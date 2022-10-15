It’s officially championship season for the Scarsdale cross-country team, beginning with leagues on Oct. 18. The boys expect to improve upon last year’s results, while the girls are out to win every race they run.
Coach Vinny Modafferi sent the girls varsity team to the more competitive Manhattan College Cross-Country Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park on Oct. 8. There they finished second in the Varsity F race against 22 teams, and placed 29th in the merge of 120 teams. They finished behind Bronxville, but beat Ursuline and Suffern, who were both in their heat.
“They had a lights out race,” Modafferi said. “Our varsity girls, because they’re doing better this season, we wanted them to see a little better competition than Bobcat [at Byram Hills] had. There were only 25 teams there and we probably would have won. We need them to see better competition before counties and sections.”
Senior Alexandra Simon placed seventh in 16:31.20, freshman Rachel Rakower 14th in 16:47.60, freshman Maria Roberts 17th in 16:58.40, senior Sophia Garcia 20th in 17:00.70, sophomore Julie Scheffler 25th in 17:10.60 to complete the scoring team, sophomore Zoe Dichter 35th in 17:32.50, sophomore Eva Gibney 41st in 17:42.90.
There were 166 runners in the Varsity F race. Sayville won with 67 points, followed by Scarsdale with 80, which Modafferi called “a big accomplishment” at one of, if not the biggest, race in the country.
Coach Michelle Britto and alum Lizzie Hurshman told Modafferi there was a “really positive vibe before the race” and a lot of excitement after when they got a “huge” trophy and swag.
Modafferi said the Brewster meet on Oct. 1 was “eye-opening” when the team lost to Pleasantville and Somers. The team and coaches had a “heart-to-heart” and Manhattan was the team’s “chance to respond and they did.”
“They have all the right things going for them right now,” Modafferi said. “They’re hungry and competitive, they’re daring in the middle of races and different girls are popping up throughout the season, but all the girls are getting better. It’s looking pretty good for us.”
Rakower had taken over the top spot over Simon in recent races, but this time around Simon had the edge.
“That one-two punch is just great,” Modafferi said. “It’s stronger than most of the Class A schools, which really helps us out in terms of our team scoring. We’re working on different things with both of them, but they complement each other well in terms of bringing out the best in each other.”
The biggest surprise was freshman Roberts taking third for the team. She’d been seventh in previous races. “She just had an amazing race,” Modafferi said. “It’s a 2.5 miles race so you can’t compare times to times, but it’s a significant improvement.”
Roberts has done a mix of varsity and junior varsity races, but the breakthrough race was something she didn’t see coming, especially since until now she considered herself more of a track sprinter.
“I’ve been putting in a lot more mileage than I normally do as a sprinter,” she said. “Cross-country is not really my forte, so I’ve been doing miles upon miles every single day. We’ve had some rest days, which has pushed me to do better on race days.
“I’ve been thinking about actually going longer distances in track. It was really motivating because I haven’t done something like that with varsity before. I normally come last on the team by quite a bit. This showed me the work I was doing really paid off. It was exciting to be recognized by the team in some way.”
Garcia and Scheffler also had strong races. “Sophia is having an awesome season,” Modafferi said. “She came a little bit later. She wasn’t going to do cross-country originally and she came back and she’s been our third finisher for a couple of races and this time she was fourth.”
Dichter is coming back from injury and ran around where she had been two weeks ago, so she was back strong and ready to build.
The Raiders have high expectations for postseason. “Our coach really thinks we could get to states this year, which would be so great as a team,” Roberts said. “We can’t slack off now. We’ve gotten so close and we’ve got to keep pushing until we get there and then run as hard as we can and show what we’ve got.”
Sophomore Sara Bochner has also been doing a mix of varsity and JV races. At the Bobcat Run at Byram Hills, she beat Edgemont freshman Kate Ruane in 22:48.30-23:00.80 in the JV race.
“I do all my workouts with varsity most of the time, but the last meet I ran was JV,” Bochner said. “Our team is so young and when I’m a senior most of our top girls are still going to be here and we’ll get more girls from the middle school.”
Bochner had a knee injury, which a doctor told her was due to an autoimmune disease and she came back this fall after skipping spring track.
“I didn’t know where I was going to be,” she said. “I’m astounded I’m still at the same level or even better. Running the JV meet I’m in front.. and when I’m running the varsity meets I know I’ve got to stay with the runners near me depending on the situation. Even if my place doesn’t count, I have to run the best that I can. It is a team sport because you’re working together and you want to stick together to pack in as many runners as possible.”
Boys take 6th place
The boys team competed at Byram Hills on Oct. 8, placing sixth of 16 teams with 148 points behind Hunter College Campus Schools (47), Fox Lane (63), Eastchester (110), Regis (112) and Pelham (123).
Sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa placed 17th in 17.59.40, freshman Yuhan Cruz 29th in 18:34.80, sophomore Gavin Su 32nd in 18:42.60, senior Matthew Zhao 33rd in 18:48.10, senior Mason Lau 37th in 19:13.90, junior Masaki Kingsbury 39th in 19:23.40, junior Joning Wang 44th in 19:28.40. There were 106 runners in the race.
Though the underclassmen are leading the charge, the seniors like Zhao and Lau have been steady forces on and off the course along with Wang.
“They push us to work harder,” Su said. “Since we’re young I’d say we’re a little immature at times so they kind of keep us in order and have us act correctly.”
Su was competing in freshman races last year, wasn’t even a scorer and missed the second half of the season after a bad hamstring pull. This year he came back stronger to his own surprise.
“I was able to make huge strides in my running over winter and spring and I had a nice summer training with all the other sophomores on the team like Rishi and David,” Su said. “It feels great to have an impact on varsity this year.”
Shadaksharappa, Cruz and Su have been the team’s top three and are building toward the future. Modafferi expects to see a lot of runners have breakthroughs once the mileage drops down and workouts get “a little easier.”
“We were going through our strength phase in our training, so I didn’t want to give them too much time off,” Modafferi said. “I wanted to continue to build mileage, but some of them couldn’t handle it as well. Once I got a little bit of feedback on that from different kids I shifted and started easing up on them a little bit earlier than I would have liked to, but that’s what you’ve got to do, roll with the punches. All the kids handle things differently and with such a big team we have to make the right decision for the masses.”
The coaches are looking for positive metrics to share with the individual runners to show their progress.
“We’ve had the same motto on the boys side just because they’re young,” Modafferi said. “We just want to be better than last year, which I think we’ve done every meet so far. At leagues and counties we want to be better than last year and, based on the team we have, that’s almost set in stone we will do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.