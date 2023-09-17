The first invitational of the cross-country season is always a good time to assess a team, get a taste of at least some of the competition and see where a runner or team needs to focus some of its energy going forward. At the Somers Big Red Invitational on Sept. 9, the Scarsdale Raider girls’ and boys’ teams set the bar high between individual and team performances despite only featuring one senior between them.
The girls placed third, the boys fourth in Division 1 at Somers, on a hot day and a rapidly deteriorating course as the day went on following a week of rain.
“It is true that you’re learning something about people’s preparation, but everybody has to start somewhere,” assistant coach Doug Rose said. “At least in part what the sport’s about is taking people from where they start to how far can we go? I think we had a solid start both with the girls and the boys. Both teams are relatively young.
“We’re still in this great place where we’re competitive with teams with a team that’s going to look pretty much the same for the foreseeable future. With a younger team to finish for the girls in the top three and the boys in the top four, it’s certainly a strong first effort.”
The girls were led by sophomore Rachel Rakower, the boys by junior Rishi Shadaksharappa, who were both in the top 10 in the merge.
“We had a really good No. 1 in both cases, good by any standard, but also a good start for each of them,” Rose said. “Those aren’t new names to any of us — we certainly expected them to be our top runners on the day. They both worked hard and it certainly showed.”
The girls placed third with 56 points behind Arlington and Columbia. Harrison (150), White Plains (153), Fox Lane (160) and Mahopac (229) followed.
Rakower was runner-up to Columbia’s Shea Fajen, 20:33.8-20:41.3. Junior Lilly Streicher took seventh in 22:18.6, junior Zoe Dichter 11th in 23:07.8, freshman Tara Bamji 15th in 23:30.6, junior Savannah Rosen 21st in 24:04.2 to round out the scoring five. Sophomore Maria Roberts took 24th in 24:49.4, sophomore Taryn Casey 28th in 25:51.5 for the top seven.
Junior Elliot Eisenberg placed 40th in 27:10.6, junior Elizabeth Sanchez 51st in 28:26.6, junior Eloise Schiamberg 56th in 28:56.8, junior Charlotte Bellew 58th in 29:08.9, sophomore Olivia Abramowitz 61st in 29:19.0. There were 87 runners in the race.
The girls were sixth of 27 in the merge with 186 points behind Somers (66), Arlington (157), Columbia (161), John Jay-Cross River (163) and Eastchester (186, tied broken with Scarsdale and sixth runner) with Rakower in ninth place of 285 runners.
For the boys, Arlington won with 47 points, followed by Fox Lane 92, Columbia 104, Scarsdale 108, New Rochelle 110, Horace Greeley 118, White Plains 144, Lakeland/Panas 238, Harrison 279, Ossining 296, Mahopac 307.
Shadaksharappa placed sixth in 17:05.9, junior Jack Sherman 10th in 17:28.60. Sophomore Nate Lynch placed 28th in 18:46.90, sophomore Jack Sheridan 29th in 19:01.50, sophomore Charles Rich 35th in 19:30.90 for the scoring five. Freshman Oliver Tetlock and junior Theo Kingsbury rounded out the varsity seven in 37th/19:34.60 and 50th/20:24.50, respectively.
Sophomore Philip Chadie was 51st in 20:27.50, senior Joning Wang 53rd in 20:39.00, junior Benjamin Weiner 60th in 21:05.00, sophomore Matthew Hirsch 62nd in 21:05.70, junior Leo Hyunh 106th in 22:50.00, junior Max Marcus 119th in 23:23.20, junior Faris Amin 136th in 24:52.80, sophomore Theodore Bryson 139th in 24:57.80, junior Kyler Zou 157th in 26:14.90 and sophomore Sam Keyser 192nd out of 195 in 34:45.30.
In the merge, the boys placed eighth of 32 teams — Arlington 104, Haddam Killingworth 153, Fox Lane 235, Briarcliff 247, Bronxville 261, Brewster 264, Columbia 276, Scarsdale 281 — with Shadaksharappa in eighth place overall of 585 runners.
Rose was pleased to see a variety of different young runners have strong races to contribute to the scoring. Sherman is brand new to cross-country, using his success from the spring and learning about the longer distance and running with a pack. “It was definitely a successful day for him,” Rose said.
Streicher worked hard over the summer and Rose wasn’t surprised to see her toward the top. “She ran a great race and finished seventh in the division, such a positive result,” Rose said.
Bamji was not far behind veteran Dichter as a freshman.
“It’s fun to see a freshman who is top five on a team that will do well this season,” Rose said. “It’s great to see young kids on both sides as part of the nucleus. I’m positive it’s going to be a strong season.”
Rose credits captains Streicher, senior Sydney Geringer, Amin, Shadaksharappa and Wang for their leadership.
“We have a really nice group of kids,” he said. “I think they are happy to be teammates with each other. We stress the team piece all the time.”
After adjusting well for her freshman season last fall, Rakower is getting used to the seniors she ran with last year not being there with her and enjoying meeting and working with her new teammates.
Some of the runners got together for summer workouts, but once preseason started and everyone showed up the fun began. Then the instant success was a major bonus that came from the hard offseason work.
“I’m really excited by some of the changes that might happen because as new people come in it’s new faces you can run with, you can push yourself to race with and especially when some people aren’t on the team anymore then you can find new people to push yourself against,” Rakower said. “I do think we have a really great team this year. We demonstrated it Saturday in conditions that weren’t that great. It was hot, it was humid — it was not the ideal weather to be running the first time. Everybody stepped up to the challenge and did a good job.”
For Streicher the competitive atmosphere of an invitational came at the right time.
“Individually I think I had a very good race,” she said. “I’m very happy with how I did. It’s a great way to start off the season. As a team we have a great starting point. We all came together. People were racing together as packs, so I think it was really good. We all worked as a team during the race, which really helped us. I think we’re going to be a good and strong team this season, so I’m excited.”
Wang loves the community and enjoys being a captain. Even when he doesn’t have his best race — as he said was the case at Somers — he can still have a positive impact on the team by leading stretches and making sure everyone feels comfortable and welcome. “I’m very happy, I’m happy to work with the other captains to make the team a better place for everyone to be,” he said.
Even though the race was not “to my standards due to the heat,” Wang credited his teammates with picking him up and forcing him to persevere.
“Running with teammates during the race is one of the things that helped me,” he said. “I was with Theo and Phillip and they helped me along. I was also running with Jack Sheridan, who finished in front of me and Oliver in the beginning. That was our plan, but they were able to push the pace and move up. I wasn’t able to catch up to them because the heat made me very weak.”
Shadaksharappa worked hard with his runner friends to prepare for the season.
“I’m really happy with the result, not only my result, but with the team,” he said. “A few people struggled, but in the end we placed pretty high. For me I think I did great for the conditions. Even without the conditions a 17:05 is a pretty strong time to start the season with. That’s a 40-second PR from last season on that course, so I was really happy with that.”
Having Sheridan on the team gives Shadaksharappa a tough workout partner.
“This early in the season I need someone to push me and he needs someone to push him,” Shadaksharappa said. “Just seeing him come out of the woods really close to me is just a testament to how much the team has grown.
“We’re going to do a hill workout and usually I’d be alone in these types of workouts. Now Jack — he has more speed than me, so he’s more of an 800 runner — in these workouts he pushes me to my potential and that makes both of us stronger.”
Shadaksharappa wants to see runners make states and Streicher said staying healthy and continuing the team vibe are keys to the team’s success.
“We have to push each other during our runs and workouts so we keep improving as a group,” Streicher said. “You can’t just win off one person — you all have to be strong.”
