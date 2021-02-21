In its heyday, which was the first three years of the program’s existence, Scarsdale boys bowling was one of the kids of the Southern Westchester Bowling League, winning league titles in 2007 and 2008 before Edgemont took over and went on a string of three straight titles. This was back when the goal was to break 3,000 as a five-man team over three games.
Fast forward a decade since Edgemont’s last win and Edgemont no longer has a team and Scarsdale was back on top of the league in what everyone is calling “The COVID Year.”
Over five matches, the Raiders dropped only two points to Mamaroneck — losing the third game by 16 pins — in finishing 33-2 overall.
“I’m so grateful we were able to have a season, and at one point in the year, I wasn’t sure whether I would have the ability to close out my bowling career as a senior and captain,” Ben Hoexter said. “Through this entire experience, I’ve learned that every time I walk in that alley, it could be my last time. You truly never know what you have until it’s gone, and I think everybody on the team has learned that and it made us more determined than ever to perform our absolute best. We’re more developed and skilled than we have been in years and it’s rewarding to have been a part of the rebuilding process and seeing the final results unfold.”
The Raiders aren’t done, however, as they have regional sectional finals Thursday, Feb. 25, to look forward to. It is a full-day six-game open tournament with no qualifying standard. Schools can bowl five players per game and have up to eight athletes eligible to bowl.
The Section was split into Rockland (seven teams), Cortland Lanes (nine), Fishkill Bowl (seven) and Bowlerland (12 girls, 14 boys), where Scarsdale bowls. Awards will be for top team at each location, top three high series and top three high games.
Scarsdale’s top crew this year consists of seniors Brad Kauffman, Ben Hoexter and Rob Fogel and juniors Jon Wallach and Ryan Cahaly.
“We as a senior-heavy group this year wanted to end our careers on a high note,” Hoexter said. “In the school gym, there’s banners for every team’s league championships. We said to each other that the year 2021 is going to be up on the bowling banner, and it’s going to be there for a long time. To be undefeated and heading into the playoffs we look forward to getting the job done and winning it all for each other, possibly taking home another title.”
The key for the boys was keeping the core of the team intact and building the last four years. This year’s team was made up entirely of upperclassmen, including seven seniors, Kauffman, Hoexter, Fogel, Andrew Bernstein, Archie Fanning, Ben Koch and Zach Schneider.
“At a time when a lot of teams, largely due to pandemic, had a hard time getting squads together and kids to bowl, we managed to keep our core group intact with a lot of seniors and we had juniors who were here two years, that was the main reason for our success,” coach Greg Leong said.
Captains Kauffman and Hoexter set the tone on and off the lanes, and they got a big boost from juniors Cahaly and Wallach, who stepped up with big games.
“Jon made like a 100% improvement this year and got a lot of control over his ball,” Leong said. “Ryan has always had the potential he was able to focus more. He’s a pretty strong kid. He managed to pull it together more often than not.”
For the juniors, the seniors led the way in navigating the uncertainty of the season.
“I have learned a lot from the seniors about how to be a better leader, a better teammate and a better bowler,” Cahaly said. “I hope to take what they’ve taught me and bring it into next season and for that to have a positive effect on my teammates like it did for me over the last three years.”
Leong credited the team for its cohesiveness and is excited to see juniors like Cahaly, Wallach, Eli Cohen and Will Andruss take over. Cahaly credits each individual’s “hardworking nature and desire to win” and hopes that carries over into next year as the team rebuilds.
“Having more people invested in our team and following our season made it more exciting for me as a player, knowing others were interested in how the team did,” Cahaly said. “We have a lot of seniors who won’t be here next year and replacing them is no easy task. The more people that are interested in bowling, and maybe trying out for the team next year, the better chance we have of creating a pipeline of continued success.”
Hoexter expects next year’s team will “carry on the winning tradition we are starting for this program.”
Kulick’s young team
The girls nearly won a league title as they swept four teams 7-0, but got swept 7-0 by Mamaroneck, a team that only had four bowlers, and finished 28-7 and in second place. They will have their postseason on Thursday, Feb. 24, also at Bowlerland.
Senior Zoe Kulick was the lone legitimate veteran, a four-year bowler on a team made up otherwise of eight underclassmen.
“Having a pretty young group, there were many new students who hadn’t bowed before, but it didn’t seem to matter after only a couple of practices,” sophomore Mattie Silberfein said. “Even during this unpredictable year our team still bonded and preformed well while bowling.”
Kulick, who would have been a top bowler on the boys team, led the way all season, including ending the regular season with a 494 series. Kulick improved her technique and her consistency was key for the team.
“Zoe did really well this year and we had two seniors not come back and that was COVID related,” Leong said. “Those veterans would have contributed some consistency. The rest of the girls were really young, some new freshmen and some sophomores coming back. We had a good number compared to everyone else.”
Leong was pleased to see so many younger players interested in the sport and he hopes they learn and build from this season, especially with Kulick graduating.
“Zoe has been a great role model and the team and we are definitely going to miss her next year,” Silberfein said. “Even though she was the only upperclassman, it didn’t matter, as we were still a pretty close team. Zoe was always willing to give us pointers on our bowling, and I am glad we had such a strong bowler and role model to look up to.”
The successful results for both teams were a positive, but Leong never lost sight of the main goal.
“Given the whole pandemic situation we tried to get some semblance of competitiveness and normalcy,” he said. “I think we achieved that.”
