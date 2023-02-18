SHS cheer nationals 2023 photo

The Scarsdale cheerleaders varsity gameday squad competed at nationals for the first time this month.

 Contributed Photo

After finally making UCA Nationals semifinals in 2008, it took Scarsdale’s cheerleaders a decade to get back. Since 2018, however, the only year the Raiders didn’t make semis was during COVID-19, giving them a five-year streak of making semifinals in the traditional category.

“The last few years we’ve been consistently making it to semifinals,” coach Stacy Monteiro said. “We’ve been close to finals before. This year was like a two-point differential. We are right there every year. While they had a great performance at semifinals, it’s the level of tumbling and difficulty that needs to be even more advanced.”

