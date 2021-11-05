On Monday, Nov. 1, the Scarsdale cross-country team competed at the League 1B championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.
The girls won their race with just 23 points to New Rochelle’s 36. Junior Alexandra Simon and co-captains and seniors Natalyn Kapner and Elizabeth Hurshman came in second through fourth, respectively, with times of 16:37.2, 16:51 and 16:55.3.
“I was nervous at first because my foot has been bothering me and I took a few days off last week,” Kapner said. “However, I felt my race went well and was excited to see our team place first.”
Senior Eliana Zitrin ran 17:05.3 to come in sixth, and freshman Eva Gibney came in eighth with a time of 17:24.8. Afterward were ninth-place freshman Zoe Dichter, who ran 17:31.1, and 11th-place senior Anna Schwartz, who ran 18:03.3. The rest of the top 10 were senior Ilina Goyal, junior Sophia Garcia and freshman Sara Bochner.
The boys came in second place as a team with 43 points to Mamaroneck’s 18. Senior captain Mark Gibney came in fifth with a time of 14:11.9. Senior Jordan Cascade came in seventh in 15:01.3. Captain senior Benjamin Sommer placed ninth with a time of 15:15.3 and freshman Rishi Sharaksharappa came in 10th (15:21.3). Juniors Zacharie Friedman and Oliver Hong and senior Jeremy Suzman came in 12th through 14th, respectively. The rest of the top 10 were junior Mason Lau, freshman Leo Wetzstein and junior Raymond Donovan.
“I’m proud of how the team did as a whole,” Suzman said of the boys performance at leagues. “We competed and left it all on the course in what was, for many of us, our last league meet. Taking second place against a strong Mamaroneck team was exciting and I’m looking forward to competing again at sectionals.”
While most high school cross-country races are 5 kilometers, this course is 4 kilometers. The course can be divided into three approximately equal-length sections: the opening flats/woods, the back hills and the closing flats. In the opening segment, athletes run across a large open field into the woods where they are met with a slightly hilly but not too challenging terrain. The back hills consist of many challenging rolling hills and are seen as the most difficult part of the course, as described by Zitrin.
“The course was hillier than I expected,” Zitrin said, “and it was also frustrating that a lot of the trails had regular people on them that I had to navigate my way around.”
After the back hills, there is an 800-meter flat dirt path to the finish line. The Van Cortlandt course is well known by much of the Scarsdale team as they usually race there at least three to four times a year, but this was their first race back in two years due to COVID.
“Van Cortlandt is one of my favorite courses since you’re really alone with your team and the other runners for the majority of the race and you can focus on your run,” said Simon.
Usually runners are used to racing the 4K there from time to time, but some runners’ mentalities were affected by having not run there in two years.
“When running a 4K like Van Cortlandt, it’s always better to think of it as a 2-mile race with an extra half mile than a 3-mile race with a half mile shaved off,” Gibney said.
Scarsdale will now compete in the Section 1 Class A championship race Saturday, Nov. 6, at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
