When coach Vinny Modafferi convinced the Scarsdale girls cross-country team to strive to win the Section 1 Class A championship last fall, it was a bit of a reach goal. Taking fourth place, however, made it a realistic goal for 2022.
By a narrow eight-point margin, the Raiders came about as close as you can to winning their second title, having won back in 1981, when the team placed sixth in the state.
The Raiders finished well ahead of Ursuline and Suffern, which took third and fourth with 105 and 111 points, respectively.
Despite Scarsdale’s No. 1 and 2 runners topping North Rockland’s first two runners at Bowdoin on Nov. 5, North Rockland’s third through fifth runners had the edge in a 61-69 victory.
“We were hoping to come out with the win, but we came as close as we possibly could,” Modafferi said. “Can’t be mad about that… Second at that meet and to lose by eight points, there’s not that many years that it’s that close.”
Modafferi and the team have been talking about the Class A meet and the potential to go to states for most of the season with a motto of “talking things into existence.” They knew they were going to be in the mix with North Rockland as both teams have improved this season, and saw as things went on that Suffern and Ursuline “kind of fell off a little bit” and were able to refine their goals to “really make a plan on how to beat North Rockland.”
“We wanted to put pressure on certain kids by getting as many girls up into the front of the pack as possible and then just try to stay strong for 2 miles and then let our heart and our guts take over in the later part of the race,” Modafferi said. “North Rockland just ran a great race. Their one and two went against our one and two, which we thought they were going to be a little further back. Their No. 3 runner had a great, great race, and their four and five held on strong.”
Freshman Rachel Rakower led Scarsdale, taking sixth place in 20:55.9, followed by senior Alexandra Simon seventh in 20:57.1. North Rockland sophomores Savannah Pezzementi and Kayla Stropoli were eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 21:00.00 and 21:14.30.
North juniors Kaelyn Prince and Niamh Klein and sophomore Samantha Bender took 19th, 20th and 22nd, respectively, while for Scarsdale sophomore Julie Scheffler was 16th, freshman Maria Roberts 24th and senior Sophia Garcia 26th.
As young of a team as Scarsdale has, with two seniors in its top nine, North Rockland has no seniors in its top eight. The Raiders graduated Simon, Garcia and Allison Scheffler, while they return three top five finishers along with sophomores Zoe Dichter, Lilly Streicher, Sara Bochner and Eva Gibney.
“Last year we took fourth, which was the best we had done in a while, and placing second was the best we’ve done in 42 years and it ties the best the boys have done,” Modafferi said. “What I want them to focus on is the process is something that works and if they can get the younger runners, the way Alex did this year, to commit to doing the summer training then we can really do something… I just want them to carry that momentum and get more kids to jump on the bandwagon and commit to the process. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
The girls still have a shot at being chosen to compete at the Federation meet following states this coming weekend.
Rakower and Simon were also close to making states as individuals, but that fifth spot was taken by New Rochelle junior Ariel Esposito, who crossed a few seconds earlier in 20:52.30. Rakower and Simon ran the ninth and 10th fastest times at Bowdoin in school history.
“I think both of them were running for the team,” Modafferi said. “I don’t think they were focused on trying to make the state team for themselves. I think they wanted to get low numbers into the team score and I think that’s what’s wonderful about both of them. Those two North Rockland girls were on them the entire time and they just kept on fighting them off over and over again. By doing that they ran their best times there in the heat, where most of the kids’ times dropped off throughout the section.”
Modafferi is looking forward to having both runners in the winter and spring for track and field.
“Rachel is really tough and as her confidence begins to grow and as she gets a little more comfortable being competitive I think she’s going to find a lot of success,” Modafferi said. “Winter and spring will be fun with the 2-mile with her.
“Alex is just licking her chops because she’s a middle distance runner and once we get down to the 1,000 and the 1,500, she’s going to be beating some of these girls from cross-country.”
For Simon, last year certainly set the tone for this year.
“We got to this year and it was an environment where it was realistic we could make it to states,” Simon said. “We became a team that was a legitimate competitor. People were looking out for us on the line. People came up to us before races and said we were having an amazing season and wished us luck and I think that was really cool to see that shift over the past year.”
