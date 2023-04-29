Scarsdale Rowers photo

PCRA’s novice boys 4+ boat took second in their flight at the Mercer Sprints April 22-23. Scarsdale’s Reid Armas is on the far left, Scarsdale’s Matthew Bochner the far right.

 Courtesy PCRA

Eleven crews from the Pelham Community Rowing Association’s youth program kicked off the spring competition season at the Mercer Sprints in New Jersey last weekend with solid results. Scarsdale’s rowers were part of some standout performances.

“I think top to bottom this was a productive first big regatta weekend,” coach Reid Johnson said. “We’re looking to become more competitive, continue to get faster and see where we stack up moving forward.”

