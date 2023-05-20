Crew box 5-19 issue

Thirty-seven rowers from the Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA) team earned medals at the New York State High School Rowing Championship May 13 and 14 at Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs, and 23 qualified for the USRowing Youth National Championships.

“Overall, performances were pretty strong for the group,” PCRA head coach Reid Johnson said.

