After being the lone Scarsdale varsity program not permitted to compete during the 2020-21 school year — wrestling had one outdoor exhibition match — once the cheerleading team got clearance in August for a full competitive experience this school year, including being permitted to practice and compete unmasked, they took full advantage of the opportunity.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, Scarsdale qualified for UCA Nationals, which will be held in Orlando, Florida Feb. 11-13, 2022.
The makeup of this year’s team is unique as there are four seniors and 10 juniors, but as none of the girls competed last year and some of them were part of the gameday team and didn’t do any stunting, to bounce back like this in such quick fashion is a testament to the effort and dedication the girls put in, especially after going from not competing at all to not competing well at sectionals to thriving under the pressure of regionals.
Feeling fully prepared to compete at the Section 1 fall championships in November, the team, despite placing third in Large Schools Small Varsity, didn’t put forth its best routine, coming off the mat disappointed and wondering if they would have what it takes to qualify for UCA Nationals. Instead of going to the regional in Pennsylvania as usual, coach Stacy Monteiro decided the team needed more time and would put all its eggs in one basket at a more competitive regional on Long Island.
Scarsdale placed fifth, just nine points out of first place, and earned a bid to nationals.
The Raiders made the UCA semifinals for the first time in 2008 and while it took a decade to get back there in 2018, the team made it again in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Nationals were delayed to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many teams, including Scarsdale, did not participate.
Sectionals was a wake-up call for the team.
“They were very nervous and they looked like deer in headlights,” coach Stacy Monteiro said. “They looked a little bit out of sorts because they had not hit the mat in so long. I always say that once you get one under your belt the competition gets easier. They learn how to manage their anxiety and their nervousness better. They were very nervous. They did not look like the team we were coaching at practice and it was very evident. After that they knew they needed to get it together.”
After sectionals the real challenge began. Not only in improving their performance in front of judges, but surviving the adversity of a COVID-positive cheerleader, two cases of mono and injuries, which are nothing new even in a typical season. The team never had to shut down, but Monteiro was constantly shuffling and redoing the routine.
“We were hanging on by a thread,” Monteiro said. “I think we did six different routines with different kids in the last two weeks. I had some kids come back three days before regionals. It was a lot of changing, a lot of reorganizing, a lot of patience and effort on everybody’s part, coaches and the kids, and the kids were really great. They did whatever it took in whatever position.”
At regionals there were no falls and a “solid routine,” according to Monteiro. “What they looked like at sectionals compared to regionals you’d think they were two completely different teams,” she said. “After all these months of practicing you get knocked down, you get back up.”
While some of the girls on the team have competed at Nationals for modified and junior varsity, only senior captains Blake Goodman and Lily Kiaei have prior experience of being on the mat and under the spotlight at varsity Nationals.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking because a lot of us don’t know how to compete under that type of pressure that you’re put under and with having all these different teams from all around the country come together it’s definitely a different experience that you don’t have until you get there,” Kiaei said. “It’s definitely a little scary, but I know that we’ll be able to rise to the occasion. We proved this past weekend that we should be there and that we’re worthy and able.”
Turning things around so quickly was no minor feat.
“It was definitely of a mindset switch, which I think really helped us for progressing throughout the season,” Kiaei said. “We definitely learned how it was to feel coming off the mat like it wasn’t our best and realize the amount of work we needed to put in the next few weeks. We knew coming off the mat that something had to change in practice and I think the way we practice really changed. That’s really the reason we were able to succeed at regionals.”
Goodman went to Nationals twice in middle school and twice with varsity, so she’s a real veteran of the experience. She was worried the team would not be ready for this season based on last year’s struggle with the school board voting not to allow the team to compete.
“I really thought we would lose a lot of skill and motivation, in addition to the time we lost,” Goodman said. “It kind of seems like none of that really mattered and we were able to come back. You wouldn’t know we’re a new team based on our dynamic and you wouldn’t know we’ve been off for a year. We did a really good job of knowing we didn’t have that much time to get it together and we used that time well to become a better team.”
The junior class of Sophie Brenner, Isabella Godshall, Eloise Hahn, Halle Jakubowicz, Elena Mantzouris, Audrey O’Hare, Olivia Reich, Noa Shiloach, Michelle Sosner and Flora Zik has stepped up to the plate. “We’ve had the most motivated team definitely of the teams I’ve been on,” Goodman said. “This team really has drive and a really good attitude. All of them coming up from JV together helped with the team dynamic. They were really ready to come together to become a varsity level team.”
Senior Sydney Block didn’t start cheering until the winter of her freshman year when Finegold finally convinced her to try it out. Block was on junior varsity for two years and as a sophomore went to nationals. Last year she cheered on the gameday team with many of the then-seniors, so to be at a point where she’s contributing to a varsity Nationals bid isn’t lost on her.
“Looking at varsity the past years I’ve been doing cheer, it’s very motivating and it just goes to show how hard you have to work to be on varsity,” Block said. “Every single year it changes with people and people get new skills, so your spot is never set, so you really have to work for it. To be on varsity this year it’s definitely a nice accomplishment because I’ve worked very hard for this.”
Block credited the team’s perseverance and bond for its success.
“We’re all family to each other and we work so, so hard and cheer each other on,” she said. “Overall our team has a very good dynamic. We all work very hard together because we all have the same common goal. You do have to focus on what you have to do, but you do have to remember that this is a team sport and you have to be a part of team also.”
Block can think of no better leader for the program than Monteiro, who took the reins in the fall of 2000 and quickly built Scarsdale into an elite team.
“Coach has been handling everything well, especially with all the changes that are going on,” Block said. “I think it’s all about the mindset. We all try to go into practice every day with a really good mindset and a really good attitude because that really helps us. Monte says all the time to come in that way because you’re more likely to perform better.”
Cheerleading is a two-season fall/winter commitment and typically works year-round with spring clinics and to get ready for preseason and camp in August. All of that was still in jeopardy heading into the school year.
“It was sort of nerve-wracking because normally you come into a season and you’re like, ‘Regionals, regionals, regionals,’ and we didn’t know this year,” senior captain Sabrina Finegold said. “That was the most stressful part coming from last year when it was not competing and all these rules, and then we got thrown into it. It was a lot at once.”
Finegold said everything is “more normal” this year, but said that even though the entire team is vaccinated the girls are still taking precautions and wearing masks even when they don’t have to. They have not experienced masks being a safety risk, while they know COVID-19 is.
“All of last year we were fighting for the opportunity to compete and then finally we could,” Finegold said. “We still didn’t think it was real. The week before sectionals we thought they were going to cancel and not let us go. Then just being there and actually doing it was a really good feeling.”
Getting back on the mat in November and December was a dream come true after a nightmare last year.
“Ask any cheerleader and competing is the best part,” Finegold said. “Obviously sectionals didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but regionals there’s a video of us hugging each other and it’s the best moment ever.”
While the cheerleaders put in their best effort last year even knowing they were going to be one of a handful of teams in the section not permitted to compete, the workouts and the dynamic were not the same. The intensity and structure was different than it is now, but the attitude, work ethic and camaraderie were always positive.
With an ever-changing COVID-19 landscape, the cheerleading team hopes it will be able to fly to nationals to compete later this winter. Until then they will train, try to stay healthy and compete each weekend, including hosting their own slightly altered invitational, in January.
“We’re pushing forward as if we’re going and this is our end goal,” Monteiro said.
