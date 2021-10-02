Scarsdale competed at White Plains’ Fred Gressler Memorial Run on Saturday, Sept. 25. The course is infamously hilly, including the wall, an incredibly steep and difficult hill that varsity runners must face twice.
Once again, the girls continued to dominate, securing a first-place team finish in the Varsity 1 race and an average team time of 22:02. They posted 39 team points, blowing away second-place Clarkstown North (81 points). The Raiders also won the junior varsity and freshman races.
“The first two meets of the season the girls placed second behind some of the top teams in our area,” Scarsdale cross-country coach Vincent Modafferi said. “It is nice for them to finally get the win but to do it in all three divisions is something special. We have had different girls contributing to varsity each week, which is why I think we had the success we did at Gressler.”
Leading the varsity team was senior Natalyn Kapner, who ran another amazing race, finishing in 21:00.3, a fourth-place finish in a field of 57. Kapner has finished in fourth place for all three of her races this season.
Right behind Kapner was fellow senior Elizabeth Hurshman in fifth (21:24.8). Junior Alexandra Simon (22:06.2) and senior Eliana Zitrin (22:17.6) came in seventh and eighth, respectively. Freshman Eva Gibney ran the race of her life, coming in an incredible 15th place for her varsity debut. Senior Anna Schwartz finished in 18th while freshman Zoe Dichter ran a strong 24th place.
Scarsdale’s boys had several impressive performances and finished third of eight teams in the Varsity 1 race. Senior Mark Gibney once again led the team with a fifth-place finish in 17:50.9. Senior Jordan Cascade ran a great race finishing in 19:22.9 and 14th place. Three placements behind him was senior Simon Bandsma (19:27.4). Freshman Rishi Shadaksharappa ran his varsity debut, coming in fourth on the team and 21st place. Directly behind him were senior Spencer Krivo and freshman Benjamin Seigel, who also ran his varsity debut. Junior Oliver Hong was Scarsdale’s seventh runner, coming in 26th.
The Raiders will next compete at Byram Hills’ Bobcat Run on Oct. 2.
Edgemont also competed in the Gressler Memorial Run with Sarah Hu leading the girls team with a ninth-place finish (22:49.8) in the Varsity 2 race.
Marisa Niedzielska was 20th in 24:11.5. Nandini Singh took 30th and Julia Hu was 33rd for the girls, who placed eighth as a squad.
Leading the sixth-place Panthers’ boys squad was Kazusato Araki, who finished 29th (20:15.2) in Varsity 2. Tyler Shelton was 34th.
