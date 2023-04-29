Eleven crews from the Pelham Community Rowing Association’s youth program kicked off the spring competition season at the Mercer Sprints in New Jersey last weekend with solid results. Scarsdale’s rowers were part of some standout performances.
“I think top to bottom this was a productive first big regatta weekend,” coach Reid Johnson said. “We’re looking to become more competitive, continue to get faster and see where we stack up moving forward.”
PCRA got back on the water for the spring season on March 6 and held a preseason scrimmage on April 1 against Montclair from New Jersey. The home meet in Pelham against a competitive team was just what the team needed to get started after spending so much time rowing indoors. It also gave the coaches a sense of the team’s personnel.
“The coaches have been trying different combinations of athletes to see what groups work well together, what boats are going fast,” Johnson said. “We do a lot of race rehearsal in practice, spending time on the rowing machine, getting really fit. It’s three, four weeks of that and then once the boats are more settled it’s just kind of again getting them blended and really figuring out the best strategies they can use on race day.”
The team only has five regattas on the season, so each race counts. Getting out there for Mercer was the first test.
“As coaches we always hope for the best and we always think very highly of our crew, but until you race other teams you don’t really know how fast you are,” Johnson said. “For myself and my coaching staff we feel like our preparation and our practice routines are really strong and solid, but there’s always a bit of uncertainty going in because you can’t really judge your crews’ speed until they face off against other really good programs. I think there’s some nerves, some anticipation and it’s exciting to get out there. These regatta weekends are really action-packed and it’s great to be a part of it.”
At Mercer, the boys varsity 8+ boats were successful. The first boat had a tough start on the first day, but rebounded well in the B final.
“They’re a really good bunch and they had a really strong fall season where they finished 11th at the Head of the Charles in Boston, which is our fall season’s premier national level regatta, so they’re really looking this spring to build off that from the fall,” Johnson said. “They had a bit of a disappointing heat on Saturday and they turned around on Sunday where they raced in the B final, but they put up a really fast time of 5:58. If you’re under six minutes in the boys varsity 8 category you’re on the right track to being fast. That was really positive.”
The second boat made the A finals, taking third, and featured Scarsdale’s Christian Maganas, Veeran Dhaliwal and Ian Zhou.
“The boys second varsity eight had a really good heat on Saturday, where they advanced to the A final on Sunday with the top six crews,” Johnson said. “While it wasn’t a huge surprise that they advanced to the A final, it was also the first time they’ve done that, so it was awesome.”
The girls varsity 8+ had a strong heat the first day and made the A finals, taking sixth on Sunday.
The 8s are the team’s main focus of most regattas. “That’s kind of the gold standard for rowing in the U.S.,” Johnson said. “I’d say it’s seen as the fastest event and typically how a lot of programs get judged, how fast their 8s are.”
The boys novice 4+ took second in its flight to take home a silver medal. That crew featured Scarsdale’s Matthew Bochner and Reid Armas, the coxswain.
After a grueling weekend of racing, the team returned this week to work on their form and endurance to continue building. Johnson said preparation in practice is key.
“I think it’s the coaches and the athletes really working together to keep our focus on that day-by-day mindset,” Johnson said. “How effective are we at each practice Monday through Friday so that when we get to these regattas, which there aren’t that many of relative to our training and practice hours, the athletes are as prepared as they can be?”
Strategy and learning from past races are also important in growing as rowers, so the lines of communication are open between athletes and coaches.
“Those conversations inform our training session for the week,” Johnson said. “The other piece is the conversations we’re having off the water both before and after practice. We try to keep it at a one-day-at-a-time mentality. We always preach to the kids how we do everything is how we do everything. It’s not super useful for us to focus on what other teams are doing. That’s also a big part of our preparation in making sure they get the most out of their racing experience, just to stay internal and really focus on us and continue to practice super hard really well each day.”
The team travels to Saratoga Springs for the Saratoga Invitational and the second weekend of May they head back there for the New York State Championships, where they hope for top three finishes to qualify for USRowing Nationals in Sarasota, Florida, in June.
“I think this weekend for us was a good indication of where we thought we were,” Johnson said. “We’re very competitive, we’re fast, we’re right there with a lot of the other top programs, but what I can say definitively is myself, my coaches and our athletes want to go faster, so we’re working on that right now.”
Mercer Sprints roundup
Men’s Novice 8+: fifth in flight 7:41.7.98 (8: Lucas Acosta, 7: Stefan Markovic, 6: Scarsdale’s Oliver Bandsma, 5: Scarsdale’s Tavish MacMillan, 4: Henry Wallace, 1: Austin Reilly, c: Lion Manz)
Women’s Novice 4+: fourth in flight 10:17.385 (4: Gabriella Rosen, 3: Lila Resnick, 2: Scarsdale’s Emily Sako, c: Scarsdale’s Alexandra Israel)
Men’s Novice 4+: second in flight 7:41.678 by 6.699 seconds (4: Scarsdale’s Matthew Bochner, 3: Alexander Sharp, 2: Kareem Nasr, 1: Lorenzo Cohen, c: Scarsdale’s Reid Armas)
Men’s Novice 4x: fourth in flight 8:53.774 (4: Stefan Markovic, 3: Austin Reilly, 1: Lion Manz)
Women’s 2nd Varsity 8+: sixth in flight 8:40.276 (8: Scarsdale’s Brooke Goldstein, 6: Scarsdale’s Claudia Kuhse, 5: Agnes Shillue, 4: Sophia Ikiri, 3: Elizabeth Koff, 1: Scarsdale’s Clara Bartalos)
Men’s 2nd Varsity 8+: second in heat in 3:39.680, sixth in finals in 6:29.090 (8: Aditya Singh, 7: Scarsdale’s Ian Zhou, 6: Scarsdale’s Veeran Dhaliwal, 5: Ian McCloskey, 4: Charles Gottfried, 3: Colin Gilder, 2: Scarsdale’s Christian Maganas, 1: Max Logan, c: Justin Cohen)
Women’s Varsity 8+: won heat in 4:02.925, sixth in finals 7:04.790 (8: Kate Dicker, 7: Chinemere Njoku, 6: Emerson Cassidy, 5: Meredith Cullen, 4: Juliet Hutton, 2: Sarah Rotenberg, 1: Catherine Koonce, c: Lila Resnick)
Men’s Varsity 8+: fourth in heat in 3:21.242, third in B finals in 5:58.158 (8: James Kolodner, 7: Maximilian Purcea, 6: John Wilson, 5: Jonathan Mayer, 4: Timothy Lockwood, 3: Seamas Ruiseal, 2: Brendan Wallace, 1: Owen Wallace, c: Joseph Cutaia)
Women’s U17 4+: fifth in heat in 3:51.750 (4: Juliet Hutton, 3: Catherine Koonce, 2: Sarah Rotenberg, 1: Meredith Cullen, c: Lila Resnick)
Men’s Varsity 4+: fifth in heat in 4:01.492 (4: Christian Corcione, 3: Jesse Fisher, 2: Scarsdale’s Christian Maganas, 1: Christopher Powell, c: Aaron Kustin-Salee)
Women’s Varsity 2-: fifth in flight in 8:44.928 (2: Chinemere Njoku, 1: Emerson Cassidy)