Led by Simon, the Raiders opened the season with a win at the Somers Big Red Invitational. Rakower made her varsity debut the following week at the Suffern Invitational, where she led the team. But it wasn’t until the Oct. 8 Manhattan College Invitational, where the Raiders took second to Bronxville in their division, that the team knew it had arrived. Simon led the way and the team’s fifth runner was only 40 seconds behind.
Taking second in Westchester County to Somers was another boost heading into sectionals, which yielded another runner-up finish.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Simon said. “I think it proves to us that we worked really hard and that even though we came close and we didn’t do what we had originally set out to do it does not diminish anything we accomplished this season. We put in so much hard work to get to where we are and it’s still a very rewarding result.”
Simon saw a “family” develop with a group mentality of “seeing each other thrive and succeed together.”
“Definitely in years to come I know they’re going to carry on the traditions we have as a girls team and they’re going to put forward the same level of excitement and commitment to the team they did this year and try to instill that in the next generation, too,” Simon said.
Simon credited the new coaching staff of Modafferi, Doug Rose, Michelle Britto and Chris Mullen for a “complete shift from 2020 to now.”
“We definitely have a lot stronger emphasis on middle distance workouts in our training and we’re doing more lifts than we used to, but I don’t think that’s really the reason why we’ve seen so much success,” Simon said. “I think it’s because our coaches truly care about us as individuals and see us as more than just a runner they want to see do well in these races. I think everyone on the team feels so supported by all four of our coaches and we couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff.”
Rakower started running during the COVID-19 pandemic and thought it would be fun to join the cross-country team in middle school. She enjoyed that experience and thought the workouts were hard, but it was nothing compared to the varsity level.
“On the first day I was not used to the level of things,” she said. “Middle school cross-country was hard, but the workouts that we do in high school are a lot more challenging, so I wasn’t used to that amount of training. In the beginning everyone seemed to be very, very fast. I thought it was going to be hard to get anywhere, but the training made a big difference and I got a lot faster.”
Rakower was as surprised by her early success as anyone, but appreciated the faith her coaches and teammates put in her once she showed what she was capable of. Besting Simon in several meets was a complete shock.
“I did not expect to be able to run faster than her,” Rakower said. “In all the workouts we did she was always ahead of me, but I think something sort of happened when I was running the actual race. I pushed myself really hard and sometimes I was just able to get ahead.
“It feels pretty good to know I’m in a place where I’m actually helping a team get somewhere. It’s nice to know the work I’m putting in is helping our team get somewhere.”
While she’ll miss the seniors, Simon in particular, Rakower is excited for next year.
“It’s hard to imagine cross-country without them here, but I’m also excited because I’ve heard there are some very fast runners in the middle school, including some runners that I ran with last year,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to run with them as well.”
Boys place 12th
The boys again aimed to place higher at the class meet than they had last year and fell short of that by three places, taking 12th last weekend.
“I was hoping they would run a little bit faster, but we had a saying of just sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong and see how long you can hang there,” Modafferi said. “I think that some of them were able to accomplish that and moving forward next year what I would really love for that group is just to maintain a positive outlook on their training and on their racing so they can set goals as a team. I think once some of our sophomores become upperclassmen there might be a shift in that momentum.”
Sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa led the Raiders, as he has done all season, taking 40th in 18:43.6.
“Rishi had a great season,” Modafferi said. “He was trying to race out some kids he had seen ahead of him most of the season. I think he was 20 seconds off his best time at Bowdoin and with the heat that was certainly an accomplishment. I think he was pretty happy with what he did at sections.”
With sophomore Gavin Su out with an injury, senior Matthew Zhao was second for Scarsdale, placing 54th in 19:17.1. Junior Joning Wang placed 73rd in 19:48.7, senior Mason Lau 75th in 19:52.8, sophomore Benjamin Weiner 79th in 20:18.1.
“Joning was just really consistent and hard-working the whole season,” Modafferi said. “At this race he dropped 2 seconds off his time from two weeks ago.”
The team’s next five featured freshman Matthew Hirsch, sophomore Leo Wetzstein, senior Oliver Hong and sophomores Aviv Brav and Faris Amin, another young core to build from.
Modafferi had a blend of varsity and JV racers in the mix.
“It was more to get the experience of being at a big meet and seeing how they do,” Modafferi said. “I’m hoping they take that experience and are a little more comfortable next year.”
