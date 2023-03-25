When the Scarsdale bowling program began in 2007, the boys were racking up league titles, while the girls spent many years having trouble fielding a full team. While the boys do have a full team each year, the girls have been the ones making noise and won their second straight league title this winter.
In the Bowlerland large schools league, the Raider girls were 67-17, topping Mamaroneck (62-22), Pelham (58-26), Harrison (42-42), New Rochelle (41-43), Port Chester (24-60) and Yonkers (0-84) for the title.
Scarsdale’s team average was 555 pins per game, with a high game of 594 and a high series of 1,733.
“To me the bowling competition is a matter of who can learn the fastest and put in the most effort,” coach Greg Leong said. “It’s a tribute to the kids on the team that they managed to take a new sport and figure out how to succeed and win two league titles.”
The girls team, which qualified for sectionals but opted not to compete, featured seven senior contributors, led by Mattie Silberfein, who rolled 33 games, averaged 112 pins per game. Hannah Feuerstein bowled 21 games, averaging 111. Alessandra Hosseinbukus shot 19 games, averaging 112 pins, and led the team with a high game of 178 and a high series of 423. Dani Scheiner bowled 18 games, Rachel Worth 11, Katie Rosenblatt four, Sammy Hoexter three to round out the senior class.
“Mattie was a good team leader, had a good competitive attitude and she demonstrated a good example to the rest of the girls,” Leong said. “She was new to the sport when she started freshman year and just kept working at it and trying to figure out the sport. There are a lot of intricacies in the sport people are not aware of and she did a good job in that sense.”
Sophomore Isabella Lu averaged 102 over 21 games, junior Vanessa Thurman 118 over 19 games, while junior Fiona Kantor rolled 18 games, sophomore Lila O’Doherty two, averaging 104. Thurman had a high game of 148 and a high series of 406 and will return to lead the team next winter.
“Some people are more natural than others and I think it’s like any other sport and the athleticism of some of the girls clearly came through,” Leong said. “That goes a long way. It did for Vanessa and Dani. We used to have girls like Sarah Frohman and Jessie Somekh who were athletic like that. We’ve been lucky to get some athletic girls.”
The girls will have to do some recruiting in the offseason.
“They’re losing a lot of seniors, so I guess it will be one of those traditional building years,” Leong said. “Ideally if they can get some ninth graders into it and keep bowling I think they can do well.”
The boys, heavily led by juniors, placed third in the league. Yonkers won with a dominant 93-5 record. Harrison took second at 85-13, while Scarsdale was third at 63-35, edging 60-38 Mamaroneck.
“The guys came in third and we didn’t have anyone returning to the lineup,” Leong said. “They were very into it and they beat the teams they were supposed to beat and lost to the teams like Yonkers, which has guys who have been bowling longer, and Harrison, and the reason they lost to Harrison is he’s had these guys the last few years, the same group.”
The boys averaged 645 pins per game, with a high game of 865 and a high series of 2,349.
Junior Tyler DesChamps saw the most action bowling 29 games, averaging 139, shooting a game-high 179 and leading the team with a 520 series. Junior Wes Ulrich averaged 122 over 26 games. Gabe Levy, also a junior, averaged 120 over 23 games.
Senior Austin Flaster, who returned from last year but had not been a starter, had a breakout season in his 22 games, averaging a team high 135, shooting a team best 210 high game and falling just three pins behind DesChamps with a 517 high series.
Freshman Aaron Gans showed great promise with a 129 average and a high game of 205 over 15 games. Junior Jared Hoffman averaged 114 over 15 games. Luke Kermanshahchi, another junior, bowled 14 games and averaged 134.
Senior Nicholas Rapaport made the most of his 10 games with a 133 average, as did senior Ethan Elkins who shot eight games and averaged 131. Senior Nate Abraham averaged 118 over eight games, junior Cole Sperling 117 over six games, senior Benny Grossman 111 over four games.
“It was almost totally from scratch this year, but they have some natural ability,” Leong said. “Gabe Levy is like that. We have Tyler DesChamps who did bowl a little at Scarsdale Golf Club and he’ll be good if he keeps bowling and gets more experience under his belt. Then I’ve seen some who weren’t very good when they started, but because they’ve been into it and they worked hard they’ve improved. Jared Hoffman and Cole are both getting better. I think the boys can do some damage next year. They return more and they’re into it.”
Leong, who recently retired from teaching (http://bit.ly/42tJ4GJ), also wrapped up his final season of bowling. He ran the Bowling Club starting in 1999 and coached varsity since its was founded in 2007. He looked back on his career fondly and was extremely satisfied with his final season for both the girls and boys teams.
“In general I would say 99% of the kids that come out for the bowling team are bowling for the first time,” he said. “Even when I started coaching that’s mostly been the case. If we were lucky we had two or three kids who were semi into it coming in, but the majority were new. I’m pleased with how they’ve done.”
