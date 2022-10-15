It’s officially championship season for the Scarsdale cross-country team, beginning with leagues on Oct. 18. The boys expect to improve upon last year’s results, while the girls are out to win every race they run.

Coach Vinny Modafferi sent the girls varsity team to the more competitive Manhattan College Cross-Country Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park on Oct. 8. There they finished second in the Varsity F race against 22 teams, and placed 29th in the merge of 120 teams. They finished behind Bronxville, but beat Ursuline and Suffern, who were both in their heat.

