Scarsdale competed in the Westchester County Championship meet Saturday, Oct. 23 at Somers High School and posted some strong results.
In the varsity race, the girls placed fourth of 20 teams, just missing out on a team plaque. Captain Natalyn Kapner was pleased with her race, as she placed 19th with a time of 20:23.
“It felt like a fast race, but I felt prepared especially with our recent training,” Kapner said. ““The team did a great job and we accomplished our goal of getting top 5.”
Junior Alexandra Simon finished in 29th place and a time of 20:57.8. Captain Elizabeth Hurshman ran 21:11.7 and came in 32nd place.
“Everybody pushed themselves and we all ran with the team in mind,” Hurshman said. “[Simon] and I ran together for the majority of the race and it was motivating to run with my teammate.”
Senior Eliana Zitrin and freshman Zoe Dichter came in 51st and 52nd, respectively. Senior Anna Schwartz ran 22:23.8 and senior Ilina Goyal ran 22:51.9.
The Raiders’ varsity boys came in 13th out of 35 teams. Captain Mark Gibney placed 23rd with a time of 17:16.8, but believes he could have run faster on an easier and more familiar course.
“The difficult parts in this race were the long gradual hills between miles 2 and 3,” Gibney said. “The mud was also slippery and caused a bunch of wipeouts on the sharp turns. But, the cool weather made up for it. I wanted to go sub 17:00, but I and everybody else on the team still raced strong for a relatively difficult course.”
He continued, ““We gave it our all. The team knows it. The coaches know it. I know it.”
Freshman Rishi Shadaksharappa came in 71st with a time of 18:46.6, and captain Benjamin Sommer came in 75th with a time of 18:49. Senior Jordan Cascade was 88th with a time of 19:04. Seniors Simon Bandsma and Jeremy Suzman and junior Zacharie Friedman finished in 19:18.5, 19:20.6 and 19:20.7, respectively.
Suzman was happy with the opportunity to race.
“It was great to be able to participate in the county championship one last time,” he said. “Although the team didn’t get the results that we were hoping for, everyone gave a great effort on a particularly mentally challenging course.”
The Raiders will compete in the Class A sectional meet at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls on Saturday, Nov. 6.
