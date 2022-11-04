AH0U0582 Sophia Garcia.jpg

Senior Sophia Garcia helped the Raiders to second place in the county.

 Rob DiAntonio Photo

Based on the competition, a top four finish at the girls cross-country Westchester County Championship race would have Scarsdale coach Vinny Modafferi happy. A second-place finish had him beaming.

Somers ran away with the meet with 79 points, Scarsdale was the runner-up with 95, and Bronxville was third with 152. Pleasantville was expected to be in that mix, but didn’t have enough runners to field a scoring team.

Gavin Su and Matthew Zhao competed at the Westchester County Championships.

