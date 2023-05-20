Thirty-seven rowers from the Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA) team earned medals at the New York State High School Rowing Championship May 13 and 14 at Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs, and 23 qualified for the USRowing Youth National Championships.
“Overall, performances were pretty strong for the group,” PCRA head coach Reid Johnson said.
PCRA had two first-place finishes, three runner-up finishes and one third-place finish to qualify six boats for nationals.
• Girls Varsity 4+ Petit Final: first place, 5:47.005 (4: Kate Dicker, 3: Chinny Njoku, 2: Emerson Cassidy, 1: Elizabeth Johnson, c: Scarsdale’s Alex Israel)
• Girls Junior/U17 4+: first place, 5:38.007 (4: Juliet Hutton, 3: Meredith Cullen, 2: Sarah Rotenberg, 1: Nellie Koonce, c: Lila Resnick)
• Girls Varsity 1x Petit Final: second place, 6:29.883 (1: Kate Dicker)
• Boys Novice 8+: second place, 5:13.453 (Scarsdale’s Reid Armas, Scarsdale’s Matt Bochner, Edgemont’s Kareem Nasr, Lucas Acosta, Lorenzo Cohen, Scarsdale’s Tavish MacMillan, Stefan Markovic, Scarsdale’s Oliver Bandsma, Scarsdale’s Alex Sharp)
• Boys Varsity 8+: second place, 4:32.348 (8: Joseph Cutaia, 7: Max Purcea, 6: Seamas Ruiseal, 5: John Wilson, 4: Jon Mayer, 3: Tim Lockwood, 2: Charlie Gottfried, 1: Brendan Wallace, c: Owen Wallace)
• Boys 2nd Varsity 8+: third place, 4:49.430 (Justin Cohen, Aditya Singh, Scarsdale’s Ian Zhou, James Kolodner, Ian McCloskey, Scarsdale’s Veeran Dhaliwal, Colin Gilder, Christian Corcione, Jesse Fisher).
The success in the Boys Novice 8 boat showed Coach Johnson a sign that there “is a good group of young athletes coming through the boys [program], and they will be contributing to our team very soon.”
Though there was a lot of success across the board at states, the weekend wasn’t without its challenges. One major, unexpected challenge was the Girls Junior 8 boat needing a fill-in coxswain. Still, the boat has improved a lot, especially over the past two weeks.
“The coxswain not being there definitely set us back, but we still have lots of room for improvement,” sophomore Claudia Kuhse said. “We definitely need to work on our strength and coordination to help us move faster.”
Scarsdale juniors Zhou and Dhaliwal were in the Boys 2nd Varsity 8+ boat, which had three rowers changed days before the race. Despite the last-minute changes, Dhaliwal views the team’s performance as a “big step forward, as we are doing much better than we were doing just a couple of weeks ago.”
Having qualified for nationals, the rowers now have “a lot more time to prepare for nationals,” Dhaliwal said. This will allow Dhaliwal and his boatmates to “get better at rowing together and developing better team chemistry.”
With nationals a few weeks away, Coach Johnson is going to stick to what has been working thus far. “We are just going to continue what we [have been] doing,” he said. “We will make some small tweaks based on the races this season, [but] we have really liked what we have been doing at practice, and we are just going to continue [that]. We are just going to continue to work on our strengths and try to improve upon our weaknesses.”
For Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff, the strategy for a race revolves around “trying to be fast off the start, showing speed in the middle of the course to put ourselves in a good position for the last 200-300 meters of the race.”
This weekend, Scarsdale will send rowers to the Stotesbury Cup to represent the Raiders. “[The Stotesbury Cup] is exciting because it’s solely high schools,” Kuhse said. “No one is there from PCRA or other rowing clubs. It’s going to be exciting to get to [officially] represent the Raiders. I hope we can make it to the semifinals and do better than we did last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.