as motivated to improve their game and get better overall at a consistent level.”
After putting up 1,892 total pins against Port Chester, the Raiders dropped to 1,729 against Yonkers, which dominated at 2,357 pins.
The first game was led by Jonathon Wallach, tallying a career-high 167, opening his day with four strikes in a row. The second and third games were led by Hoexter with a 179 and 131, respectively.
Cahaly was disappointed with the way he played on Wednesday against Yonkers and reflected on what he and the team can do in order to improve. “Although it’s early on in the season, I can already say that the loss against Yonkers isn’t going to be one of our finer moments of the season, both for me individually as well as the team collectively,” Cahaly said. “I feel like I wasn’t executing what I needed to do when I was bowling and I’m going to work on fixing that in practice.”
The girls also played their way to a 1-1 match record on the week to go along with their opening day win. The week saw consistent and strong performances from captain Lisa Thurman and breakout freshman Alessandra Hosseinbukus.
In a 7-0 loss to Port Chester, match highs came from Hosseinbukus with a 140 in the second game, followed by a 162 in the third. Thurman was solid against Port Chester, finishing with a 346 series with scores of 117, 118 and 111.
“What I want to see from this team the most this year, and what I already like seeing, is the group dynamic,” junior Jenna Schwartz, a two-year veteran, said. “Knowing that there is a decent age gap between the older and younger girls on the team and keeping a close-knit bond in the sense of knowing what our strengths and weaknesses are is important for all of us. We really want to create a sense of teamwork even though bowling is more of an individual sport.”
The girls used this aspect to come together to defeat a shorthanded Yonkers team for a strong finish to the week. Hosseinbukus once again led the girls in the first game with a 126, with Zoe Kulick leading the second and third games with respective scores of 129 and 134. The highest series came from Kulick with a 378.
“Although the win against Yonkers was nice, it was clear that we had the advantage due to the fact that they had two girls while we had the full starting five,” Schwartz said. “We as a team are going to keep this in mind for practice so we don’t get ahead of ourselves. We want to stay the course, continue practicing, get better and reach for the possibility of the section finals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.