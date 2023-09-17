The first invitational of the cross-country season is always a good time to assess a team, get a taste of at least some of the competition and see where a runner or team needs to focus some of its energy going forward. At the Somers Big Red Invitational on Sept. 9, the Scarsdale Raider girls’ and boys’ teams set the bar high between individual and team performances despite only featuring one senior between them.

CC Sc Rachel Rakower 1.jpg
Rachel Rakower

The girls placed third, the boys fourth in Division 1 at Somers, on a hot day and a rapidly deteriorating course as the day went on following a week of rain.

CC Sc Tara Bamji.jpg
Tara Bamji
CC Sc Nate Lynch.jpg
Nate Lynch
CC Sc Lily Streicher Zoe Dichter.jpg
Lilly Streicher and Zoe Dichter
CC Sc Jack Sherman.jpg
Jack Sherman

