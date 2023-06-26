shs crew Boys2V8.jpg

The Pelham Community Rowing Association’s 2nd Varsity 8+ boat featured Scarsdale’s Ian Zhou and Veeran Dhaliwal.

 Courtesy PCRA

Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA) sent three boats to compete in the USRowing Youth National Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, from June 8-11, the boys’ 1st Varsity 8+, boys’ 2nd Varsity 8+ and girls’ U17 4+.

The three boats qualified for nationals by placing top three in the New York State High School Rowing Championship on May 13 and 14 at Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs. The girls’ U17 4+ won (5:38.007), the boys’ 1st Varsity 8+ placed second (4:32.348) and the boys’ 2nd Varsity 8+ placed third (4:49.430).

