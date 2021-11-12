One look around on a beautiful sunny day and you could tell that this day meant a lot to all the cross-country runners competing in the Section 1 Championships Saturday, Nov. 6, at Bowdoin Park.
Every cross-country runner knows what it means to compete at Bowdoin Park. Last year they did not get the chance due to the COVID pandemic, so to be back at Bowdoin on a spectacular fall day with perfect conditions, one could tell by their smiling, sun-drenched faces that they were just happy to be there.
“Today, the conditions were awesome. It’s around 50 degrees, no mud, no wind at all — a very healthy day for a race. I felt great,” Scarsdale senior captain Mark Gibney said. “It’s a course we all run so often that we memorize every turn. It’s the final race of the season. For the seniors, it’s the final race of our high school careers, so finishing here on a day like today, especially after missing it last year, this is like a final testament to why this is such a great sport and a great team to be a part of. This meant so much and it felt great.”
Gibney was not the only senior creating a lasting memory to finish off their high school career. Senior captain Elizabeth Hurshman helped lead the Scarsdale girls team to a fourth-place finish in the Class A championship race.
“It was amazing weather, a perfect day for a race,” Hurshman said. “I’ve run this course a bunch of times so going in I was able to visualize everything on the course. I just wanted to have a good last race here so I could remember my cross-country career in a really good light.”
A good light was provided for all the runners without a cloud in the sky all day long. First on the course were the girls varsity races with the Scarsdale girls competing in the Class A race.
Junior Alexandra Simon led the way for the Raiders as she finished 19th overall, crossing the finish line at 21:15.5. As a team, Scarsdale finished fourth overall with 126 points, just one point behind third-place finisher Ursuline at 125. Suffern claimed the team title with North Rockland in second.
“I ran a new [personal record] on this course and I feel great,” Simon said. “It was the perfect day, perfect weather, everything about today just felt great. My coach put a lot of faith in me and told me that if I stuck with certain girls I would do well and I did that and it was a good race.”
Hurshman was not far behind as she finished 24th at 21:29.4, and fellow senior captain Natalyn Kapner was 27th with a time of 21:43.
The fourth Scarsdale girl to cross the finish line was freshman Zoe Dichter in 29th overall at 21:47.1. Eliana Zitrin was 37th overall with Eva Gibney right behind her in 38th place. Ilina Goyal was 57th, Sara Bochner 64th and Sophia Garcia 69th for the Raiders.
Simon was not the only girl runner for Scarsdale to set a new personal record on the course as the ideal conditions led many runners throughout the day to push it to the next level.
“We had nine girls in the race and seven of them ran PRs,” Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi said. “Simon really pushed it right from the beginning. Hurshman had her best race of the season, and Kapner fought through an injury and held on to run a really tough race. Dichter is only a freshman and she ran a great race and has a lot of potential, and Gibney is another freshman who held her composure in a big race. We have a really nice tight group of girls and this race was a nice accomplishment for all of them.”
The Scarsdale boys competed in the last varsity race of the day, the Class A championship race. The Raiders finished in ninth place.
Gibney led the way for the Scarsdale boys as the senior captain finished 23rd overall with a time of 18:08.
Freshman Rishi Shadaksharappa was the second Raider to cross the finish line in 48th place with a time of 18:58.5.
Jordan Cascade was third for the Raiders and 54th overall at 19:08.5, and Benjamin Sommer was close behind in 57th at 19:12.
Jeremy Suzman was 74th with Oliver Hong behind him in 77th. Raymond Donovan was 90th, Zacharie Friedman 95th, Leo Wetzstein 96th and Mason Lau 106th for the Raiders.
“It was a good day and I think 9 of the 10 boys ran a PR,” Modafferi said. “The biggest PR was for Suzman who had a 40-second PR. He kept progressing throughout the season and to get a 40-second PR, that is great. Gibney ran a great race, was more competitive than he had been all season running with some guys a little beyond his comfort zone. Rishi is only a freshman and he had a great last mile. Jordan made a move with 1,000 meters to go and Rishi stayed with him and they fed off each other for a strong finish.”
Overall, it was a good day to cap off the season for the Raiders in Modafferi’s first season as the varsity head coach. Former Scarsdale coach Rich Clark was there to cheer on his Raiders as he worked as one of the coordinators of the race.
“There was a lot of excitement at the beginning of the season as we started off with a big team and everyone worked hard to get us to this point to run hard on a tough course,” Modafferi said. “Coming back from COVID was hard, but it all worked out to be a great season. Everyone had a great time and everyone progressed throughout the season and we’re looking forward to next year.”
