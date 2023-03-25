When the Scarsdale bowling program began in 2007, the boys were racking up league titles, while the girls spent many years having trouble fielding a full team. While the boys do have a full team each year, the girls have been the ones making noise and won their second straight league title this winter.

In the Bowlerland large schools league, the Raider girls were 67-17, topping Mamaroneck (62-22), Pelham (58-26), Harrison (42-42), New Rochelle (41-43), Port Chester (24-60) and Yonkers (0-84) for the title.

