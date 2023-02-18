After finally making UCA Nationals semifinals in 2008, it took Scarsdale’s cheerleaders a decade to get back. Since 2018, however, the only year the Raiders didn’t make semis was during COVID-19, giving them a five-year streak of making semifinals in the traditional category.
“The last few years we’ve been consistently making it to semifinals,” coach Stacy Monteiro said. “We’ve been close to finals before. This year was like a two-point differential. We are right there every year. While they had a great performance at semifinals, it’s the level of tumbling and difficulty that needs to be even more advanced.”
This year was even more remarkable for Scarsdale as they not only took the traditional team to nationals, but a game day squad as well.
“It was definitely a lot different than anything any of us had done before because none of us had ever done two routines in one season,” senior Flora Zik said. “For the girls on the traditional team, as well as on the game day team, that meant doing almost double practices every day and kind of having to put your focus in two different spots. I think we all handled it really well and it was a really fun experience for everyone.”
While traditional is a 2.5-minute routine focused on tumbling and stunting, game day is three minutes and is geared toward pumping up the crowd and using props.
“We were all super excited when we made semifinals,” Zik said. “At semifinals we got to hit our routine, which we hadn’t done before at that level. We were all super happy with our performance, even though we didn’t make it to finals.
“Our goal was just to hit zero in both routines, which means having zero deductions. We accomplished this goal in both of our routines, so we’re all very proud of the results.”
During the 2021 season when Scarsdale wasn’t allowed to compete, the squad was split into traditional and game day based on the comfort level of the families. Last year varsity was traditional, junior varsity game day. This year there was no JV, so the entire varsity team was on game day and a select group in traditional.
“It’s a lot more work than we anticipated, but the kids loved it,” Monteiro said. “They really enjoyed it. It was fun for them to get the crowd going. It’s a completely different entity and brings out a different side of competitive cheerleading.”
Monteiro saw her team’s hard work pay off as game day helped the girls prepare for traditional and vice versa.
“It was a lot of work practicewise because you have to make time for both teams, for both routines, for both sets of kids,” Monteiro said. “That was a little bit difficult trying to figure that out. Once the routines were set and it was just cleaning it up, practicing them to get them better and working on the skills they need to perform, which are very different for each routine. Cardiovascular endurance in game day is big — the motions, the dancing — while the level of difficulty of stunting is less.”
Every year the competition at nationals gets bigger and better, so the challenge is always to keep up with the latest trends.
“The competition increases every year,” Monteiro said. “We used to have two prelim groups, A and B, and this year it was A, B, C, D, E and F. You’re up against your preliminary round and then they start combining. The level of difficulty and tumbling increases every year. It’s just trying to keep with the new stunts, the creativity, if the score sheets change, the level of difficulty. Sometimes you have injuries. We had a lot of illnesses this year. It’s just trying to stay consistent with the routine two seasons in a row.”
Scarsdale’s team features 14 seniors: Cecilia Aulisi, Sophie Brenner, Isabella Godshall, Ella Hahn, Halle Jakubowicz, Elena Mantzouris, Amanda Messerle, Audrey O’Hare, Olivia Reich, Noa Shiloach, Michelle Sosner, Mia Vatanapradit, Yasmin Wiesenfeld and Zik.
“They are an absolutely wonderful group of girls to coach,” Monteiro said. “They are humble, they are respectful, they are hard-working, they are team players, they are supportive of one another. We’re going to miss them. They’re a really tight-knit group of girls, they’re all friends, a lot of them have been cheering for years and years together. This is probably, in my 23 years of coaching, the biggest group of seniors. It’s going to be a big hit to the program.”
Zik has been with the cheerleading program since first grade, and many of her teammates were with her in elementary school.
“It was kind of surreal having it be our last year together,” Zik said. “It’s a team of 14 seniors out of 20 cheerleaders, so it’s going to be a big difference for the program when everyone leaves. I’m really thankful and happy we got to end our season on such a high note.”
The senior class leaves behind six young returners, who will set the tone for the program going forward.
“We had two freshmen fliers on our traditional team and a couple more freshmen and a sophomore and a junior in the program,” Zik said. “Something we kind of tried to teach them throughout the season was just the idea of teamwork and not letting any challenge stop you. Even if a stunt’s not working out or you’re having a bad practice it’s about not letting it affect you because it will all be worth it at the end.”
Scarsdale will compete in the Section 1 Championships on Feb. 26, so after nationals they were back to work.
“Their routine is nice and clean and solid and they’re super confident in what they have, so we’re not upgrading at this point,” Monteiro said.
