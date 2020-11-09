Having run cross-country and track since seventh grade, Scarsdale senior Alexa Doyle never imagined she’d have a season where she didn’t compete for her school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring season of her junior year was canceled, the status of this so far successful fall season was in question for months and now everyone is wondering what will happen this winter and beyond.
“It was definitely different,” Doyle said of the spring. “I love running with the people on my team, so I found it tough to run on my own all the time. It just shows how encouraging being on a team is.”
At the midway mark of the late-starting, shortened cross-country season, Doyle and her teammates have adapted to the new guidelines and procedures involved in running.
“The races are still kind of similar in the way they work,” she said. “You have to wear a mask for the beginning of the race and once it spreads out a bit you’re able to take it off. We haven’t been able to go to any big meets with a bunch of teams, which was definitely a great part of cross-country, but they’ve definitely been working very hard to give us the most normal season we can get.”
Captain Doyle is the lone senior among the starting varsity seven, running with junior captains Natalyn Kapner and Lizzy Hurshman, junior Eliana Zitrin and sophomores Alexandra Simon and Alison Scheffler, all locks to be in the lineup.
“I have such great teammates,” Doyle said. “They’re very supportive and they’ve become some of my closest friends since they’ve been on the team… Everyone on the team has been very encouraging. Being the lone senior is not something I think about.”
Scarsdale’s girls won a three-team meet at Iona Prep, topped Mamaroneck in a dual meet with a 1-2-3 finish by Simon, Kapner and Doyle, and lost narrowly to Ursuline at the league meet.
“Our girls won two meets and we lost the league by a few points, which has been a pretty historic pattern,” Doyle said. “We’ve had trouble because we lost a few runners last year. That’s been our biggest thing. I think the team has a lot of promise with a lot of great people who joined the team this year for the first time when other sports got canceled and they wanted something to do. They give me a lot of hope for the future.”
With 5 of 7 runners counting in team scoring, depth certainly helps to push the top runners. Coach Rich Clark likes what he sees so far about halfway through the season.
“If five and six could just move up a little bit we’d be real solid with the girls,” Clark said. “We beat Mamaroneck with the top three girls. I told them if they were running together and stay together you can’t possibly lose a dual meet if you come in 1-2-3. And we did. We don’t have the up-and-coming like we do the boys this year, but the girls may surprise us.”
While many of the girls are veterans, the boys are senior-heavy, older and are coming off a Westchester County championship last fall. Three of the top runners, senior captains Jake Coleman and Alexandre Friedman and junior captain Simon Bandsma attended a monthlong running camp in Colorado in July for the second straight year, along with much-improved sophomore Zacharie Friedman.
“It got us into really good shape going into the fall,” Alexandre Friedman said. “It’s a lot of tempo work at high altitude, so it gets your body to use oxygen a lot more efficiently so we can handle those real hard races where your body is telling you to slow down. Your body works more efficiently and it doesn’t need as much oxygen as you go faster and it’s pretty much the main benefit of what we were getting.”
Those workouts help keep the weekly mileage down in the 50s as opposed to getting the same benefit of 70 miles closer to sea level. “You get more bang for your buck and it reduces injuries,” Friedman said.
With other varsity runners Mark Gibney, a junior, and seniors Andrew Broom and Shan Daniel, the foursome has been off to a strong start, as many team members also worked hard over the summer.
“Average timewise I think we’re outperforming what we thought we would do,” Friedman said. “We didn’t think we’d be quite as fast as we are, but we’ve got to work on speed a little bit. Coach Clark will have us doing that because the last minute of the race we’ve been getting outkicked by a lot of the other teams. Once we start our speed training we’re going to have a really good chance to beat any team in the section.”
The Raiders lost to Mamaroneck in a dual meet and at the league meet, but the boys hope to have another shot or two at their rival.
“The boys know Mamaroneck is their only foe in the league and county, if we have one, and certainly in their section,” Clark said. “The boys won the county last year by beating Mamaroneck, but they got a new guy from California who came last year and is a really solid runner.”
The top three can improve greatly in a short time since they already have the tools to succeed.
“On the boys team there’s no more solid a runner than Jake Coleman,” Clark said. “He led Mamaroneck all the way and they only beat him by about a second and a half because they all ganged up on him. Alex starts a little slow and I’ve told him to pick it up a bit, but he’s solid, too. Simon has gained some muscle over the summer from lifting. He’s just got to use that muscle.”
Freshmen Quinton Moats and Joning Wang are the team’s up-and-comers, and Daniel is a first-year cross-country runner who shows promise as a senior.
“He’s one of my stellar runners for indoor and outdoor but last indoor with just a few weeks to go he got hurt and then the bombshell with the COVID in spring and he couldn’t train,” Clark said. “He wants to run in college, so he did his own training to run an 800 down at the Armory. Now he’s doing his first cross-country season and he’s really liking it. He only has a couple of races under his belt and he hasn’t complained — in fact he said he likes it. He might be up there in the top five.”
As a program the numbers are down overall for the boys and girls.
“We’re at 58 and normally we’re double that,” Clark said. “I think kids are sick of fighting the cohorts at first and the time commitment. They’re stressed with this new schedule and they’re up later at night doing work.”
Clark has been working with the veteran boys, Doug Rose the veteran girls, Chris Mullen the younger and less experienced runners. It’s been a positive system this season.
“It’s actually been working very well,” Doyle said. “We’re able to have quick and efficient runs and get in and out without wandering around and taking up a lot of time, which is good because everyone’s schedule has been so different this year. I have a great relationship with all the coaches and I think of them all as my coaches.”
Clark believes the setup helps streamline things. “I’m the head coach and I meet each group, but Doug is very good, he’s coached a long time and his daughters ran,” Clark said. “I trust him immensely. With the young kids Chris has got a very gentle touch. He does freshman hockey, so he’s good for these new kids.”
Like other teams, the cross-country schedule is in constant flux, but Clark hopes to see a county race and a sectional race.
“It’s that unsettling feeling that we won’t practice one day or if someone on the team gets it the whole cohort is out,” Clark said. “It’s just tough on the kids. It’s tough on the coaches, but I just care about the kids. For some of them it’s their last season with me and it’s tough for them.”
The Raiders aren’t letting the weather get in their way as they are used to running in cold, rain and snow between cross-country and winter track practices.
“The kids are durable,” Clark said. “I like it. They don’t complain much. We had a workout in the rain and they asked to go longer and do 30 minutes on the track, but they ran hard for 20 minutes and I said, ‘No.’ They were happy with that. They all did it well in the rain. They’re very mature kids.”
Friedman just wants to race. “We’ve all just been really hungry to race because we’ve been training for so long ever since winter track through spring and summer with no meets,” he said. “We’re all hungry to get out there and do the best we can.”
With so much uncertainty, Doyle said, “I’ve been running every meet like it’s my last.”
