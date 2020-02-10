The Raider bowlers are fast approaching the end of their season, having played a busy schedule with three matches against White Plains, Yonkers and Harrison from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. The boys could only manage to muster three points out of a possible 21 this past week, falling to a record of 21-56, while the girls bounced back from a previously disappointing loss with three straight sweeps to surge them back toward the top of the standings as a league contender.
The girls have been on a roll by adding 21 points to their already impressive record to improve to 54-23.
The Raiders were dominant to open up the packed stretch against White Plains, averaging individual game victories by over 60 pins. High scores from the match included junior captain Zoe Kulick with 132 and 157 in the first and second games, respectively, while senior captain Lisa Thurman led the third with a 164.
“We all did a great job working on individual performance while still playing like a team,” junior Jenna Schwartz said. “Our improvement over the course of the season has really shown throughout the year, and I’m really proud of how we were able to pull together as a team in an individual performance-based sport. We continued to support each other and cheer each other on during every match and practice, and it really creates a great team culture.”
The match against Yonkers was no different for the girls. Though Yonkers could only field one player, the Raiders still managed to perform up to expectations and continued to support each other with the same intensity throughout the match.
“It didn’t matter to us whether they had one player or five,” Schwartz said. “We’re still going to put our maximum effort into our performance and hope to come away with a win in the column.”
Thurman led the first game with a 135, while Kulick continued dominating with a 165 and 138 in the second and third games, and amassing a 417 series on the day. Freshman Mattie Silberfein collected a new career-high with a 134 in the second game.
Against Harrison, the girls ran away very early on and never looked back. Winning each game by an average of 91 pins, the Raiders were continuously in front of the Huskies in every aspect of the match. Kulick led the way with a 424 series with individual game scores of 154, 137 and 133. Thurman led the third game with a 142.
The Raiders had one more regular season match scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6. Then they start looking ahead to the future of the program.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully recruiting new players onto the team and having a fun final year bowling,” Schwartz said. “I can’t wait to see what this skilled group of players can do after a full year of experience together and I have high hopes for us. Our goal is to win the league and make the section finals, and we refuse to stop short of our goal.”
The boys took on the toughest teams in the league this past week, with White Plains now the established dominant force holding onto first place with an iron grip. Though playing at a solid level throughout the match, the Raiders were unable to keep up with the high-scoring Tigers, who controlled the match from the first strike ball to the last.
The boys lost each game by an average of 241 pins. On average, each player lost by about 48 pins on head-to-head matchups as a result of White Plains’ ability to consistently hit the pocket and achieve the results needed to be the league champion. Junior captain Ben Hoexter led the first game with a 153, while Junior Andrew Bernstein led the second with a 137 and junior captain Brad Kauffman led the third with a 160. Hoexter had the highest series on the day with a 415.
Sophomore Ryan Cahaly was optimistic after the loss to White Plains and remains positive about the roster the Raiders have at the moment. “I think we’ve really improved on our spare shooting and becoming more consistent as time goes on,” he said. “We’ve definitely made huge strides with regard to our skill level, and the matches have been way more competitive as of late.”
The match against Yonkers was a heartbreaking defeat for the boys with the second game coming down to the very last pin. Luck wasn’t on Scarsdale’s side, however, as the boys were swept by the Rhinos, including a second game score of 604-603.
Hoexter led the first game with a 189, Kauffman led the second with a 161 and junior Archie Fanning led the third with a 166. Hoexter again led the team with a 469 series.
“I think we needed to tap into a deeper level of focus,” Cahaly said. “We need to hone in on the skills needed to compete with top contenders by playing up to the optimal level more often. Though we have been getting hot more often, it doesn’t last very long and that’s an aspect I look forward to building upon for the years to come. I believe that if we can become even more consistent, the rest will take care of itself.”
The final match was against Harrison. The Raiders were able to steal three points away from the Huskies, two from a victory in the third game and one from a higher overall three-game pinfall. High scores included Hoexter with 160 and 193 in the first and third games, respectively, and Kauffman with a 170 in the second. The highest series on the day was a 507 from Hoexter.
“Obviously I’m disappointed that we didn’t have as much success as we would’ve liked, but I think we’re trending upward heading into the last match and into next year,” Cahaly said. “I believe we can be a big force next year. I’m looking forward to building on my strides from this year and to see my teammates do the same as well. Sad to see the seniors moving on, but I think I can take some of the things they’ve taught me and use it next year.”
