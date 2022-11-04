Based on the competition, a top four finish at the girls cross-country Westchester County Championship race would have Scarsdale coach Vinny Modafferi happy. A second-place finish had him beaming.
Somers ran away with the meet with 79 points, Scarsdale was the runner-up with 95, and Bronxville was third with 152. Pleasantville was expected to be in that mix, but didn’t have enough runners to field a scoring team.
“It’s so awesome,” Modafferi said. “These girls are a special group. First and foremost we thought that Bronxville was going to run away with it. I thought everybody else was second tier to them. Based on our calculations they were supposed to score 50 points and then it was us, Somers and Pleasantville that would be around 100 points. But four great teams. We’re all state ranked, so it was a great field to race against and no matter whether you placed first or fourth you were going to feel good about it.”
It was the girls team’s best-ever finish at the race, which the boys have won back to back… twice. “It’s a huge accomplishment,” Modafferi said.
Senior Alexandra Simon led Scarsdale in 10th place in 20:00.10, and was followed by freshman Rachel Rakower 14th in 20:30.80, senior Sophia Garcia 21st in 20:40.50, sophomore Julie Scheffler 27th in 20:57.80 and junior Sydney Geringer 35th in 21:23.50 to round out the scoring team, while sophomore Eva Gibney was 36th in 21:27.50, freshman Maria Roberts 38th in 21:31.20, sophomore Zoe Dichter 51st in 22:07.70.
Several of Scarsdale’s runners exceeded their projected placing by several spots: Simon by six places, Garcia by eight, Scheffler by 15, Gibney by 13.
“We had a lot of girls that brought their A game that day,” Modafferi said. “We were just going against a team [Somers] that was on their home course and they put in a lot of good work over the summer. Placing second to them is a good spot to be going into the section meet.”
Garcia credited the team’s strong bond with its stellar results throughout the season.
“I think a lot of it has to do with how close the team is,” she said. “It makes you want to run for everyone. The team got a lot faster this year. We had a lot of fast runners last year, but from the first runner to the last runner on varsity there was a lot bigger time difference. This year I feel it’s a lot closer. I think at the last meet the last person was around 22 and last year it was around 24. We’ve gotten faster, but it’s also the two freshmen we got this year. We’ve been really lucky to have them.”
Garcia joined the varsity team last year in preparation for joining the winter track team. At first cross-country was just to get in shape for that, but Garcia realized distance was a strength and something she enjoyed.
“Last summer I decided I was joining cross-country in August, but this year I knew I was doing it, so I was able to train over the summer,” she said. “I felt a lot more prepared, so I liked it more.”
Next up for Scarsdale is the Section 1 Class A Championships/State Qualifier on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bowdoin. Either North Rockland or Suffern has won the race for the past decade, so Scarsdale is looking to make some noise with an upset this year.
“I think our girls can do it,” Modafferi said. “I think we have a couple of girls who, if they challenge themselves and go out with the right people, that we can really mix it up. North Rockland had two great meets in a row, but who knows what can happen.”
Teams will be allowed to enter 10 runners in the meet, with the top five scoring. Scarsdale will enter the top of its county meet team along with senior Allison Scheffler, sophomore Lilly Streicher and sophomore Sara Bochner, who won most of the junior varsity races she competed in by a landslide. Freshman Arianna Feinstein will be the team’s alternate.
“What I said to the girls before we went into the meet is that what our super power is is that no other girls team that toes that line has chemistry like our girls,” Modafferi said. “They’re all best friends. They’re all there for each other. I think that holds true going into this weekend. They run for each other, they have individual goals, but it’s always been for the team this entire season.”
Garcia wasn’t shy in saying the team’s goal is, “Hopefully to win and go to states.” She added, “I feel like we can. We raced North Rockland at Bowdoin two weeks ago and I think they beat us, but I also think that was a tough race day for us. I think we’re a lot more prepared now because we’ve been taking the weeks a little easier, so I’m excited to see how we do.”
Boys just shy of goal
The Scarsdale boys team is in more of a rebuilding year, but has a similar influx of young talent that will lead the team into the future. The team’s goal this year has been to place higher at each meet than last year and they came very close at counties, taking 14th after placing 13th last year.
They were missing some runners due to injury and illness, so the team is viewing the result in a positive light.
“Our girls team did very well and we did OK, but we had injuries and sicknesses, so we didn’t place as high as we had hoped,” senior Matthew Zhao said. “I feel we can do that in the next meet. Our goal is to just do better than last year and finish off on a strong note.”
Sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa was 34th in 17:44.90, sophomore Gavin Su 53rd in 18:20.20, senior Matthew Zhao 58th in 18:22.20, junior Joning Wang 98th in 19:02.40, freshman Matthew Hirsch 123rd in 19:39.70 for the scoring top five. There were 255 runners in the race.
With such a young team, Zhao and the other veterans have taken a major leadership role.
“Our job is to help lead the younger underclassmen and help them know what it means to be part of the team,” Zhao said. “We’re continuously leading them through the warm-ups and the runs. Next year or in two years I feel like our team is going to get really strong because a lot of our fastest people are actually underclassmen, like our sophomores, so we’re going to have a great team.”
Modafferi felt his top two runners were strong, with Su having “probably the best race of the day,” noting, “He just keeps on getting better and better.” Modafferi is working to get Shadaksharappa to push more in the middle of races to help him reach his full potential.
Modafferi is excited to have senior Mason Lau return from illness and bring up some JV runners for sectionals like sophomores Aviv Brav, Ben Weiner and Faris Amin. They are part of the future of the program.
“We have high standards here, we have high goals,” Modafferi said. “Next year is certainly looking better because we have a couple of different contributors who are going to be able to run varsity. I think the kids realize now how important the summer training is, so once everybody does it it’s going to be a completely different year.”
