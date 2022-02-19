Injuries and illness are usually the major challenges faced by the Scarsdale cheerleading team. After not being permitted to compete last school year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Raiders had a normal fall and winter this school year until the Omicron variant led to a school ban on overnight travel following the holiday break in December. Scarsdale’s return to UCA Nationals in February was now in jeopardy.
Coach Stacy Monteiro had her team spring into action once again. Like they had last school year, team members advocated for themselves. This time senior captains Blake Goodman, Sabrina Finegold and Lily Kiaei wrote a letter to the district and met with athletic director Ray Pappalardi, principal Ken Bonamo and superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman to plead their case.
After Monteiro had canceled flights, she was able to book them once again as the administration reversed its decision in the nick of time a few weeks before nationals, though it was required that every student travel with a parent or guardian, adding another layer as not many parents had planned to attend. Monteiro had to come up with a COVID-19 protocol plan, in addition to webinars and training from UCA and Disney, which had their own strict rules in place.
“This was the most trying, grueling, exhausting process with COVID and everything being so last minute,” Monteiro said. “My coaching staff was going to do whatever we could to make this happen and the parents were all on board, which was helpful. The school and Ray and [assistant athletic director] Joe [DeCrescenzo] were very supportive as well. Everybody really chipped in to make this trip happen and to be very special for the kids.”
After a rough two years, the cheerleaders were given a great opportunity.
“They work really hard and have great work ethic, they’re like a family with their camaraderie and with their personalities in general they really are a pleasure to coach,” Monteiro said. “After what happened last year with COVID they were just so excited to be at practice even though they weren’t allowed to compete. No matter what the situation has been, they really put their best foot forward.”
Competing at nationals in the Small Varsity Division 1 category, Scarsdale had a phenomenal performance in the preliminary round. Monteiro said they were “absolutely amazing,” taking fourth of 18 teams in their heat, of which there were five in their division.
“It was their best performance by far all year long,” she said. “They were strong, they were together, they were loud, they hit a solid routine. What we asked them to do out on that mat, they went above and beyond.”
Scarsdale wasn’t as crisp in the semifinal round and was unable to advance.
“Semifinals they still had a strong performance, but they had a couple of little bobbles and a minor fall in the pyramid,” Monteiro said. “It wasn’t anything major, but once you start getting farther against teams from all over the country every little bit counts. You can’t give up any 10ths. Those little mishaps dropped us a lot. If we had the score we had in prelims and did that the next day we might have gone on to the next round.”
Scarsdale was excited to see the junior varsity team take third place in the game day category.
This was Monteiro’s 19th trip to nationals with Scarsdale and the team is still in search of its first finals appearance. “The last three of four years have been consistent with us getting to semifinals, which is good,” she said. “We hope to continue on this path. They know we can do this.”
Scarsdale first made semifinals in 2008 but didn’t get back again until 2018.
With all the team has been through for two years, Monteiro was proud to see a confident team walk out onto the mat at nationals, and knows they have another shot to compete at sectionals at Mahopac this weekend.
“We’d been working them really hard because this trip was not easy for everybody,” she said. “We said if your coaches are bending over backwards, your parents are bending over backwards, the district is bending over backwards, we needed to work as hard as we could until the day we got on that plane. They did that.”
