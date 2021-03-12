With guidance changing often and without notice, athletic departments have been adapting on the fly all school year. After Westchester County and Section 1 changed guidance on spectators recently — two spectators per senior athlete at home and away games were permitted with school approval — it was the athletes who showed their ability to pivot quickly.
The March 9 guidance from Section 1, which Scarsdale adopted and Edgemont did not, was for high-risk winter sports basketball, ice hockey and wrestling for the remainder of the season, which must end no later than March 14. It began with the March 10 hoops and hockey playoffs.
The Scarsdale boys basketball seniors told their parents to stay home. Instead, Ryan Seibold, Jacob Smith, Levi Ring, Max Roth, Michael Waxman, Jack Scheiner, Jack Fried, Trevor Koch, Charlie Boockvar and Ben Miller each had two friends come cheer them on Wednesday as they opened the Section 1 Southern Westchester Group 1 regional tournament at White Plains High School.
The Raiders believe the “student section” — as compared to the handful of adults White Plains had in the other set of bleachers — helped propel them to the semifinals with a 53-44 win.
“We got off the bus [Tuesday] after our game with New Rochelle and Coach [Joe] Amelio said Section 1 might allow fans and I think it was Jack or Jacob who said, ‘Student section,’” Ring said. “I remember my sophomore year when we played White Plains in the playoffs in the quarterfinals we had a packed gym and it was a crazy environment and everyone was just feeding off that. We hadn’t played in front of our friends in so long. I honestly think that helped us out today, gave us some energy. There were times we went on runs and the student section was a great idea. We’re bringing it back for tomorrow.”
Ring admitted his mom wasn’t thrilled with the idea as the only other game spectators had been allowed at this winter was two spectators each for senior night.
“I was like, ‘Mom, if it makes you feel any better, no other parents are going,’” Ring said. “She understands. She wants what’s best for me, wants me to be happy. They’re watching from home and I’m sure they’re really happy. They’re probably pumped up we got a win. Whatever helps us get our dubs they’ll be happy about.”
On March 4, the Westchester County Department of Health had changed its guidance on spectators saying that all athletes can have two spectators “as long as social distancing can still be accomplished and occupancy is still at 50 percent,” while saying that it’s still up to each venue whether to accept that or have more limited rules.
“We are being consistent with New York State guidance first and foremost,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “We understand that youth sports are family events, and the families of Westchester have been through a lot these past 12 months. We want the family to be included and we want the student athlete to be supported by their families. We feel we can open youth sporting events a bit more and do so safely.”
County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler added, “We understand that parents want to see their children play sports, this is a huge part of our culture and parents should be involved in their children’s lives. As long as social distancing is observed, and masks are worn, we can accomplish both goals — safety and involvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.